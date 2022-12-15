Sierra Dawn McClain/Capital Press (copy)

Industry experts say dairy farmers are taking advantage of higher prices by producing more milk, despite higher feed costs.

Dairy farmers seem to be responding to healthy milk prices by producing more, despite having to contend with higher feed costs.

U.S. milk production increased by 230 million pounds in October year over year, due mostly to the numbers of dairy cows and milk output per cow, said Hernan Tejeda, associate professor and extension specialist with University of Idaho.

