Election years can sometimes be quiet on Capitol Hill, but National Milk Producers Federation thinks this year won’t be one of them.
There’s still a lot of sausage making that goes on even in an election year, Paul Bleiburg, NMPF’s senior vice president of government relations, said.
Congress just passed a $1.5 trillion spending bill that will support some of NMPF’s priorities, he said during the latest “Dairy Defined” podcast.
One relates to National Milk’s climate and sustainability efforts to become greenhouse gas neutral or better by 2050. Part of that is reducing enteric emission, which can represent 30% of a dairy farmer’s greenhouse gas profile, he said.
National Milk and other agriculture organizations have urged FDA to reclassify how it approves animal feed additives to reduce enteric emissions from livestock, he said.
“We were able to get new funding as well as language in this recent bill to provide direction to FDA to look at how they might classify these additives as foods rather than drugs, to expedite their approval, get them to market more quickly … ,” he said.
In addition, the bill continues funding for a number of National Milk’s priorities, including the Farm and Ranch Stress Assistance Network and Dairy Business Innovations Initiatives, he said.
National Milk is also keeping an eye on a reconciliation bill, whether it’s the sidelined Build Back better Act or a different version of it that will hopefully include climate-smart agriculture, he said.
“We have engaged very aggressively on the climate front because we do believe that that’s such a critical component to move forward, given the goals that we have, and the demands in the marketplace,” he said.
National Milk will also be engaged in the 2023 Farm Bill process, which is just beginning. For the 2018 Farm Bill, National Milk spent a lot of time reforming the dairy safety net — now the Dairy Margin Coverage program — and improving crop insurance side options, such as Dairy Revenue Protection and Livestock Gross Margin, he said.
“There’s always an opportunity to make tweaks and things like that. But I think a lot of the economic interest right now is around the milk pricing area,” he said.
National Milk has been doing a deep dive into different Federal Milk Marketing Order issues to see what might need to be improved, he said.
National Milk will also be working with the Senate and House agriculture committees on ways to improve conservation programs to meet dairy’s needs, he said.
The organization also remains hopeful on agricultural labor reform and the Farm Workforce Modernization Act, which has passed twice in the House, he said.
“We’ve been continuing in the dairy industry and working with others in ag to keep the message alive on Capitol Hill, in particular in the Senate on this topic,” he said.
National Milk also hopes to see more progress on supply chain legislation, particularly the Ocean Shipping Reform Act that its trade team has worked hard on to move forward, he said.
The organization will also be working on fiscal year 2023 appropriations to build on successes in funding dairy priorities, he said.
“I think it’s going to be a busy year,” he said.