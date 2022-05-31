The $40 billion Ukraine aid package may benefit U.S. dairy farmers. The Dairy and Food Market Analyst (DFMA) says the bill provides $5.1 billion for “food aid,” including $4.348 billion “to respond to humanitarian needs in Ukraine and in countries impacted by the situation in Ukraine.”
It encompasses “emergency food and shelter and for assistance for other vulnerable populations and communities,” says the DFMA, and up to $760 million “to prevent and respond to food insecurity.”
Speaking in the May 30 "Dairy Radio Now" broadcast, analyst and editor Matt Gould said the funds would be price-supportive for U.S. dry dairy products like nonfat dry milk and possibly cheese and butter if the government seeks to offset the food inflation hitting our nation’s poor and result in helping low income food programs. Reminiscent of the food box program during the Trump administration which benefited dairy markets, Gould said both programs involve “billions of dollars.”
Cheese, butter, and powder prices are at historic levels, Gould said, in large part because feed is so expensive to produce milk on the farm. Those high prices are being seen at retail, he said, and near term nothing is happening to change that, adding that Europe’s milk supplies also continue to be constrained because they’re experiencing the same high feed prices. “As we sit today, there isn’t any wind of change. We’re going to stay at these elevated prices” for the time being, he concluded.
GDT expands
The Global Dairy Trade Auction Events Oversight Board has approved the hosting of weekly auctions instead of the current bi-monthly events. The Dairy and Food Market Analyst says the weekly events will be branded “GDT Pulse.”
Cheese weakens
The last full week of May had limited USDA data to digest, other than the Cold Storage report. CME block Cheddar closed the Friday before Memorial Day at $2.28 per pound, down 10 cents on the week but still 75 cents above a year ago.
The barrels fell to $2.2850 last Thursday, lowest since April 5, but closed Friday at $2.2950, down 5.25 cents on the week, 72.50 cents above a year ago, and 1.50 cents above the blocks; 3 cars of block were sold last week and 11 of barrel.
The markets were closed for the Memorial Day holiday Monday but Tuesday’s block Cheddar dropped 3.25 cents to $2.2475, lowest since March 30, on 4 sales.
The barrels were unchanged, with 9 carloads exchanging hands.
Writing in Friday’s Milk Producers Council newsletter, the Daily Dairy Report’s Sarina Sharp stated, “The mercury is rising in the Southwest, and cows in Texas, New Mexico, and Arizona are suffering in triple-digit temperatures. But in the rest of the nation, the weather is pleasant, and milk is flowing.”
Meanwhile, the May 27 Dairy and Food Market Analyst says, “International prices are rising again, helped by constrained European milk production and better-than-expected demand out of China,” but here at home, inflation is “beating up dairy sales.”
Milk availability was generally steady last week, according to Dairy Market News, with mid-week prices at $2.50 to $2 under Class. Cheese orders steadied after a busy spring and generally, sales are on par with seasonal expectations.
Demand for cheese is steady in Western food service markets while retail demand softened last week. Export demand remains strong, as Asian purchasers are buying to ship in early 2023. Domestic cheese prices remain favorable compared to prices in other countries but on going port congestion and shortage of truck drivers continues to contribute to delays.
The April Cold Storage report showing total cheese inventories at a record high may have contributed bearishness to the market, says DMN. Cheese producers are running busy schedules throughout the region, as milk continues to be available. Like a broken record, reports continue that labor shortages and delayed deliveries of production supplies are causing plants to run reduced schedules.
After eight consecutive sessions of gain, CME butter climbed to $2.8950 per pound last Wednesday, highest since Jan. 21, but melted down to a Friday close at $2.8775, still 2.75 cents higher on the week and $1.0675 above a year ago. There were 33 sales for the week.
Tuesday’s butter inched up a quarter-cent, to $2.88, on 9 sales.
Churning is strong due to an increase in cream, says DMN. Reasons given included the holiday weekend and plant maintenance concerns at other cream end-usage facilities. Some expect the recent cream price increases to resume following Memorial Day. Producers say butter demand is seasonally slower, but market expectations are “anything but bearish,” especially with the Cold Storage report showing butter stocks down 23%. “Bulls are here for the time being,” says DMN.
The holiday had an impact on western cream demand and spot availability. Some plants looked to sell loads in preparation for the weekend, though buyers were less inclined to purchase for the same reason. Demand is strong for cream that will ship after the holiday, as butter and ice cream makers will be running busy schedules to build inventory. Butter output is steady, though plant managers say a shortage of labor continues to prevent them from running busier schedules.
Food service butter demand is steady, though retail demand is soft, says DMN. European butter remains in the mid-$3.00 range, so U.S. butter is still a bargain.
Grade A nonfat dry milk climbed to $1.86 per pound Friday, up 6 cents on the week and 56.75 cents above a year ago, on 26 sales.
The powder gained a half-cent Tuesday, hitting $1.8650, highest since Mar. 24.
StoneX says Mexico remains aggressive with purchasing, which has been consistent throughout the year. Skim milk powder exports were up 8% in March and likely to be the same for April.
Dry whey fell to 48.50 cents per pound last Monday, lowest since Aug. 4, 2021, but rallied back to Friday’s close at 52.25 cents, up 1.50 cents on the week, but 10 cents below a year ago, with 10 sales reported on the week at the CME.
Tuesday’s whey was unchanged.