Just as COVID cases shoot higher across the country, Hurricane Ida attacks the Louisiana coast plunging New Orleans into darkness and flooding Mississippi, and the U.S. in surrender leaves Afghanistan after 20 years, we attempt to analyze the dairy markets.
Let’s say that CME dairy product prices the last full week of August were mixed. The Cheddar blocks climbed to a Friday close of $1.75 per pound, up 5.75 cents on the week but 7.75 cents below a year ago when they jumped almost 18 cents.
The barrels made it to $1.4875 per pound last Wednesday, then retreated and closed Friday at $1.4025, down 7.50 cents on the week, lowest since Aug. 9, 2.75 cents below a year ago, and an expanded 34.75 cents below the blocks; 5 cars of block traded hands on the week at the CME and 9 of barrel.
The blocks dropped 4 cents Monday on 3 trades but an unfilled bid put the brakes on Tuesday, and they held at $1.71.
The barrels were down 3.75 cents Monday on 6 trades, but 2 unfilled bids reversed gears Tuesday and rolled the barrels up 1.50 cents to $1.38, 33 cents below the blocks.
StoneX Dairy’s "Early Morning Update" suggests that “with football season nearly upon us there is some thought that perhaps the combination of falling milk supply along with heavier pull from schools and pizza season might give us some upside risk over the coming weeks.”
Midwestern cheesemakers tell Dairy Market News that spot milk availability continues to tighten and “the spot milk discounts of early August are no more.” Cheesemakers are selling milk back into bottling, according to some contacts. Cheese sales are mixed in the region. Retail Cheddar producers, along with pizza restaurant cheesemakers, are actually turning down orders. Staffing shortages continue to be a prominent issue, according to multiple contacts, and the price gap between blocks and barrels “remains an inhibitor to bullishness on markets,” according to DMN.
Western cheese sales held steady in retail and food service markets last week. International demand also remained strong, with Asian sales continuing. But a shortage of truck drivers and limited availability of shipping supplies are causing warehouse inventories to build. Export loads are facing delays due to port congestion so some contacts are looking to alternative freight methods, such as the use of rail cars to deliver loads and increase warehouse space. Cheese markets are steady to lower and cheese production is mixed, says DMN, as some plants report labor shortages are causing them to run reduced schedules.
Reacting to July Cold Storage data, CME butter shot up to $1.7150 per pound last Tuesday, highest since July 21, but saw a Friday finish at $1.7075, 4.50 cents higher on the week and 26 cents above a year ago; 19 sales were reported last week.
Monday’s butter gained 0.75 cents, with 9 cars exchanging hands, and added a nickel Tuesday, taking the butter to $1.7650, highest since June 28, and with 14 cars trading hands.
Butter producers say food service demand has picked up despite Delta variation concerns and restaurant business is reportedly surging. Butter plants report there was a little more cream available from the West last week but the Labor Day holiday may be playing a part in that. Butter inventories are in good shape for fall demand. Market tones are exhibiting more bulls than bears, says DMN, but “there remains a general sense of longer-term uncertainty.”
Cream was tighter in the West last week as farm milk production continues to decrease. Butter production is mixed throughout the region. Inventories are well-stocked though much is committed. Traders remain uneasy about the impact of the Delta variant and the restrictions it has induced. Food service demand remains level however and retail sales are steady and showing quiet growth, according to DMN.
Grade A nonfat dry milk closed Friday at $1.2925 per pound, up 4.25 cents on the week and 27.25 cents above a year ago, on 4 sales.
Monday’s traders added a penny to the powder and tacked on another 1.75 cents Tuesday, hitting $1.32 per pound on the morning, highest since May 11.
“The strength in the NFDM market continues to come from the EU,” says StoneX, “and the big question is what happens over the next few weeks post Labor Day as folks return from holiday?”
Dry whey fell to a Friday close of 50 cents per pound, 3 cents lower on the week but 16 cents above a year ago. There was only 1 sale on the week at the CME.
The whey inched 0.25 cents lower Monday and stayed there Tuesday at 49.75 cents per pound.
China dominates trade
China remains the elephant in the room when it comes to world dairy trade as imports in every major category continued to break records in July. Whole milk powder imports totaled 162.3 million pounds, up 98.4% from July 2020, and up 34.9% year to date.
Chicago-based HighGround Dairy points out that New Zealand continues to claim the vast majority of this volume, with imports up 86% from a year ago. China also turned to other nations such as the EU and Uruguay.
Skim milk powder imports hit 101.7 million pounds, up 33.4% from a year ago, and up 44.8% YTD. SMP imports jumped to the highest monthly volume noted since January, according to HGD, and were the strongest imports of any July on record.
The EU claimed the biggest market share at 33%, followed by New Zealand with the steepest year over year volume increase of any country. The U.S. got a piece of the action at just over 15 million pounds, up 98% from 2020.
Cheese imports totaled 34.6 million pounds, down 2.6%, but YTD are up 44.6%.
Butter imports amounted to 20.5 million pounds, up 43.7% from a year ago and up 23.8% YTD.
China continues to bring in whey for its recovering hog herd. Imports totaled 143.5 million pounds, up 2.5%, with YTD up 36.8%. Most came from the U.S., up 40% from a year ago, according to HGD, and replaced imports from the EU which were down 24% year over year.
HGD says the EU remains the favored region to fulfill China’s fluid milk and cream needs, at a 69% market share in July. Volume was up 21% from last year.
Shipping issues threaten
Global dairy trade has perhaps never been more important. However, the Aug. 20 Dairy and Food Market Analyst reported that “Outside of Shanghai and Ningbo Chinese ports, congestion has risen to record levels following the shuttering of a key terminal there." In response, freight rates have shot higher, according to the DFMA.
As of Aug. 27, the DFMA counted 47 cargo ships waiting at anchor at Southern California ports, a record high. The Ports of Seattle and Tacoma reported delays of seven to 10 days before they can unload and the Port of Los Angeles says the average delay is more than 7 1/2 days.
Editor Matt Gould talked about it in the Aug. 30 "Dairy Radio Now" broadcast, reporting that “freight issues” include trucking, warehousing, and ship capacity and warned that “as we get closer to the holidays and demand for transportation increases, we will see record levels of congestion like we’ve never seen before.”
He adds that a typhoon, among other issues in China at the end of May-early June, caused a backlog. Now the Delta variant is causing another backlog at the third most important port in the world.
“That will make it harder to get our dairy products onto ships for export,” Gould concluded, “as costs escalate and become price negative for U.S. dairy exports.”