ALBANY, Ore. — Linn-Benton Community College student Gracie Krahn has been selected as an ambassador with the nonprofit Agriculture Future of America.
As an AFA ambassador, Krahn will engage with agribusiness leaders, campus faculty and fellow students to foster engagement and innovation in food, agriculture and natural resources.
"I am eager to build relationships with staff, students and agriculture professionals while advocating for AFA," Krahn said in a press release. "AFA is somewhat unknown on the West Coast, which leaves room for growth opportunities."
Based in Kansas City, Mo., AFA is dedicated to developing the next generation of leaders in agriculture. The ambassador program's main responsibility is to promote the AFA on college campuses and in local communities.
Krahn was one of 32 AFA ambassadors chosen through a competitive application and interview process. Her family has a small dairy farm in Albany, Ore., and Krahn is now double-majoring in agriculture communication and political science at LBCC.
It was after participating in the AFA's Policy Institute that Krahn said she realized her passion for politics.
"I changed to a double major after my experience. AFA has already had a positive influence on my future," she said.
AFA ambassadors serve for one year. According to the group, AFA has provided more than 24,000 leader development experiences to students at more than 200 colleges and universities in 43 states.
