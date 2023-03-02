Responding to draft Food and Drug Administration recommendations that fall short of prohibiting the use of “milk” in labeling such alternatives as soy, almond and oat beverages, two senators from dairy states have reintroduced legislation to force the issue.
FDA’s guidance contradicts its own regulations and standards of identity, which define dairy terms as animal-based products, said Sens. Jim Risch, R-Idaho, and Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis.
The DAIRY PRIDE Act of 2023 would prohibit the mislabeling of non-dairy products made from nuts, seeds, plants and algae with dairy terms such as milk, yogurt or cheese.
DAIRY PRIDE is an acronym for Defending Against Imitations and Replacement of Yogurt, milk and cheese to Promote Regular Intake of Dairy Everyday.
National Milk Producers Federation has been fighting the use of dairy terms to label plant-based alternatives for decades and contends the legislation is needed now more than ever since FDA’s recent guidelines fall short of solving the problem.
That problem is the “proven confusion among consumers created when plant-based beverages steal dairy terms to make their products appear healthier than they really are,” said Jim Mulhern, NMPF president and CEO.
NMPF contends misleading consumers about the nutritional content of alternative products creates a public health concern, particularly for children. Medical groups, including the American Academy of Pediatrics, agree.
“We applaud Senators Baldwin and Risch for moving quickly with the reintroduction of the DAIRY PRIDE Act to make clear to FDA that its recent guidance on labeling imitator beverages is unacceptable and will not stand,” Mulhern said.
FDA’s guidelines, released last week, recommend manufactures of plant-based milks label the product with its nutrient content if it is different from the nutrient composition of dairy milk. However, they still allowed the use of the term “milk.”
The DAIRY PRIDE Act would require the FDA to issue guidance for nationwide enforcement of mislabeled imitation dairy products within 90 days and require the agency to report to Congress two years after enactment to hold it accountable for its enforcement obligations.
The legislation would also nullify any guidance that is not consistent with dairy standards of identity, including the one released last week.
The dishonest branding is misleading to consumers and a disservice to dairy farmers, Risch said.
“It is past time that the Food and Drug Administration enforce its own definitions for dairy terminology, prevent imitation products from deceiving consumers and start advocating for the farmers who feed us,” he said.
The DAIRY PRIDE Act will protect dairy farmers and ensure consumers know the nutritional value of what they are purchasing, Baldwin said.
“Idaho’s dairy producers join with farmers all over the country in frustration that manufacturers of other products get to take advantage of dairy’s good name by using terms reserved for real dairy products on the labels of their packages,” said Rick Naerebout, CEO of Idaho Dairymen’s Association.
Cosponsors of the legislation include Sens. Mike Crapo, R-Idaho; Susan Collins, R-Maine; Peter Welch, D-Vt.; Angus King, I-Maine; Ben Ray Lujan, D-N.M.; Roger Marshall, R-Kan.; and Tina Smith, D-Minn.
Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.