U.S. milk production in September was up 2.3% year over year, continuing an upward trend since a slight decline in June, according to USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service.
While cow numbers were 33,000 head higher than a year earlier, the 2% increase in per-cow production is the surprise.
That’s a strong increase, especially this time of year, Mark Stephenson, dairy economist at the University of Wisconsin, said in the latest “Dairy Situation and Outlook” podcast.
“Normally, we would expect milk per cow to be going down now, and it’s actually picked up,” he said.
But no one should be too surprised given the strong signals from milk prices and product prices, cheese in particular, that are showing surprising strength, he said.
Nearby futures prices for Class III milk are up over $21 per hundredweight, he said.
“These are strong prices,” he said.
Class III prices are being driven by a very strong cheese market, said Bob Cropp, fellow dairy economist with the university.
Cash prices for block cheddar cheese have been above $2 a pound since early September and strengthened even more in October. Cheddar cheese barrels hit $2 in October, he said.
On Wednesday, the block price was $2.77 and the barrel price was $2.47.
Increased retail sales with people eating more at home, cheese purchases for USDA’s food boxes and strong exports have all contributed to strong cheese markets, he said.
Class III milk prices could set a record in October, beating the previous $21.35 in 2014, he said.
In addition to strong cheese markets, higher whey prices have added 30 cents to the Class III milk price. The whey prices are mostly due to strong exports to China, he said.
Class IV milk prices haven’t had the same spectacular response as Class III prices, Stephenson said.
“But those spot prices for nonfat (dry milk) have been steadily climbing,” he said.
They were under a $1 a pound a couple of months ago, and now they’re in the $1.13 range, he said.
But butter has been an issue with big stocks, he said.
The last stocks report showed butter inventories were up 22% year over year in August, Cropp said.
A year ago, butter prices were well over $2 a pound. This year, they’ve been below $2 all year and are about $1.50 today, he said.
In the near term, the Class IV milk price is going to be about $13.50, but the futures market has it strengthening into the $15s, he said.
The one advantage is the big butter stocks have brought U.S. butter prices down to where they’re competitive in world markets, Stephenson said.
“So we may be selling some butter over the next few months, who knows? But we could pull those stocks down pretty quickly if we started to do that,” he said.
U.S. prices for whey and nonfat dry milk are also competitive, but continued strong exports markets have been surprising, Cropp said.
Whey exports were up 35% year over year in August, and cheese exports were up 17% despite U.S. prices being higher than world prices, he said.