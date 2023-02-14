The Agriculture Department lowered its 2023 milk production forecast in the Feb. 8 World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates report (WASDE), stating, “Weaker forecast milk prices are expected to result in lower cow inventories.”

It also referenced the Cattle report’s dairy cow inventory and lower heifer numbers, and slightly reduced the 2023 forecast milk output per cow.

Columnist Lee Mielke wraps up the week’s dairy industry news.