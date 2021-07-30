BOARDMAN, Ore. — Plans to reopen Oregon's second-largest dairy are back on the table, with a third owner at the helm.
The Oregon Department of Agriculture has received a new application from Cole Easterday to operate the dairy near Boardman. Cole's father, Cody Easterday, was forced to withdraw his application on July 15.
It is the latest development for the property formerly known as Lost Valley Farm, which opened in 2018 and closed less than a year later due to repeated violations of its Confined Animal Feeding Operation, or CAFO, permit.
Former owner Greg te Velde eventually declared bankruptcy and the site was sold in 2019 to the Easterday family, which ran several farming businesses around Pasco, Wash.
However, Cody Easterday ran into legal troubles of his own and pleaded guilty earlier this year to defrauding Tyson Foods in a "ghost cattle" scheme, selling more than 200,000 animals that existed only on paper.
He agreed to pay $244 million in restitution and faces up to 20 years in prison for felony wire fraud. Sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 5.
Meanwhile, both Easterday Farms and Easterday Ranches have filed for bankruptcy, and Cody Easterday's sons — Cole, Clay and Cutter — purchased controlling interest in the family's dairy business, known as Easterday Dairy LLC.
Since Cody Easterday is no longer listed as the dairy's operator, ODA required Cole Easterday to submit a new CAFO permit application subject to the agency's review.
The new application is similar to the old. It calls for 28,300 total animals, including 9,700 mature dairy cows, 8,600 dairy heifers and 10,000 non-dairy cattle.
Liquid manure will be stored in open-air lagoons for up to 111 days each year, with a capacity of 86.8 million gallons, and solid manure will be kept year-round on an impervious soil pad.
The dairy also plans to recycle manure and processed wastewater to grow crops on 5,390 acres of farmland, mixed at agronomic rates to avoid groundwater contamination.
Nitrate concerns
However, ODA has issued a water quality advisory for the property after tests showed soil nitrate levels could potentially migrate into the groundwater.
As part of the original purchase agreement, Cody Easterday agreed to clean up the property under ODA supervision. Under te Velde's ownership, Lost Valley Farm had racked up 200-plus violations of its CAFO permit related to manure and wastewater management.
One condition of the cleanup permit includes ongoing soil testing to monitor for nitrates, which at elevated levels can impact human health.
The proposed dairy is located within the Lower Umatilla Basin Groundwater Management Area, designated by the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality in 1990 for having elevated levels of groundwater nitrates.
While no animals are currently allowed on site, Cody Easterday had been growing potatoes and other vegetables at the dairy while awaiting the outcome of his CAFO permit application, according to ODA.
The agency stated in a news release that it issues water quality advisories "when there is a risk of violating permit conditions, and is a proactive notification to alert the owner-operator that steps must be taken to prevent violations."
Another condition of the dairy cleanup requires the Easterdays to monitor each of 11 groundwater wells every quarter.
During the most recent round of testing, ODA reported that one of the wells exceeded the allowed level of nitrates.
"ODA is advising the operator on how to reduce nitrate levels," the agency stated, adding regulators will now require monthly well tests and reduced applications of nitrogen fertilizer and irrigation water on crop circles closest to the affected well.
Cole Easterday did not immediately return a message seeking comment.
A coalition of environmental groups continues to oppose the project, and urged ODA and Gov. Kate Brown to reject the Easterday permit.
"No matter who the applicant is, Easterday Dairy will produce dangerous methane emissions, hijack scarce groundwater resources, and pollute the air and water of frontline communities already struggling with the impacts of the pandemic," said coalition organizer Kristina Beggen.