The USDA’s latest data shows 2022 dairy commercial disappearance was strong, up 1.6%, according to StoneX broker Dave Kurzawski in the Feb. 20 “Dairy Radio Now” broadcast.
Total cheese was up 2.1%, according to Kurzawski, buoyed by exports, which were up 12% from 2021. American cheese exports were up 38%.
Butter disappearance was down 4.6% for the year. Exports were up 47.6%, he said, indicating that domestic demand was lagging, down 7%, and prompts the question why is butter at $2.40 per pound?
The simple answer, according to Kurzawski is that “The demand for fat is not down. Demand for butter at retail is down and demand for butter at restaurants is down, but demand for fat is probably as strong as it’s been for quite some time.”
Total nonfat dry milk utilization turned positive in December, following six months below 2021 levels. Domestic usage rose above a year ago in August and powder exports saw the biggest volume since December 2019.
GDT drops 1.5%
Direction reversed in Tuesday’s Global Dairy Trade where the weighted average fell 1.5%, after jumping 3.2% on Feb. 7. Traders brought 67.7 million pounds of product to market, down from 71.8 million on Feb. 7, and the average metric ton price slipped to $3,414, down from $3,456.
Anhydrous milkfat led the declines, down 2.6%, after jumping 4.8% on Feb. 7. However, butter was up 3.8%, following a 6.6% advance on Feb. 7. Skim milk powder was down 2.4%, after holding steady last time, and whole milk powder was down 2.0%, following a 3.8% rise. Cheddar was up 1.5%, after a 2.3% gain.
StoneX Dairy Group says the GDT 80% butterfat butter price equates to $2.1782 per pound, up 7.8 cents, after gaining 13.1 cents on Feb. 7, and compares to CME butter which closed Tuesday at a pricey $2.38. GDT Cheddar, at $2.3068, was up 4.8 cents, and compares to Tuesday’s CME block Cheddar at a bargain $1.96. GDT skim milk powder averaged $1.2559 per pound, down from $1.2834, and whole milk powder averaged $1.4806 per pound, down from $1.5101. CME Grade A nonfat dry milk closed Tuesday at $1.22 per pound.
With less volume available, many of the region’s purchases were lower than the last GDT, says StoneX’s Dustin Winston.
“However, North Asian purchases, which includes China, were higher than the last event and last year as the region continues to stay above 50% market share after their return to that market at the start of February,” he said.
CME prices mixed
Cheddar block cheese climbed to $1.89 per pound last Tuesday but closed Friday at $1.88, up 1.75 cents on the week but 10.75 cents below a year ago.
The barrels ended the week at $1.5475, 2.75 cents lower and 38.75 cents below a year ago. Sales totaled 6 cars of block and 45 of barrel for the week, highest barrel total since the week of May 17, 2021.
The markets were closed Monday for the President’s Day holiday but traders took the blocks up 8 cents Tuesday, sparked by the morning’s GDT, and hit $1.96 on 4 sales.
The barrels gained 3.50 cents Tuesday on 9 trades, hitting $1.5825, a whopping 37.75 cents below the blocks.
Last week was wanting for fresh news but traders will have plenty this week, starting with Tuesday’s GDT. The January Milk Production report is issued Wednesday afternoon and the January Livestock Slaughter report is out Thursday. The January Cold Storage report is issued Friday afternoon, long after the markets have traded for the week.
The StoneX “Early Morning Update” stated Tuesday that Class III and cheese futures are “gearing up for a bigger move. Interestingly we’re at a point now where we believe the market needs bearish news to go down, but only needs fear or greed to go up.”
Midwest barrel cheese processors tell Dairy Market News that larger contractual based customers have cut back purchases. Some retail Cheddar-Italian style cheesemakers said sales were “hearty.” Milk remains notably available and spot loads at $10 under Class III were reported for the 8th consecutive week but prices varied throughout the region. Some cheesemakers were not seeing offers that low but found milk closer to $4 and $5 under Class. Eyes remain on the large gap between blocks and barrels. While marketers expect an eventual convergence, there is a bit of instability and market tones are not necessarily bearish, but viewed more as mixed, says DMN.
Western cheese demand continues mixed domestically while steady and softer sales were noted into retail and food service. Contract sales were steady with some reports of inventories being sold out through first quarter and almost for most of second quarter, according to DMN. Export sales saw an uptick. Some cheesemakers are shifting from blocks to barrels. Ample regional milk volumes are available and cheese output is steady to strong but the abundance of barrel cheese is said to be contributing to the large price spread.
Butter climbed to $2.4575 per pound last Tuesday, highest since Dec. 22, 2022, but closed Friday at $2.3750, down 3.75 cents on the week and 31.50 cents below a year ago, on 10 sales for the week.
Tuesday’s butter inched up a half-cent on an unfilled bid, to $2.38 per pound.
Midwest butter sales are reportedly “meeting expectations,” says DMN. However, “expectations in mid-February represent a somewhat low bar when compared to the spring and late summer/early fall months.”
Contacts say sales could be worse. Cream continues to flow to butter plants at favorable pricing for churning.
Cream volumes are readily available in the West and cream demand is steady to light. Less than fully staffed schedules have been a challenge to some operations but strong butter production continues.
“Stakeholders look to assure midyear demand coverage,” says DMN, “but demand is light ahead of the expected increase related to the spring holidays.”
Retail demand is light and some report that sales are below forecasts. Export sales are light, says DMN, due to “uncompetitive prices compared to the world stage.”
Grade A nonfat dry milk dropped 3.75 cents last Tuesday, following the GDT Pulse, and fell to a Friday finish at $1.22 per pound, 4.50 cents lower on the week and 63 cents per pound below a year ago, with 9 sales reported last week.
Traders left the powder unchanged Tuesday.
Dry whey gained a penny last Monday and closed Friday at 45 cents per pound, up 2.50 cents but 36 cents below a year ago, with only 1 sale recorded on the week.
The whey was also unchanged Tuesday.
