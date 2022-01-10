Tight milk supplies and robust demand are expected to pay off for dairy farmers this year with an all-milk price of about $23 per hundredweight — the highest in eight years.
The biggest factor is a sharp drop-off in milk production growth and cow numbers, said Peter Vitaliano, chief economist with National Milk Producers Federation.
In May, U.S. milk production was about 4.5% higher year over year. Now production is lower than last year, he said during the latest “Dairy defined” podcast.
The drop-off follows several years when, despite low prices and margins, milk production kept bouncing up. Low prices would knock it down for a few months, but then it would increase back up to 3% year over year growth on a fairly regular basis, he said.
“What’s noteworthy about this latest contraction is that it seems like that upward buoyancy that we’ve seen for several years in the face of not very great returns to milk production is kind of turned around,” he said.
It’s as if after several years of fighting low prices, there was kind of a tipping point occurring. How long it will last is anybody’s guess, but it’s fueling a strong price outlook, he said.
The price outlook for individual dairy products is also the best in eight years. The butter price outlook is the highest it’s ever been in a calendar year.
The price outlook for cheese is the second highest and the whey outlook is the highest in eight years, he said.
“The futures are indicating currently that this supply tightness will continue. Now, the big question is with milk prices this good and feed prices not going up as fast as they were last year, how long is that tightness going to continue and how soon will it be before we see some expansion of milk production again?” he said.
On the demand side, U.S. consumers have a robust appetite for milk and dairy products. International demand has been very strong, and Europe, New Zealand and Australia have not been able to produce enough to continue to fulfill demand from China and other buyers, he said.
“And the United States is benefiting from that,” he said.
The U.S. is on track to export the largest volume by quite a bit compared to any previous year. The entire world market right now has more demand than it has supply, and the U.S. probably has more exportable supplies than the other major exporters, he said.
“I wouldn’t say the industry is immune to a major demand contraction, but consumers domestically and internationally have a ready appetite for dairy that the industry can pretty much count on being there...,” he said.
But in the last several years, producers have had a tendency to overproduce the market, particularly the domestic market, he said.
“If supply and demand can be kept in balance in the domestic market, dairy farmers can look forward to a good year this year,” he said.
That’s because the milk price outlook is stronger than the feed price outlook at the moment, he said.