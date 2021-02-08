WSU grows leaders of tomorrow
Buy Now

Students are invited to apply for college scholarships from the National Dairy Board.

 WSU

The National Dairy Board is accepting applications for 11 college scholarships worth $2,500 each, as well as a $3,500 James H. Loper Jr. Memorial Scholarship to one outstanding recipient.

Applications are open to undergraduate students in their sophomore or senior year for the 2021-2022 academic school year who are majoring in one of the following fields are eligible: communications/public relations, journalism, marketing, business, economics, nutrition, food science and agriculture education.

Scholarships are awarded based on academic achievement, an interest in a career in a dairy-related discipline, and demonstrated leadership, initiative and integrity.

Candidates must complete an application form, submit an official transcript of all college courses, and write a short statement describing their career aspirations, dairy-related activities and work experiences.

Applications can be found at www.usdairy.com/about-us/dmi/scholarship

Completed applications must be received no later than May 7 at 11:59 p.m. CST. Questions about the program can be submitted to ndbscholarships@dairy.org .

Tags

Recommended for you