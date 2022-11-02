Milking cows (copy)

The National Milk Producers Federation has endorsed changes to how Federal Milk Marketing Orders are formulated.

 Capital Press File

The National Milk Producers Federation board of directors has unanimously endorsed a proposal to modernize the Federal Milk Marketing Order system.

Reforming the complicated system has garnered widespread support from producers and processors, and NMPF has held more than 100 meetings on it during the past year.

