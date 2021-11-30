Omicron became the buzzword of “Black Friday” last week as another chapter is written in the ongoing COVID saga.
Growing concern unleashed widespread commodity market selling for those open on Friday, with crude oil taking the brunt, according to StoneX, as countries scrambled to formulate and institute new travel bans in an eﬀort to contain Omicron.
It remains to be seen as to its effect on dairy. StoneX says, “By and large, the knee-jerk reaction is to sell the Omicron variant and all its uncertainties,” but quickly adds that we don’t know yet if it’s warranted. “If this variant is worse than we think, it can certainly alter the path of normalcy we’ve been on this fall. The likelihood of that is not well understood today but the fear of people slowing down on travel and restaurant visits, etc. is real. And it comes at a time when U.S. dairy markets (specifically cheese and butter) are generally facing a slowdown in demand.”
The president tried to ease the fear Monday by stating there would be no new lockdowns ahead.
Prices little changed
Dairy prices at the Chicago Mercantile Exchange didn’t see a lot of change in the shortened Thanksgiving holiday week. There wasn’t a lot for traders to feed on in the three days of trading, other than Monday’s Cold Storage report. After gaining 27.25 cents in the previous two weeks, the Cheddar blocks held steady Wednesday at $1.8575 per pound, 17.75 cents above a year ago.
The barrels closed at $1.5250, up 0.50 cent on the week, 10.25 cents above a year ago, but 33.25 cents below the blocks. Only 1 car of barrel was sold last week at the CME.
The blocks were unchanged Monday and Tuesday, holding at $1.8575 as traders await the October Dairy Products report on Friday afternoon.
The barrels gained a penny Monday and jumped 6.50 cents Tuesday to $1.60, highest since Nov. 2, but a still too high 25.75 cents below the blocks.
Cheese plant managers reported variant milk availability in their respective areas, according to Dairy Market News. Some said they received no discounted milk offers ahead of the holiday, while others saw loads range from Class to $2 under early in the week.
Managers had to process the extra milk, working with limited staff through the holiday weekend. Demand for some retail and food service cheesemakers has eased somewhat in recent weeks. Contacts were not overly concerned because it gave them time to catch up on back orders. Some opine that cheese market tones are on “shaky ground,” citing the block-barrel price gap being atypically large. They also contend that producers are inclined to offer loads at lower prices due to the increasing costs of transportation.
Demand for cheese at retail and food service remains strong in the West. Cheese prices are favorable to international purchasers who continue to look to the U.S. to meet current demand. The ongoing truck driver shortage in the region was causing delays, while export loads were facing further delays due to on-going port congestion. Strong international demand and tight spot availability for blocks have, reportedly, worked to push block prices higher, says DMN.
Contrary to what the Cold Storage report showed nationally, Western cheese stocks are tight, as purchasers continue to gobble up loads to meet increased holiday demand. Cheese producers were utilizing available milk supplies to run busy schedules, though some were running below capacity due to short staffing.
Thankfully, ocean freight rates are declining, according to the Nov. 19 Dairy and Food Market Analyst, and at the lowest level since August due to slowing export volumes out of China.
Spot butter backed down from its $2 per pound plus level last week, closing Wednesday at $1.99, down 5.75 cents on the week but 63 cents above a year ago. There were 3 sales reported for the week.
Monday’s butter was unchanged but gave up 2 cents Tuesday on a trade, slipping to $1.97.
Butter plant managers were securing cream at holiday level prices early last week as questions arose as to whether cream would be available. Contacts said some plants would be near capacity heading into the weekend so churns may be busier than expected this week. Demand tones are “steadily hearty,” says DMN, and contacts expect that to remain into mid-December, if not further.
Cream availability was mixed in the West, though contacts said enough is available to meet current needs. Demand for cream is strong throughout the region, though some loads were reportedly facing delays due to the shortage of truck drivers. Retail butter demand is trending upwards. Food service demand is steady and contacts report strong purchasing for export. Delayed deliveries of production supplies and labor shortages were causing some butter makers to run below capacity, according to DMN.
Grade A nonfat dry milk closed Wednesday at $1.5625 per pound, up 0.75 cents on the week and 46.75 cents above a year ago, with 7 sales reported.
The powder started the week backing down a penny but recovered 0.25 cent Tuesday, creeping back to $1.5550, with 9 carloads changing hands.
Weaker powder output from all three key global exporting regions coupled with persistent demand from many parts of the world is supporting prices, according to HighGround Dairy’s analysis.
CME dry whey held at 70 cents per pound for five consecutive sessions, 27 cents above Thanksgiving Week a year ago, with only 1 sale reported last week.
The whey was unchanged Monday but fell 1.25 cents Tuesday to 68.75 cents per pound.
Culling slips
Dairy cow culling fell from the previous month and a year ago in October, according to USDA’s latest Livestock Slaughter report.
The data shows an estimated 256,200 head were sent to slaughter under federal inspection, down 8,400 from September and 2,800 or 1.1% below October 2020.
Culling in the 10-month period totaled 2.59 million head, up 32,600 or 1.3% from a year ago.
Expensive Thanksgiving
I hope you enjoyed a blessed Thanksgiving. One of my frequent prayers is; “Lord, grace me with an attitude of gratitude.”
We all have had our share of trials and challenges the last two years but Thanksgiving must remain a part of our psyche, even though this year’s feast was an expensive one. Costs were up about 14%, according to the American Farm Bureau.
Dairy economist Bill Brooks, with Missouri-based Stoneheart Consulting, blamed the turkey in the Nov. 29 “Dairy Radio Now” broadcast. Costs were up some 24% from a year ago, he said, and your pie crust was next, as wheat prices have shot higher due to production shortfalls. Dairy product costs were up slightly, he said, but weren’t leading the charge, and still provided a lot of value to the food budget.
Brooks expects food inflation to continue “for a while,” due to production shortfalls and transportation issues, which includes energy costs. We’ve all seen that at the gas pump, he said, and energy costs affect everything that we do.
Dairy stocks are well supplied and while butter exports have helped support domestic prices due to international prices being well above ours, Brooks says the increased cheese output we have seen doesn’t bode well for helping milk prices. That spells concern going into 2022, he concluded, for a “cost price squeeze on dairy farmers dealing with slightly higher milk prices versus rapidly increasing input costs.”