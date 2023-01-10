U.S. milk prices soared to a record high in 2022, but input costs also reached new heights. Nonetheless, dairy farmers are responding to the strong milk prices and increasing milk production.
The question is whether production and demand will stay in sync.
Just a few months ago, the U.S. came out of one of the longest periods in which U.S. milk was down below its level a year earlier. Milk prices in 2022 are going to average about $25.50 a hundred weight — $1.50 a hundredweight higher than the previous all-time average of $24 that was set back in 2014, said Peter Vitaliano, chief economist for National Milk Producers Federation.
“Unfortunately, costs of producing milk were at record levels and took a lot of that high price away from dairy farmers in terms of margin, he said.
But enough producers have been able to weather that storm and are now finding it advantageous to take advantage of at least the last portion of those relatively high milk prices and expand production, he said
“U.S. production is increasing, and the big question is how fast and how much it’s going to be going up this year, and what’s going to be happening to costs,” he said during the latest “Dairy Defined” podcast.
The current futures are indicating about a $3.50 per hundredweight lower average price in 2023 than last year, and he thinks the decline could be a bit more than that. The current indications are the costs are not going to come down quite as much, although they will be coming down, he said.
CME futures prices on Jan. 9 for Class III milk ranged from a low of $18.80 for March to a high of $20 for September and October.
“The key question is when and if to what extent … the cost price squeeze affects dairy farmers” in terms of milk production, he said.
Both domestic and international markets are doing their part to increase consumption. But the question is always whether milk production keeps pace with that increased demand or outraces it as it tends to do. That has a big effect on prices, he said.
“Right now, it looks like it’s going to be a reasonably decent year, although margins will be tight for dairy producers,” he said.
U.S. milk production is definitely going to be up in the first half of the year just on cow numbers alone, said Stephen Cain, National Milk’s director of economic research and analysis.
Cow numbers in November were up 38,000 from a year earlier, and that gap in year-over-year cow numbers is going to persist into 2023, he said.
“As we move into the back half of the year, again, I think we will just continue to see some increase in productivity and with those higher cow numbers, I think overall we’re going to see milk production be up in 2023,” he said.
It’s worth noting there almost always is productivity growth from dairy farmers who continue to get more and more efficient. There are always gains in milk production per cow and components, said William Loux, vice president of global economic affairs for National Milk and U.S. Dairy Export Council.
