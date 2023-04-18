Cheddar barrels rolled into Chicago last week, with 70 loads finding new homes via the CME, highest weekly total since June 30, 2018.
That took the price to $1.5125 per pound by Friday, down 20.75 cents on the week, the lowest CME price since Nov. 22, 2021, and 92.75 cents below a year ago. The barrels had lost 45 cents in three weeks.
The blocks closed Friday at $1.7750, down 5.50 cents on the week, the lowest price since Sept. 6, 2022, and 59.75 cents below a year ago. There were 10 loads of block sold last week.
The blocks were down a penny Monday on 9 trades and stayed there Tuesday at $1.7650. The barrels were unchanged Monday, though 11 loads traded hands, and inched up a quarter-cent Tuesday, to $1.5150, on 3 trades, 25 cents below the blocks.
“Central cheesemakers are clearly viewing the bearishly veering market prices with interest,” says Dairy Market News, though demand is reportedly healthy. Some of the concerns arise from a wait-and-see approach on the buyer side, as prices shift down. Lower prices are expected to entice more buying near-term.
Some cheesemakers say orders are beyond what they can produce. Cheddar and Italian style cheesemakers say demand has been robust. Process producers say any extra loads are still moving at slight overages to usual formulas, and most recently produced cheese is “spoken for.” Milk availability remains a constant, with spot prices as low as $11 under Class III and have in fact been at $10 below or lower every week in 2023, according to DMN.
Western retail and food service cheese purchases are strong to steady, and some manufacturers have sold out inventories through April.
Demand from contract purchasers is reported as strong to steady. Loads are available and the large CME block-barrel spread is being watched. Some report strong Asian demand while others reported less interest due to lower priced European offerings. Demand from Mexican, European and Oceanic purchasers is steady to lighter and having more sporadic activity from week to week thus far this year. Cheesemakers are running maximum to strong schedules due to a plentiful milk supply.
Butter climbed to $2.3750 per pound last Wednesday but closed Friday at $2.3275, up a penny on the week but 42.75 cents below a year ago, with 11 sales.
Monday’s butter was up 2.50 cents on 4 trades, and bid up 1.75 cents Tuesday, to $2.37.
Central butter makers say cream remains widely available and near-term availability is not expected to change. Churning is busy and some plants ran churns throughout the holiday weekend. Bulk butter demand is lackluster, according to some contacts who say April has been somewhat quiet in sales in both retail and food service. Plant managers say they are churning for the potential of stronger demand in late summer-early fall.
Cream volumes are also plentiful in the West, with cream demand strong to steady. Some butter manufacturers were taking additional cream and demand is healthy from ice cream producers preparing for spring season demand. Butter output continues strong to steady, although some processing capacity was lessened due to servicing. Butter demand is steady for retail and food service. Export demand is steady to lighter, with less competitive prices, compared to European and Asian markets.
Grade A nonfat dry milk climbed to $1.16 per pound last Thursday but closed Friday at $1.13, a half-cent higher on the week but 69.25 cents below a year ago, with 7 sales reported.
Traders took the powder down 0.75 cents Monday to $1.1225 per pound, lowest since Feb. 24, 2021, with 2 cars finding news homes. They bid it back up Tuesday to $1.13.
StoneX says the powder is under pressure from the lower GDTs as well as the higher than expected February stocks number, which was up 7.5%.
Dry whey saw its Friday finish at 36.25 cents per pound, a quarter-cent lower on the week and 27.25 cents below a year ago. There were a whopping 47 sales reported on the week, highest weekly total since the week of Jan. 6, 2020.
The whey lost 1.25 cents Monday, falling to 35 cents per pound, on 9 sales, lowest CME price since Jan. 31, 2023. It regained 2.75 cents Tuesday and climbed to 37.75 cents per pound, with 7 loads sold.
Incentive to cull
Rising beef prices have incentivized cash strapped dairy producers to cull more cows or even shutter their operations. The April 12 Daily Dairy Report stated that “front-month cattle futures reached fresh all-time highs. The April contract settled at $174.275 per cwt., eclipsing the previous high set in October 2015.”
The DDR says, “Beef producers are scrambling to find animals to finish, and they are willing to pay higher prices for dairy calves. A growing share of U.S. dairy producers has been crossbreeding with beef genetics and producing fewer pure dairy calves. This has slowly reduced the supply of U.S. dairy heifers ready to enter the milking herd.”
StoneX broker Dave Kurzawski says dairy beef is making up a bigger percentage of the beef supply than a year ago. Speaking in the April 17 "Dairy Radio Now" broadcast, he reported culling the past 12 weeks was up 3.5% from a year ago.
He said farmers are doing what they can to “cheapen the ration, to cut costs,” as evidenced in components. Both protein and butterfat were down for the past 12 months, he said. “Dairy farmers want to milk cows. That’s what they do for a living. They don’t want to cull animals unless they’re going out of business. Margins will be tough and those with a little extra, with beef prices being what they are, will be culling a little extra,” he concluded. “But the price of milk has a bigger impact on their margin than that of the beef price.”
GDT up 3.2%
The international scene looked a little more promising Tuesday as the Global Dairy Trade auction weighted average surprised the trade and reversed four successive declines, jumping 3.2%.
Traders brought 50.1 million pounds of product to market, down from 52.5 million on April 4, and the average metric ton price advanced to $3,362 U.S., up from $3,227.00 on April 4.
All products offered moved higher led by skim milk powder, up 7.0%, after falling 2.5% on April 4. Whole milk powder was up 1%, following a 5.2% downfall. GDT Cheddar was up 5.7%, after jumping 3.8%. Butter was up 4.9%, after falling 3.3%, and anhydrous milkfat was up 4.7%, following a 7.2% plunge on April 4.
HighGround Dairy equates the GDT butter price to $2.19 per pound U.S. That compares to CME butter which closed Tuesday at $2.37. GDT Cheddar, at $2.00 per pound U.S., compares to Tuesday’s CME Cheddar block at $1.7650. GDT skim milk powder equates to $1.26 per pound U.S., and whole milk powder at $1.40. CME Grade A nonfat dry milk closed Tuesday at $1.13 per pound.
