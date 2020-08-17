Darigold will build a large-scale global ingredients plant as part of its long-term strategic plan, the company announced.
The location of the plant has not yet been determined and will be announced in 2021 along with more specifics, the company said in a press release.
Darigold is also making sweeping changes in its leadership structure as part of its strategic plan. The changes announced include leadership transitions, new hires, acquiring additional warehouse capacity and capital investments.
Darigold did not immediately respond to a request from Capital Press for additional information on Monday.
Grant Kadavy, Darigold COO, will transition to chief growth and risk officer. He will spearhead the effort to launch the new plant and integrate new products, services and processes into the rest of the company’s network and functions.
Duane Naluai, Darigold senior vice president and leader of consumer products, has been promoted to president of consumer products.
The company has also hired Joe Coote as president of global ingredients, a new position. He has 28 years of experience including more than 11 years with Fonterra, a globally recognized leader in the dairy business. He led large commercial organizations as part of Fonterra’s senior team.
“Joe will be instrumental in leading the development and execution of our global ingredients business,” Stan Ryan, president and CEO of Darigold, said in the press release.
The company has also hired Matthew Sagendorf to lead the construction and start-up of the ingredients plant. He has more than 20 years of experience in engineering and growth projects and has managed projects at companies such as Conagra and Kraft Foods.
Darigold is continuing to search for a new head of engineering to partner on designing the new plant and to lead other engineering projects. It hopes to complete that search this fall.
The company is also streamlining its international distribution capabilities to complement production investments. It has signed a lease for about 284,000 square feet of warehouse space in a planned development near the Port of Seattle.
“With increased warehouse capacity closer to Seattle and Tacoma ports, it will be easier to manage our global container business and it will enhance our partnerships with international shippers, Chris Stockwell, Darigold’s leader of the global supply chain, said.
The new plant and new warehouse will also improve Darigold’s environmental footprint, helping the company to achieve its previously announced goal of being carbon-neutral by 2050.
“By creating new senior level positions, investing in the co-op’s largest capital project to date, doubling down on sustainability and streamlining distribution networks, Darigold is continuing to reinforce its commitment to be a leading global ingredients provider,” Allan Huttema, chairman of Northwest Dairy Association, said.
In February, Darigold announced a $67 million project to renovate and expand its production facility in Boise.