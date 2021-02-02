The COVID-19 pandemic and government intervention took dairy markets on a wild ride in 2020, and it’s not over yet.
In the bigger picture of cycles in global milk supply, inventory, trade and the three-year cycle of high and low milk prices, 2021 is a middle-of-the-road year, said Matt Gould, president and CEO of Dairy & Food Market Analyst.
It’s not setting up to be a year of extreme crisis like 2020, he said in a webinar hosted by The Center for Dairy Excellence.
Everything in the industry right now feels very price negative, with a big growth rate in milk, processing plants pushed to capacity, milk at huge discounts in many parts of the country, overbase programs and big milk price deductions, he said.
“But if you can zoom out, it’s actually kind of more of a mixed bag,” he said.
One big unknown is government intervention. There will be less government intervention this year, the question is when will there be less, he said.
The stimulus package in December directed no less than $1.5 billion in food purchases. But USDA last week announced only $354 million in purchases, he said.
In February, the government will be buying 2% of the milk supply and could buy 3% in March and April — enough to throw dairy markets around, he said.
The pandemic is still going, and the government is injecting a tremendous amount of uncertainty, he said.
“For the first half of 2021, dairy markets are the murkiest that they have ever been and very dependent on USDA’s choice on how they want to whipsaw or not whipsaw our markets,” he said.
In addition, no one knows how the new dairy donation program is going to work or if the government is going to make further direct payments to dairy farmers, he said.
“So we have a pandemic dairy-demand environment and a government that is being particularly unclear with its intentions. So that leaves this first half of the year in a particularly precarious situation,” he said.
The chances of extremely low milk prices and extremely high milk prices are quite high, and that’s an unusual market to be in. Usually things are either bearish or bullish, he said.
With COVID-19 vaccines being distributed, he’s expecting an unwinding of the pandemic in the second half of the year with a strengthening of demand domestically and globally and no need for government intervention in dairy.
“We have the first half of the year in a very precarious situation and the second half of the year in a much more balanced outlook,” he said.
But higher feed costs are going to bring low margins. Feed costs are about $2 per hundredweight of milk higher than 2020, which will slow the growth in milk supply this summer. Milk production increased 3.1% year over year in December and 3.4% in November, he said.
He thinks Class IV milk prices will improve substantially and Class III prices will weaken substantially — but taken together, it won’t be a year of extremes for milk prices.