U.S. milk production in March was up 2.2% year-over-year as dairy farmers brought on more cows to capitalize on what was supposed to be good returns — before coronavirus came raining down.
March production was the fastest rate of growth in 35 months with the highest herd numbers in 18 months, Matt Gould, editor and analyst of Dairy Market Analyst, said.
The report does a good job of capturing growth in the national herd and cow numbers and production state by state, he said.
It’s a closely watched report, indicating production moving forward, and can influence markets.
But with everything that’s going on “it’s too low on the totem pole to matter much,” he said.
The biggest market factor in the current situation is that restaurants are closed. Cooperatives and processors are putting restrictions on how much milk they’ll take, and milk dumping is going on all over the country, he said.
Handlers are incentivizing producers to trim supply, he said.
“Those programs have really started to bite recently,” he said.
He thinks milk supply growth will start to taper off with some flatlining as early as May, he said.
“It’s hard to know exactly how fast producers will be taking cows out of the herd,” he said.
Dairy farmers added 5,000 cows to the herd in March and added 44,000 since December, according to USDA National Agricultural Statistic Service.
James Carr, director of West Coast Dairy for INTL FCStone, said he doesn’t think there’ll be much adjustment to milk production in April.
The first bad milk checks didn’t go out until mid-April, and he doubts there was a significant reduction in milk production. But dairy producers will start to curtail production moving forward, he said.
Most co-ops and processors have enacted limitation on milk purchases, and producers are seeing very large discounts in their milk checks, he said.
The Class III milk futures contract in March settled at $16.25 a hundredweight. In April, it was $13.41, and the May futures price was $10.52 on Wednesday. Class IV prices are similar at $14.87 in March, $11.42 in April and $10.28 for May futures on Wednesday, he said.
The hit is really going to come in May and June, probably even July and August, he said.
“We’re in a situation now that we’ve never been in,” he said.
A lot of milk is being dumped, especially in Idaho — which was essentially already at overcapacity and moving a significant amount of milk out of state, he said.
Restaurants have no business and are telling distributors they don’t need as much product. That loss of demand goes back through the manufacturer and processor to the dairy farmer, he said.
Because of the difficulty of moving milk, many processors are paying significantly less than the class price, he said.
It’s not going to change until people get back out and the economy gets running again, he said
“In my opinion, we’re going to feel this for at least the rest of the year,” he said.
What looked like a profitable year for dairy has turned into a year of survival, he said.