Dairy farmers seem to be responding to healthy milk prices by producing more, despite having to contend with higher feed costs.
U.S. milk production increased by 230 million pounds in October year over year, due mostly to the numbers of dairy cows and milk output per cow, said Hernan Tejeda, associate professor and extension specialist with University of Idaho.
The number of dairy cows in 2022 was lower than levels in 2021 until August, and in October there were 31,000 cows more than a year earlier, he said during the university’s Idaho Ag Outlook webinar on Dec. 14.
In addition, average milk production per cow was up 17 pounds in October year over year.
In the 24 highest milk producing states, milk production was up 1.4% from a year earlier. Production was up 2.3% in Idaho and held steady in Oregon but was down 1.7% in Washington and 0.5% in California.
The U.S. all milk price is looking quite good. Throughout the year it’s been more than $4.50 (a hundredweight) higher than 2021 and previous years, he said.
That price hovered above $27 in May then decreased to $24 in August but reached almost $26 in October, he said.
“So despite the increase in milk production, prices have held strong,” he said.
But feed costs have been rising steadily since 2021 due to world market conditions, and feed ration prices are at an all-time high in 12-plus years, he said.
“It does not seem that it will drop anytime soon,” he said.
But payment in the Dairy Margin Coverage program didn’t kick in until the middle of the year, he said.
The calculated margin was $8.08 per hundredweight in August and $8.62 in September. Dairy farmers can insure up to a $9.50 margin, and USDA estimated it paid out $84.6 million in indemnities this year.
The announced Class III price was at an all-time high in 2022 except for higher prices during some of 2020 when the pandemic affected milk production and government purchases of cheese sent Class III higher, he said.
The Class III milk price reached a high of almost $25 per hundredweight in May, declining to around $20 in August before increasing to $22 in October. It’s still above $21.
Cheese stocks were at a four-year high this summer. They are starting to decline, but there’s still a lot of cheese, he said.
“Class IV milk price is extraordinarily higher than previous years,” he said.
It’s been more than $5 or $6 higher than 2021. During the summer, it hit $26 per hundredweight. It decreased a little since then and was just under $24 in November.
That’s because butter stocks are at a four-year low, he said.
Looking ahead, Class IV prices are expected to $20.50 going into the second half of 2023, and Class III should hover around $20.25, he said.
USDA anticipates more milk production in 202, he said.
USDA forecast milk production will rise 1.1% in 2023 year over year to 229.5 billion pounds. It also expects the average all milk price will drop from $25.65 in 2022 to $22.70 in 2023.
Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.