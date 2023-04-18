Cheddar barrels rolled into Chicago last week, with 70 loads finding new homes via the CME, highest weekly total since June 30, 2018.

That took the price to $1.5125 per pound by Friday, down 20.75 cents on the week, the lowest CME price since Nov. 22, 2021, and 92.75 cents below a year ago. The barrels had lost 45 cents in three weeks.

Columnist Lee Mielke wraps up the week’s dairy industry news.