Responding to draft Food and Drug Administration recommendations that fall short of prohibiting the use of “milk” in labeling such alternatives as soy, almond and oat beverages, two senators from dairy states have reintroduced legislation to force the issue.

FDA’s guidance contradicts its own regulations and standards of identity, which define dairy terms as animal-based products, said Sens. Jim Risch, R-Idaho, and Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis.

