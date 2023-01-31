The farm milk spigot slowed in December. Preliminary data has output at 18.93 billion pounds, up just 0.8% from December 2021.

The 24-State total, at 18.1 billion pounds, was up 0.9%. Revisions lowered the 50-State November total by 46 million pounds to 18.2 billion, up 1.0% from a year ago, instead of the 1.3% increase originally reported.

Columnist Lee Mielke wraps up the week’s dairy industry news.