Aid for dairy operators hurt by the quirky milk market caused by a COVID-19 relief program leaves out many farmers, a dairy organization says.
USDA will provide about $350 million in assistance to dairy producers in federal marketing orders who received lower payments for their milk due to market abnormalities caused by the pandemic.
Under the Pandemic Market Volatility Assistance Program, USDA will reimburse producers on revenue losses on the sale of fluid milk — Class I milk — on 80% of the revenue difference between a newer pricing formula for that milk and the previous formula.
The assistance addresses an unforeseen consequence of the new formula caused by pandemic-related government purchases of cheese in its food box program.
The formula's "mover" sets the Class I base price to which a location differential is added. The calculation for the mover was changed in 2019 to provide better risk management for fluid milk processors. But that change proved costly to dairy farmers in the pandemic’s wildly abnormal markets.
The previous mover was calculated as the “higher of” the advance prices for Class III (milk for cheese) and Class IV (milk for butter and powder).
It was changed to the average of the Class III and Class IV prices plus 74 cents per hundredweight, which reflected the average difference of the Class III and Class IV prices and the higher of the two.
The change was meant to be revenue-neutral, with equity among market participants a stated goal. It was until July 2020, when Class III milk prices soared, driven by government purchases of cheese.
The significant gap between Class III and Class IV prices resulted in a lower average price.
Thus the Class I mover was lower than it would have been previously, and farmers lost money on Class I milk. Revenue from that milk is shared in federal order pools, which market milk for different uses.
The newly announced assistance program will pay 80% of the revenue loss to dairy farmers on an annual production of up to 5 million pounds of milk on fluid milk sales from July through December 2020.
The payment cap represents the annual production of 210 cows in 2020, according to USDA data. While the 5 million pounds of annual production covers the majority of dairies in the U.S., many in the West have significantly more cows and higher production.
National Milk Producers Federation tallies losses so far at more than $750 million due to the formula change and has been working on ways to recoup them for dairy farmers.
USDA’s announcement is “an initial step in this effort that will help many producers, but it unfortunately falls significantly short of meeting the needs of dairy farmers nationwide,” said Jim Mulhern, NMPF president and CEO.
The arbitrary low limits on covered milk production volume mean many family dairy farmers will only recoup a portion of the losses they incurred on their production last year, he said.
“These losses were felt deeply by producers of all sizes, in all regions of the country, embodying a disaster in the truest sense of the word. Disaster aid should not include limits that prevent thousands of dairy farmers from being meaningfully compensated for unintended, extraordinary losses,” he said.
NMPF appreciates USDA efforts to find a way to cover some of the losses, but losses must be addressed equitably, he said.