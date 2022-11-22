U.S. milk production continues to recover. October data shows output at 18.85 billion pounds, up 1.2% from October 2021 and the fourth consecutive month to best that of a year ago.
The 24-State total, at 18.1 billion pounds, was up 1.4%. Revisions lowered the 50-State September total by 13 million pounds to 18.3 billion, up 1.4% from a year ago instead of the 1.5% increase originally reported.
Cow numbers totaled 9.418 million, up 1,000 head from September numbers which were revised 6,000 head higher.
The October herd was up a hefty 31,000 from a year ago and 51,000 more than in January. The October 24-State count was up 42,000 head from a year ago.
Output per cow averaged 2,001 pounds, up 17 pounds or 0.9% from October 2021. September output per cow was revised down 3 pounds, to 1,940 pounds.
California cows produced 3.4 billion pounds, down 18 million or 0.5% from a year ago. Cow numbers were up 4,000 but output per cow was down 15 pounds.
Wisconsin put 2.7 billion pounds in the tank, up 17 million or 0.6%. Cow numbers were down 7,000 but output per cow was up 25 pounds.
Idaho was up 3.2% on a 35-pound gain per cow and 10,000 more cows.
Michigan was up 0.3% despite a loss of 7,000 cows, as output per cow was up 45 pounds.
Minnesota was unchanged thanks to a 35-pound per cow gain offsetting an 8,000-cow drop.
New Mexico was down 4.2% on a 14,000-cow drop. Output per cow was up 10 pounds.
New York was up 1.7%, thanks to a 45-pound gain per cow offsetting a loss of 3,000 cows.
Oregon was unchanged across the board.
Pennsylvania was up 1.0%, on a 25-pound-per-cow gain offsetting 2,000 fewer cows.
Texas was up 7.0% on 30,000 more cows and a 45-pound gain per cow.
Washington state was up 0.6% on a 25-pound gain per cow offsetting the loss of 7,000 cows.
The report is viewed as neutral to the market.
However, StoneX Dairy points out that, while 12 of 24 states lost cows in October, overall cow numbers are growing following some contractions in the herd the last few months.
Butter downs and ups
CME prices were mixed last week. After jumping 19 cents the previous week, the Cheddar blocks closed Friday at $2.2325 per pound, up 3.25 cents on the week, highest since June 10, and 3.75 cents above a year ago.
The barrels finished at $1.9275, 13.50 cents lower on the week, but 40.75 cents above a year ago.
There were no sales of block last week. The gains all came on unfilled bids, with 8 sales of barrel.
The blocks were offered 3.25 cents lower Monday and were unchanged Tuesday with no activity, remaining at $2.20. The markets finish trading for the week tomorrow and are closed Thursday and Friday for the Thanksgiving holiday.
The barrels plunged 8.50 cents Monday on a trade and lost 3.75 cents Tuesday, rolling to $1.8050, lowest since Aug. 8, down 25.75 cents in the last 7 sessions, and a whopping 39.50 cents below the blocks.
Midwestern cheesemakers are running full or close to it, according to Dairy Market News, alongside steady demand. Milk availability has stayed in a similar range to previous weeks, not straying far from Class in either direction.
Contacts in the West reported strengthening food service cheese demand while retail is softening. International purchasers continue to buy, thanks to competitive U.S. prices. Milk production is trending higher in the region and cheesemakers are utilizing the milk to run busy schedules.
CME butter, with one exception, saw six consecutive sessions of gain until losing 1.25 cents last Thursday, then suffered a 13 cent meltdown Friday, closing at $2.81 per pound, down 9.50 cents on the week. That’s still 76.25 cents above a year ago when it topped $2 per pound for the first time since June 4, 2020.
There were 7 sales reported at the CME last week, with 5 on Friday.
The butter jumped 9 cents Monday, with 6 loads finding new homes, and added 3 cents Tuesday, climbing to $2.93 per pound, on 5 more trades.
Butter producers say demand has not shifted much the past two weeks. Sales are meeting or beating expectations and on par with pre-COVID years. Churning is at the max and butter inventories are available, but is newer production.
Western cream volumes are available amid strengthening milk output and cream demand is steady. Butter makers ran busier schedules last week, though some are below capacity due to continued labor shortages. Retail butter demand is steady to higher as some grocers look past Thanksgiving to stock butter for end of year holidays.
Grade A nonfat dry milk climbed to $1.4650 per pound last Tuesday, highest since Oct. 18, then gave back 2.50 cents Wednesday, and closed Friday at $1.4275, down 0.25 cents on the week and 12.75 cents below a year ago, on 16 sales.
Monday’s powder was unchanged but was offered a penny lower Tuesday, slipping to $1.4175.
Whey held all last week at 44 cents per pound, 26 cents below a year ago, on 2 trades.
It was unchanged Monday and Tuesday, holding for the eighth consecutive session at 44 cents.
USDA disappoints
Two weeks ago the Agriculture Department issued a pre-solicitation announcement to purchase a variety of protein items to “support activities feeding kids and families.” Product included dairy, meat, and poultry items, with a price tag of nearly $1 billion.
The initial solicitation, announced Nov. 18, was much smaller than expected, says HighGround Dairy, with USDA seeking to purchase just 1.6 million pounds of natural cheese and 554,000 pounds of processed cheese. A fluid milk solicitation will be released later; however, HGD deemed the announcement as bearish towards cheese prices.
Fluid sales dip 2.4%
After showing a small gain in August, September fluid milk sales returned to their normal decline. The USDA’s latest data show sales of U.S. packaged fluid products totaled 3.58 billion pounds, down 2.4% from September 2021. Conventional product sales totaled 3.3 billion pounds, down 2.7% from a year ago. Organic products, at 238 million pounds, were up 1.1%, and represented a typical 6.6% of total sales for the month.
Whole milk sales totaled 1.2 billion pounds, up 0.7% from a year ago, up 1.1% year to date.
Skim milk sales, at 183 million pounds, were down 9.6% from a year ago and down 8.6% YTD.
Total packaged fluid sales for the nine months amounted to 32.1 billion pounds, down 2.2% from 2021. Conventional product sales totaled 30.0 billion pounds, down 2.3%. Organic products, at 2.1 billion, were down 1.2%, and represented 6.7% of total milk sales for the period.
