The National Milk Producers Federation board of directors has unanimously endorsed a proposal to modernize the Federal Milk Marketing Order system.
Reforming the complicated system has garnered widespread support from producers and processors, and NMPF has held more than 100 meetings on it during the past year.
National Milk’s proposal addresses six components of federal order milk pricing.
• Return to the “higher of” Class I mover: The Class I mover sets the Class I (fluid milk) base price to which a location differential is added. The previous mover was calculated as the “higher of” the advance prices for Class III (milk for cheese and dry whey) and Class IV (milk for butter and powder).
The 2018 Farm Bill changed it to the “average of” Class III and Class IV prices plus 74 cents per hundredweight to provide better risk management for processors.
But it proved costly after government purchases of cheese for food assistance in response to the COVID-19 pandemic significantly increased the price of Class III milk, but averaging it with the much lower Class IV price significantly reduced what farmers received.
Through November, dairy farmers will have suffered market losses of about $920 million compared to the previous mover, said Peter Vitaliano, NMPF vice president of economic policy and market research.
This does not include the one-time Pandemic Market Volatility Assistance Program payments that compensated dairy farmers for a part of the losses, he said.
“Producers have borne a very heavy cost,” he said.
• Discontinue including barrel cheese in the protein component price formula: Barrel cheese has been overrepresented in the formula at 50%, whereas it only represents about 10% of sales in the marketplace, he said.
With the price of barrel cheese lower than the price of block cheese for much of the past four years, it basically reduced the formula price and resulted in lower Class III milk prices to dairy farmers than if the formula were based on block prices, which set the price for about 90% of all cheese sold in the market, he said.
“The whole purpose of Class III pricing is to pay farmers actual market value of milk for producing cheese and dry whey,” he said.
• Extend the current 30-day reporting limit to 45 days on forward-priced sales on nonfat dry milk and dry whey to capture more exports sales in the USDA product price reporting: At least half of those dry products are sold on the export market, and there’s a longer lag time for export sales between when the product is priced and when it’s sold. Hopefully, extending the reporting period for those two products will improve price discovery, he said.
• Update milk component factors for protein, other solids and nonfat solids in the Class III and Class IV skim milk price formulas: The component factors have been outdated from the start, and dairy farmers have increased fat, protein and other solids in milk over time, he said.
Seven of the 11 federal orders pay on components. But farmers in the other four are increasingly underpaid for their higher components based on the outdated formulas, and the same is true for Class I milk in all 11 orders, he said.
• Develop a process to ensure make-allowances are reviewed more frequently through legislation directing USDA to conduct mandatory plant-cost studies every two years: Make allowances are the cost to manufacture dairy products and are deducted from dairy product prices to determine the net value of dairy components in producers’ milk under the current federal order pricing formulas.
Manufacturing costs have generally increased, but make allowances haven’t been adjusted in 15 years, he said.
• Update dairy product manufacturing allowances contained in USDA milk price formulas: Processors, including dairy cooperatives, increasingly have to underpay farmers for their milk to cover manufacturing costs. When make allowances were adequate, processors in some areas would compete for milk by paying premiums. But those premiums have disappeared, he said.
In addition to these six recommendations, National Milk continues work on the Class I milk price surface as it examines information on county-level Class I price differentials.
Every county in the lower 48 states has a Class I differential, which is designed to cover the extra cost of moving milk to fluid milk processors. Those differentials are no longer adequate to bring milk into increasingly deficit areas, such as the Southeast, he said.
That work is expected to be completed later this year. Any final proposal will be reviewed by the organization before it’s submitted to USDA to be considered for a federal order hearing.
