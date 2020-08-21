Dairy West, a promotional organization that represents Idaho and Utah dairy farmers, has teamed up with the U.S. Dairy Export Council and National Milk Producers Federation to promote Idaho’s quality dairy products worldwide.
USDEC and NMPF “are integral partners for us,” said Jenny Nelson, Dairy West senior vice president of innovation partnerships.
“They really have the pulse on export markets,” she said.
Dairy West has been working to partner with the organization, which have complementary expertise on export markets and promotion and policy issues that affect Idaho’s ability to export dairy products, she said.
The collaboration has produced a video to showcase Idaho’s industry, quality products, sustainable practices and economic impact to increase exports.
“The impact Idaho dairy has is really important to our farmers,” she said.
Dairy is Idaho's leading agricultural industry. It has a $9.1 billion economic impact, contributing 5.7% to the state’s gross domestic product and supporting more than $400 million in wages. Idaho’s 430 dairy farms sustain 6,800 on-farm jobs, and the state’s 23 dairy plants support 3,800 dairy processing jobs.
Expanding export markets have been important to Idaho’s dairy success as wholesome and high-quality dairy products are shipped around the world, creating demand for Idaho milk. The importance of the partnership and video is to show and highlight Idaho dairy’s role in exports, she said.
Idaho exports more than $400 million annually to more than 55 countries, and the video was produced to increase the appetite for Idaho’s high-quality dairy products across the globe, she said.
“This video is going to be showcased on social media platforms, highlighting Idaho as a tier exporter,” she said.
Dairy West is also hoping some of its partners, such as the Idaho State Department of Agriculture and Department of Commerce, can leverage the information with buyers and potential buyers to entice additional purchases, she said.
Idaho is the third-largest producer of cheese and milk in the U.S., and its dairy foods production has grown 10.6% over the last five years to 15.6 billion pounds in 2019.
“It’s also really fun to highlight the hard work of our dairy producers and processors in just really sharing the nutritious food they produce on a daily basis to keep us fed and nourished,” she said.