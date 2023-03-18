BURLEY, Idaho — A new processing plant being built in Burley will focus on manufacturing shelf-stable milk and alternative beverages.

The $150 million venture by Suntado LLC will process 800,000 to 1 million pounds of local milk per day. It is scheduled to open in the first quarter of next year, said Suntado CEO Jeff Williams. He is the former president and CEO of Glanbia USA.

Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you