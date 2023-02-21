The USDA’s latest data shows 2022 dairy commercial disappearance was strong, up 1.6%, according to StoneX broker Dave Kurzawski in the Feb. 20 “Dairy Radio Now” broadcast.

Total cheese was up 2.1%, according to Kurzawski, buoyed by exports, which were up 12% from 2021. American cheese exports were up 38%.

Columnist Lee Mielke wraps up the week’s dairy industry news.