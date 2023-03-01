GP Feeding 4.jpg (copy)

Holstein cows eat feed inside the dairy barn at Tilla-Bay Farms in Tillamook, on Oregon’s North Coast. Analysts say milk prices are expected to fall in 2023, but inputs will remain high.

 George Plaven/Capital Press

Milk prices reached record highs in 2022, but the cost of production took a big bite out of farmers' bottom line. 

This year, milk prices are expected to drop significantly, but high feed costs are likely to hold their ground.

