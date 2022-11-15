The Agriculture Department’s milk production forecast for 2022 was raised in the Nov. 9 World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates report, while the 2023 estimate remained unchanged.
The dairy cow inventory for both years was lowered.
2022 production and marketings were estimated at 227.0 billion and 225.9 billion pounds, respectively, up 100 million pounds on both from last month’s estimates. If realized, 2022 production and marketings would still only be up 700 million pounds or 0.3% from 2021.
2023 production and marketings were estimated at 229.2 billion and 228.1 billion pounds, respectively, unchanged on production from a month ago but down 100 million on marketings. If realized, 2023 production would be up 2.2 billion pounds or 1.0% from 2022, and marketings would be up 2.2 billion or 1.0%.
Cheese was projected to average $2.10 per pound in 2022, down a half-cent from a month ago, and compares to $1.6755 in 2021. The 2023 average was projected at $1.97, down 1.50 cents from a month ago.
The 2022 butter average was estimated at $2.8450 per pound, down 3.50 cents from a month ago, and compares to $1.7325 in 2021. The 2023 average was projected at $2.4550, up 1.50 cents.
The 2022 Class III milk price average was projected at $21.80 per cwt., down a dime from last month’s estimate, and compares to $17.08 in 2021. The 2023 projection was lowered 15 cents to $19.65.
The 2022 Class IV average was estimated at $24.30, down 30 cents from a month ago, and compares to $16.09 in 2021. The 2023 average is estimated at $20.35, down 65 cents from last month’s estimate.
Prices strengthen
The CME Cheddar blocks finished Friday at $2.20 per pound, up 19 cents on the week and 45 cents above a year ago.
The barrels closed 8.75 cents higher at $2.0625, highest since Oct. 21, and 56.50 cents above a year ago. Sales totaled 5 cars of block on the week and 12 of barrel.
The blocks were up 0.75 cents Monday on an unfilled bid and added 1.75 cents Tuesday on a bid, hitting $2.2250, highest since June 10.
The barrels lost a penny Monday on a sale and stayed there Tuesday, at $2.0525, with 3 loads changing hands.
Retailers came closer to fulfilling holiday demand pipelines this week, says Dairy Market News, and more cheesemakers reported a slowdown in orders.
Western contacts report steady demand for cheese from food service and retail. U.S. cheese remains at a discount to international prices and contributing to strong export demand.
After plummeting almost 37 cents the previous week, CME butter fell to $2.80 per pound last Tuesday, then rallied and closed Friday at $2.9050, up 13.25 cents on the week and 95.50 cents above a year ago. There were 13 CME sales on the week.
Monday’s butter moved 2.50 cents higher on 2 unfilled bids and gained a penny Tuesday on 2 bids, hitting $2.94 per pound.
Butter market tones were clearly in a corrective shift lower, says DMN, but Central contacts say, ”Despite the large drop from the record-breaking prices of October, current $2.70 plus prices are still in a relatively strong place.”
Cream is becoming more available in most of the West, though contacts in some parts say volumes remain tight. Tanker availability is limited so some processors are selling cream at a discount.
Grade A nonfat dry milk fell to $1.3850 per pound last Monday but then reversed and closed Friday at $1.43, up 3 cents on the week but 12 cents below a year ago. There were 12 sales reported last week.
The powder was unchanged Monday but, buoyed by the GDT, jumped 3.50 cents Tuesday, to $1.4650, highest since Oct. 18, with 9 loads finding new homes.
Dry whey closed Friday at 44 cents per pound, down 2.75 cents on the week and 23 cents below a year ago, with 7 sales reported on the week.
The whey was unchanged Monday and Tuesday.
Uncle Sam buying
The Agriculture Department issued a pre-solicitation announcement last week to purchase a variety of protein items to “support activities feeding kids and families.” Potential materials may include dairy, meat and poultry items. Nearly $1 billion will purchase food for emergency food providers like food banks.
Solicitations will be issued soon, according to USDA, but StoneX speculates the purchases will run 3 million to 4 million pounds of cheese per month — “a drop in the bucket.”
GDT rebounds, up 2.4%
Powder reversed Tuesday’s Global Dairy Trade. The weighted average climbed 2.4%, biggest gain since Sept. 6, and follows a 3.9% decline on Nov. 1, 4.6% decline on Oct. 18, and 3.5% drop on Oct. 4.
Powders led the gains Tuesday after leading the declines Nov. 1. Skim milk and whole milk powder were both up 3.1%, following an 8.5% plunge on SMP and a 3.4% decline on WMP last time.
Anhydrous milkfat was up 2.7%, after falling 1.7%, but butter was down 0.8%, following a 0.2% rise last time.
Cheddar was down 1.3%, after a 0.9% gain, and lactose was down 4.6%, after dropping 1.0%.
StoneX Dairy Group says the GDT 80% butterfat butter price equates to $2.1371 per pound U.S., down 1.7 cents after dropping 5.8 cents in the last event, and compares to CME butter which closed Tuesday at $2.94.
GDT Cheddar, at $2.1527, was down 2.5 cents after losing 9 cents, and compares to Tuesday’s CME block Cheddar at $2.2250.
GDT skim milk powder averaged $1.3864 per pound, up from $1.3479, and whole milk powder averaged $1.5410 per pound, up from $1.4875. CME Grade A nonfat dry milk closed Tuesday at $1.4650 per pound.
European purchases saw the largest change, more than doubling from the last event, says StoneX Dustin Winton, as buyers tripled their market share. North Asia purchases (which includes China) decreased from both last event and last year.
Americans love cheese
America chewed through a lot of cheese in September, according to the USDA’s latest Dairy Supply and Utilization report. Total consumption hit 1.18 billion pounds, up 3.6% from September 2021, the second consecutive month to top year ago levels and the strongest year over year gain since March, according to HighGround Dairy.
Domestic consumption hit 1.1 billion pounds, up 3.5%. Exports totaled 78.8 million, up 5.1%, and were up 12.5% year to date, thanks to our competitive prices.
Butter usage totaled 162 million pounds, 151.3 million of that in domestic use, down 18.4% from a year ago, lowest volume since June, due to the high prices no doubt. Exports totaled 10.7 million, up a whopping 48.6% and up 40.9% YTD.
Nonfat dry-skim milk powder totaled 219 million pounds, down 6.2%, with exports down 7.1%. Total utilization remained below prior year levels for the fourth consecutive month, says HGD, negatively impacted by both domestic and export demand in September.
Dry whey utilization totaled 79.5 million pounds, off 0.3% from 2021, and while domestic usage was down 23.8%, exports were up 22.4%, much of that thanks to China’s increased purchases for its rebounding hog herd.
