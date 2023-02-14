The Agriculture Department lowered its 2023 milk production forecast in the Feb. 8 World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates report (WASDE), stating, “Weaker forecast milk prices are expected to result in lower cow inventories.”
It also referenced the Cattle report’s dairy cow inventory and lower heifer numbers, and slightly reduced the 2023 forecast milk output per cow.
2023 production and marketings were estimated at 228.3 billion and 227.3 billion pounds, respectively, down 900 million pounds on both from a month ago. If realized, 2023 production would be up 1.7 billion pounds or 0.75% from 2022.
Cheese was projected to average $1.86 per pound in 2023, down 7 cents from January’s estimate, and compares to $2.1122 in 2022, $1.6755 in 2021, and $1.9236 in 2020.
The 2023 butter price average was estimated at $2.33 per pound, unchanged from a month ago, and compares to $2.8665 in 2022, $1.7325 in 2021, and $1.5808 in 2020.
Nonfat dry milk is expected to average $1.2250 per pound, down 11.50 cents from last month’s estimate, and compares to $1.6851 in 2022, $1.2693 in 2021, and $1.0417 in 2020
Dry whey will average 36.50 cents per pound in 2023, down a nickel from the January estimate, and compares to 60.35 cents in 2022, 57.44 cents in 2021, and 36.21 cents in 2020.
Class III milk will average $17.90 per hundredweight in 2023, says the WASDE, down 95 cents from last month’s estimate, and compares to the $21.96 average in 2022, $17.08 in 2021, and $18.16 in 2020.
The 2023 Class IV average was projected at $18.25, down $1 from last month’s estimate, and compares to $24.47 in 2022, $16.09 in 2021, and $13.49 in 2020.
Prices were lowered for cheese as stocks remain relatively large and domestic demand is expected to remain generally soft, according to the WASDE. Butter was unchanged as higher early-year prices are offset by weaker prices later in the year. Nonfat dry milk and whey prices were lowered on expectations of increased export competition and somewhat softer international demand.
Corn used for ethanol was reduced 25 million bushels. Ending stocks were up 25 million bushels from last month and the season-average corn price was unchanged at $6.70 per bushel.
The soybean crush was forecast at 2.23 billion bushels, down 15 million from last month and the global crush was reduced 3.4 million tons. Ending stocks were forecast at 225 million bushels, up 15 million. The U.S. season-average soybean price was forecast at $14.30 per bushel, up a dime from last month. Soybean meal was forecast at $450.00 per short ton, up $25. Soybean oil was unchanged at 68 cents per pound.
Exports clouded
U.S. dairy exports ended 2022 on a strong note and added lots of value to dairy farm incomes. The data show 18% of total U.S. milk solids left our shores, according to HighGround Dairy (HGD) President Eric Meyer in the Jan. 13 “Dairy Radio Now” broadcast. It was the third straight year of record exports.
Nonfat-skim milk powder exports totaled 139.7 million pounds, up 8.0% from December 2021, although down 6.2% on the year from 2021. Gains to Mexico accounted for most of the December increase, according to HGD, but there were notable gains to China.
Dry whey exports totaled 39.3 million pounds, up 17.9% from Dec. 2021, while down 0.2% for the year. Exports to China were the highest ever for December.
The U.S. exported 78.9 million pounds of cheese, up 16.4% in December, and up 12.1% for all of 2022. December Cheddar exports were up 40.3% from a year ago and up 58.2% for the year.
Butter exports, at 7.5 million pounds, were down 2.8% from Dec. 2021, but up 48.5% for the year.
Prospects for 2023 are not so rosy, Meyer warned, as European prices have fallen considerably, making the U.S. less competitive. He urged listeners to look at risk management options to make sure they’re covered for any major downswing.
China remains the “elephant in the room” as to exports, but Meyer said, “There’s not a lot of information out of that country, which is now in a post-COVID era like we were and, while there’s rumors that consumer spending is rising, we’re not seeing any massive buying interest in dairy commodities nor any other commodities, so there’s still a lot of uncertainty there.”
GDT Pulse slips
Tuesday’s Global Dairy Trade Pulse saw the largest number of winning bidders since the Pulse began on Aug. 9, 2022, but was the shortest session since then as well. 2.2 million pounds of Fonterra whole milk powder sold, up 30 million pounds from Jan. 31, but at $3,285 per metric ton, down $10 from the Feb. 7 GDT.
HighGround Dairy warned: “This was a bearish outcome. There were plenty of buyers willing to procure small amounts of WMP at a perceived value, but there was no effort to drive prices higher, either, or for bidders to push others out with larger quantity bids. Bull markets need fuel to keep momentum going, and this was a lackluster result.”
Butter strong
After falling 9.50 cents the previous week, CME block Cheddar fell to $1.8350 per pound last Tuesday, lowest since Sept. 6, 2022, but closed Friday at $1.8625, down 0.25 cents on the week and 4.5 cents below a year ago.
The barrels finished at $1.5750, down 5.50 cents on the week, 33.50 cents below a year ago, and 28.75 cents below the blocks, on 7 sales of block and 26 of barrel for the week.
An unfilled bid took the blocks up a penny Monday and traders added 1.75 cents Tuesday, pushing the price to $1.89 per pound. Six loads traded hands as we await what happens to demand now that Super Bowl is behind us.
The barrels were unchanged Monday but lost 2 cents Tuesday, on 15 sales. The price fell to $1.5550, 33.50 cents below the blocks.
Retail Cheddar and some Italian style cheesemakers reported steady to strong interest last week, according to Dairy Market News. Timing is optimal for increasing demand, says DMN, as milk availability has been more than adequate since late 2022. Spot milk prices were again at the $10 under Class level but milk was not overwhelming plants, though cheese production is “very active.”
Western cheese demand was steady into retail and food service though some report softer sales. Pizza sales are lagging some and export sales are softening, as cheese produced in Europe is being sold below U.S. prices. The lighter export demand has caused some cheesemakers to shift from blocks to barrels.
After jumping 10.25 cents the previous week, cash butter closed Friday at $2.4125 per pound, up 3.75 cents on the week but 34.25 cents below a year ago. There were only 9 sales reported last week.
Monday’s butter gained 2.25 cents on 4 trades and added 2.25 cents Tuesday on 2 more trades, hitting $2.4575, highest since Dec. 22, 2022.
Butter producers say demand is “not gangbusters but customers are coming back after a somewhat slow start to the quarter.” Production is very busy, as cream remains widely available in the region and from Western suppliers.
Cream is also plentiful in the West with demand steady to higher. Butter output is strong. Butter inventories are outpacing current demand but holders want to assure coverage for midyear demand, says DMN.
Grade A nonfat dry milk closed Friday at $1.2650 per pound, up 2 cents on the week, highest in three weeks, but 63.25 cents below a year ago. There were 10 loads that exchanged hands last week.
The powder was steady Monday but dropped 3.75 cents Tuesday on 5 trades to $1.2275, no doubt triggered by the morning’s GDT Pulse.
CME dry whey finished Friday at 42.50 cents per pound, up a penny on the week but 39.75 cents below a year ago, with 2 sales reported at the CME last week.
The whey was bid up a penny Monday and stayed there Tuesday at 43.50 cents per pound.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.