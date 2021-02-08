The National Dairy Board is accepting applications for 11 college scholarships worth $2,500 each, as well as a $3,500 James H. Loper Jr. Memorial Scholarship to one outstanding recipient.
Applications are open to undergraduate students in their sophomore or senior year for the 2021-2022 academic school year who are majoring in one of the following fields are eligible: communications/public relations, journalism, marketing, business, economics, nutrition, food science and agriculture education.
Scholarships are awarded based on academic achievement, an interest in a career in a dairy-related discipline, and demonstrated leadership, initiative and integrity.
Candidates must complete an application form, submit an official transcript of all college courses, and write a short statement describing their career aspirations, dairy-related activities and work experiences.
Applications can be found at www.usdairy.com/about-us/dmi/scholarship
Completed applications must be received no later than May 7 at 11:59 p.m. CST. Questions about the program can be submitted to ndbscholarships@dairy.org .