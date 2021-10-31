Dairy Management Inc.’s new CEO and president says she is fully committed to continue driving success for dairy farmers through DMI’s efforts.
Barb O’Brien has been with DMI for 20 years and was the president of DMI and CEO of the Innovation Center for U.S. Dairy before taking the reins as DMI CEO when Tom Gallagher concluded his tenure in September.
“We’re stewards of the investment that dairy farmers make in this program. We are also stewards of what’s been built before us … the strategies, the structures, the programs. We come in respecting that work,” she said in a virtual press conference on Thursday.
The building blocks have been put in place over 30 years, not just DMI but its enterprise of companies including the U.S. Dairy Export Council and the Innovation Center for U.S. Dairy, she said.
All are funded by U.S. dairy farmers and importers through the Dairy Checkoff program.
“It’s an amazing set of companies that are all here to drive trust and sales around the world on behalf of dairy farmers,” she said.
The challenge is to take that to a new level to ensure DMI is doing everything it can to deliver for farmers, she said.
The board’s unanimous vote for her to take the reins was to some extent a vote for strategic continuity. But continuity doesn’t mean complacency, she said.
“We need to continue to examine what we do and change where we need to change,” she said.
DMI has generated amazing results over the years, but the environment is complex and U.S. dairy is increasingly reliant on the global marketplace for new volume, she said.
“So we need to bring new solutions and make hard choices within the program to make sure we are efficiently and effectively investing the farmers’ dollars,” she said.
Her short-term vision and recommended actions include making sure there’s stronger integration of checkoff companies to make sure the right work is happening in the right companies with no duplication.
Her second priority is transparent communication with farmers to get feedback on what is critical for growing demand. Her third priority is driving efficiencies to maximize working dollars and the return on farmers’ investment.
“Longer term, it’s about designing what’s next, what’s it going to take for that long-term success,” she said.
The long-term strategy will “be guided by what the global market demands because, again, our growth is so dependent on making sure we’re not only meeting domestic needs but we’re increasingly meeting that global customer’s needs and consumers’ needs,” she said.
She and the staff have laid out a series of steps to look at now, next and into the future, she said.
She’s already started getting industry input and will be on a listening tour the next three to four months to understand farmers’ viewpoint on what’s working and what isn’t she said.
“Their voice matters, and they need to own this program now and, importantly, going forward,” she said.
She’s also going to review DMI’s operations and expenditures with an eye to greater synergies across the system and evaluate priorities with farmer and industry input and a formal strategic analysis.
She plans to make recommendations to the DMI board in the next few months on how to shape current and future successes.
“And, importantly, I’m going to talk about what we may need to stop doing. Focus is so important to ultimately driving impact, and today we’re doing a lot. So I think we’ll all welcome the opportunity to get laser-focused,” she said.