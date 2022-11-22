U.S. milk production continues to recover. October data shows output at 18.85 billion pounds, up 1.2% from October 2021 and the fourth consecutive month to best that of a year ago.

The 24-State total, at 18.1 billion pounds, was up 1.4%. Revisions lowered the 50-State September total by 13 million pounds to 18.3 billion, up 1.4% from a year ago instead of the 1.5% increase originally reported.

Columnist Lee Mielke wraps up the week’s dairy industry news.