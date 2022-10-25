U.S. milk production jumped again in September, thanks to increases in cow numbers and output per cow — but there’s more to the report than meets the eye. 

The Agriculture Department’s latest data shows output at 18.28 billion pounds, up 1.5% from September 2021. The 24-State total, at 17.5 billion pounds, was up 1.6%. It is the third monthly increase in 2022 and revisions raised the 50-State August total by 15 million pounds to 19.03 billion, up 1.7% from a year ago instead of the 1.6% originally reported.

Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter

Columnist Lee Mielke wraps up the week’s dairy industry news.