Milk prices reached record highs in 2022, but the cost of production took a big bite out of farmers' bottom line.
This year, milk prices are expected to drop significantly, but high feed costs are likely to hold their ground.
There’s a lot of uncertainty about what’s going on in the economy, said Chris Wolf, professor of applied economics and management at Cornell University.
On the demand side it’s all about domestic consumer income and spending — whether there’ll be a recession and how long it might last. It’s also about international demand, he said during a Farm Credit East webinar.
“On the supply side, it’s a question of feed costs, which have been high,” he said.
All everyone’s been talking about is inflation, and the Federal Reserve’s been trying to get that under control by raising interest rates. The concern is it could tip the U.S. into a recession, he said.
A good indicator of an impending recession is the interest rate inversion where the 10-year bond rate is lower than the two-year bond rate. That relationship went negative for 12 to 18 months before each of the last six recessions, and it’s been negative since July, he said.
But “it’s real difficult at the current time with the full employment and the wage growth that we’ve seen to see how we kind of tip into recession unless things really turn fairly quickly,” he said.
But that’s part of the uncertainty in dairy markets, he said.
On the international front, everybody’s waiting to see what happens in China with the country’s lifting of its zero COVID policy.
“When China is in the market big, they are enough to tip things on the international demand and to bring everybody’s price up,” he said.
But China needs to have a growing economy and consumers that have the ability to spend money, he said.
On the cost side are feed prices. Fertilizer prices have come down from the price spike in 2022, but they aren’t low. So people will be watching crop acres for corn versus soybeans, as well as acres and yields in South America.
Weather and drought are also factors. Three years of La Nina brought dryer conditions to Brazil and Argentina, leading to poor corn and soybean crops, and to Texas and the Central Plains.
“We’re supposed to move to neutral conditions within the next couple months,” he said.
There are still drought conditions in Texas and the central Plains, but drought conditions have improved in other areas, particularly California, he said.
USDA’s 2023 price forecast in February was for $6.70 a bushel for corn, $14.30 a bushel for soybeans and $450 a ton for soybean meal.
“Feed costs are unlikely to get a whole lot cheaper,” he said.
It also forecast about a $5 drop in the all-milk price, a $4 drop in the Class III milk price and a $6 drop in the Class IV milk price, he said.
“If feed prices stay the same but milk prices decline by $5 a hundredweight, that is certainly going to indicate that it could be a very stressful year financially on dairy farms,” he said.
