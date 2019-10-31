A bill aimed at providing American farmers with an adequate, legal and affordable workforce has been introduced in the U.S. House by Reps. Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif., and Dan Newhouse, R-Wash, and a bipartisan group of lawmakers.
The bill would freeze the Adverse Effect Wage Rate (AEWR) minimum wage for H-2A-visa agricultural foreign guestworkers at 2019 levels through 2020, provide renewable visas for agricultural workers now in the country illegally and phase in mandatory E-Verify — electronic verification of employment eligibility.
The Farm Workforce Modernization Act, H.R. 4916, announced Oct. 30, has the backing of 24 Democrats and 20 Republicans, including House Agricultural Committee Chairman Collin Peterson, D-Minn. He said the bill also needs to address labor needs of meat and poultry processing.
The bill also has the support of nearly 250 agricultural groups and labor organizations, including United Farm Workers, Western Growers, National Milk Producers Federation, National Council of Farmer Cooperatives, California Farm Bureau Federation and U.S. Apple Association.
The goal is to have a hearing in the House Judiciary Committee, where Lofgren is vice chair, and move it to the House floor before the end of the year, Newhouse said.
“It’s true in Central Washington and all over the country that farmers’ main concern is an adequate, legal workforce to allow them to maximize farm output. This will provide a legal workforce and a predictable minimum wage rate,” Newhouse said.
Negotiations over the bill in a “well-rounded approach” with many commodity groups and farmworker unions began in March and has culminated in a compromise that’s the most significant single ag labor bill since 1986, Newhouse said.
Lofgren introduced an earlier bill, H.R. 641, on Jan. 17 that addressed illegal domestic workers but was criticized by farm groups for lacking H-2A-visa foreign guestworker reforms.
A Republican bill, H.R. 6417, divided ag groups and failed to get a vote in the summer of 2018 because it lacked sufficient legal status for domestic workers while implementing mandatory E-Verify.
An opposition leader of that bill, Tom Nassif, president and CEO of Western Growers, issued a statement thanking Lofgren and Newhouse and said the bill “constitutes an agreement few thought was possible.”
The bill retains existing, experienced workers and with guestworker reform ensures a reliable future flow of workers needed by farmers and by consumers who prefer a “safe and secure domestic food supply,” Nassif said.
Jamie Johansson, president of the California Farm Bureau Federation, which also opposed H.R. 6417, backs the new bill, saying it deals fairly with current workers by giving them a way to gain legal status.
The new bill establishes merit-based, five-year, renewable work visas for people in the country illegally who can show they have worked in agriculture at least 180 days over the last two years. They must work in agriculture 100 days a year to be eligible for indefinite renewals and will be able to cross the border whenever they want.
They will be called Certified Agricultural Workers and may, after a number of years, apply for Legal Permanent Resident status, but are not required to. LPR is akin to a Permanent Residence Card — known as green card — and is not citizenship, Newhouse said. It requires payment of a $1,000 fine and working in agriculture for specific periods before and after enactment of the legislation.
The bill also dedicates an additional 40,000 green cards per year for agricultural workers and allows H-2A workers to apply directly for green cards after working in the U.S. 10 years.
Temporary three-year visas would be allowed for year-round dairy and non-dairy jobs.
The bill prevents increases in the Adverse Effect Wage Rage (AEWR) minimum wage for H-2A workers through 2020. The 2019 AEWR increases were seen by the industry as excessive, and a lawsuit opposing it remains on appeal.
The bill provides that the AEWR could not increase by more than 3.25% or decrease by more than 1.5% in 2021 through 2029 and sets limits beyond.
Minimum wages would be set for the length of contracts, rather than allowing the U.S. Department of Labor to increase minimum wages mid-way through a contract, as it did this year for blueberry and apple pickers in Washington.
The bill reduces employer housing costs for H-2A workers by providing more federal assistance including $1 billion to upgrade aging housing, a tripling of loans for new construction and increased rental assistance.
The bill streamlines the H-2A application and recruitment process, codifying a DOL rule change no longer requiring employers to advertise in newspapers for domestic workers.
The bill allows employers to stagger H-2A hiring off the same application and a pilot program allows portability — H-2A workers to move from farm to farm for employment.
The bill applies the Migrant Seasonal Worker Protection Act to H-2A workers while effectively requiring mediation to resolve differences before lawsuits are filed.
“After months of negotiations, the UFW and UFW Foundation are enthusiastic about passing legislation that honors all farmworkers who feed America by creating a way for undocumented workers to apply for legal status and a roadmap to earn citizenship in the future without compromising farmworkers’ existing wages and legal protections,” said Arturo Rodriguez, UFW president emeritus.
Chuck Conner, president and CEO of the National Coalition of Farm Cooperatives, said there are provisions that are problematic but that the bill is a good starting point.
Jim Bair, president and CEO of the U.S. Apple Association, said the bill’s reforms “will greatly benefit the U.S. apple industry which relies heavily on foreign born labor.” He called it a “significant improvement” for growers using H-2A and domestic workers.
“Each year growers coast-to-coast face uncertainty as to whether there will be sufficient labor to harvest the crop. The current system causes an unstable situation for not only apple growers, but for all farmers who depend on immigrant labor to bring Americans healthy and affordable food,” Bair said. “A stable, legal and reliable workforce is critical if we are to continue to have a vibrant domestic apple supply. For these reasons, we urge Congress to pass this legislation.”