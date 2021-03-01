With foodservice still lagging, a potential oversupply of milk and the possibility of penalties for excess milk, dairy farmers are likely wondering how the current situation will affect their farm loans.
Lenders are evaluating farm loans the same way they always have, but there are new risks to consider, Sam Miller, director of agricultural banking with BMO Harris Bank, said during the latest “DairyLivestream” webinar.
His bank is looking at core strengths, balance sheets, profitability, cash flow, liquidity, price risk management and the forecast. Lending standards and practices really don’t change, but the quality of financial performance does, he said.
“The volatility that we experienced last year and the uncertainty is off the chart. So you’ve got to really be looking at what are the scenario plans, what are the sensitivity analyses in evaluating the forecast and what people are planning to do,” he said.
Using a 5- or 10-year average milk price isn’t going to cut it. It might be a starting point, but producers need to figure out what can go wrong, he said.
In addition to standard criteria, Farm Credit East is also looking at variability in earnings in evaluating farm loans, said Roger Murray, executive vice president of Farm Credit East.
Top earning dairies have the resiliency to make adjustments through the years, he said.
“They’re maintaining their flexibility, they’re adapting to change. They’ve got the strong liquidity and strong net worth,” he said.
They’re also investing in education to try to stay up with all the nuances, from government support programs to risk-management strategies, he said.
“We really look at those strongly and making sure customers understand what’s going on to their particular farm,” he said.
In addition to volatility and uncertainty, the speed at which things change and the speed at which managers need to adjust is also off the chart, he said.
“You can no longer wait to year-end to pull the numbers and see how you did. You’ve got to know every month what you’re doing,” he said.
That includes everything from feed costs to market conditions and knowing when to lock in a price floor, he said.
“The speed at which that is changing and the adjustments needed are critical,” he said.
That demands building a support team of outside advisers and investors, whether it’s the veterinarian, nutritionist, certainly the lender and others to help manage the farm operation, he said.
One thing Farm Credit East looks at a lot is a farmer’s ability to know his milk market, and one of the biggest changes there is cooperatives implementing base-excess plans. Customers need to understand their cost of production and make adjustment to deal with penalties of excess milk, whether that’s fewer milkings or adjustments to production and rations, he said.
In evaluating loans, “we really want to know what their costs are,” he said.
Lenders also want to know if a dairy farmer will be able to sustain future earnings with a much lower government subsidy than what was seen in 2020, he said.