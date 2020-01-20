SALEM — Jaime Evers was chosen the 2020 Oregon Dairy Princess Ambassador at the program’s 61st annual coronation and banquet Saturday at the Salem Convention Center.
After participating in two days of interviews, speeches and commercials promoting dairy products, Evers was picked from a field of three candidates. The 20-year-old from Banks represents Klamath County.
She takes over this year’s ODPA duties from Emily Henry, who placed the crown on her head during the ceremony. Taysha Veeman, 18, a 2019 graduate of St. Paul High School representing Marion County, and Araya Wilks, 20, of Tillamook County, a 2017 graduate of Tillamook High School, were the other two 2020 candidates.
Evers was also chosen by the other finalists as Miss Congeniality.
Evers, a 2017 graduate of Banks High School, grew up showing her Ayrshire dairy cattle at county and state fairs with her family.
“Since my very first day in the show ring, I dreamed of being a princess — not a Disney princess, but a dairy princess,” she said. “I want to reach out to people who I can teach and inspire.”
She is now a student at Oregon Institute of Technology, pursuing a bachelor’s degree in Biology and Health Sciences, and wants to continue her education as a veterinarian.
Directly after the ceremony, she was presented $3,000 in scholarship awards from business, group and individual sponsors. After her year as the 2020 Oregon Dairy Princess Ambassador, she will receive more in scholarships, which last year totaled $14,000 for Henry.
She begins a year of statewide travel and making presentations at fairs, town meetings and public events representing Oregon’s dairy industry. The presentations will focus on Oregon classroom presentations depicting life on a dairy farm and the nutritional benefits of dairy products.
“All the candidates were well prepared and did an excellent job during the competition,” said first-year ODPA Director Becky Droz-Albeke. "The hard work they did during the past year has helped make them wonderful ambassadors for the dairy industry. I am very proud to have had the opportunity to work with them during the coming year.”
The ODPA program sponsor is the all-volunteer, nonprofit Oregon Dairy Women, whose mission is to promote the dairy industry.
“We’re very proud of our program,” said Becky Heimerl, president of the ODW. “We’ve now had six generations of young women involved in promotion and education for the Oregon dairy industry.”
The Oregon Dairy Women’s Dairy Princess Ambassador Program has served since 1959 as a prime advocate for the Oregon dairy industry in collaboration with the Oregon Dairy Farmers Association and the Oregon Dairy Nutrition Council.