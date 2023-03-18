BURLEY, Idaho — A new processing plant being built in Burley will focus on manufacturing shelf-stable milk and alternative beverages.
The $150 million venture by Suntado LLC will process 800,000 to 1 million pounds of local milk per day. It is scheduled to open in the first quarter of next year, said Suntado CEO Jeff Williams. He is the former president and CEO of Glanbia USA.
Suntado is owned by area dairy producers Jesus Hurtado and Dirk Reitsma, and it’s been a dream of theirs — as well as Reitsma’s father, John, now deceased — for years. It's exciting to see their innovative approach come to life, he said.
"Their commitment to detail, enthusiasm for big thinking, and their loyalty to the dairy community gives integrity to the capability of the Suntado name. That they saw an area to grow dairy consumption and stepped up to answer the call speaks volumes to the owners' dedication to the future of this industry," he said.
Hurtado owns several dairies in the area and Reitsma owns Sunrise Organic Dairy east of Jerome. Their combined production is 2.5 million pounds of milk a day.
“The plan would be to try to use our owners’ milk,” Williams said.
But the vision is larger than that. The owners like the idea of shelf-stable milk, thinking it’s the wave of the future, he said.
He agrees, noting the opportunities in online sales and home delivery as well as school milk programs.
"This facility represents a new, pioneering mindset in which dairy products are designed to be a destination, not just a commodity," said Karianne Fallow, Dairy West CEO.
"It's exciting to see new product offerings and vertical integration in the same project,” she said.
Dairy West has partnered with Suntado in helping the company get to market with products that meet the demands of a changing consumer landscape, she said.
“This is good for dairy farmers, good for the dairy community and certainly good for customer choice," she said
In addition to processing milk, the facility is designed with the capability and flexibility to manufacture alternative beverages, such as plant-based beverages, coffees and creamers, CEO Williams said.
The facility will initially have five or six production lines to produce conventional and organic extended shelf-life and ultra-high temperature dairy beverages and products, eventually expanding to 18 production lines. The company plans to hire about 100 full-time employees, he said.
It will produce milk and other beverages in various size containers to fit customers’ needs. The products will primarily be marketed to foodservice and retail businesses that will use their own brands on the products.
The facility is being built on about 23 acres purchased by John Reitsma 10 or 12 years ago, he said.
The project was only possible with the help of strong partners throughout the state, including Gov. Brad Little, the state Departments of Commerce and Agriculture, Burley Mayor Steve Ormond, the City Council of Burley, Cassia County, Dairy West, and the Idaho Dairymen's Association, he said.
