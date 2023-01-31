The farm milk spigot slowed in December. Preliminary data has output at 18.93 billion pounds, up just 0.8% from December 2021.
The 24-State total, at 18.1 billion pounds, was up 0.9%. Revisions lowered the 50-State November total by 46 million pounds to 18.2 billion, up 1.0% from a year ago, instead of the 1.3% increase originally reported.
December cow numbers totaled 9.4 million, down 8,000 head from the November count that was revised 12,000 head lower. The December herd was up 27,000 head from a year ago but the smallest since February. The 24-State head count was up 38,000 from a year ago and the smallest since June.
Output per cow averaged 2,014 pounds, up 9 pounds or 0.4% from December 2021.
California output, at 3.5 billion pounds, was up 0.3%, after slipping 0.7% in November. Cow numbers were up 5,000 and output per cow was unchanged.
Wisconsin output at 2.7 billion pounds, was up 0.6%, following a 1.3% increase in November. December cow numbers were down 5,000 but output per cow was up 20 pounds in the No. 2 milk producer.
Texas, in the No. 3 position at 1.39 million pounds, was up 3.3%, thanks to 25,000 more cows offsetting a 15-pound per cow drop.
Florida registered the biggest loss, down 12.7%, on 13,000 fewer cows and 5 pounds less per cow. Idaho was up 1.6% on 9,000 more cows and a 5-pound gain per cow. Michigan was up 1.1%, thanks to a 35-pound gain per cow offsetting the loss of 2,000 cows. Minnesota was off 0.3% on a drop of 5,000 cows, though output per cow was up 15 pounds. New Mexico was down 4.8% on a 13,000 cow drop and a 5-pound loss per cow.
New York was up 2.8%, adding 10,000 cows to its milking string. Output per cow was up 25 pounds.
Oregon was off 0.5% on a loss of 2,000 cows, though output per cow was up 15 pounds.
Pennsylvania inched up 0.1% on a 20-pound gain per cow, however cow numbers were down 5,000 head.
Georgia had the biggest gain, up 10.8% on 9,000 more cows. South Dakota was up 8.9%, thanks to 16,000 more cows offsetting a 10-pound loss per cow.
Washington state was down 3.3% on 7,000 fewer cows and a 15-pound drop per cow.
StoneX says, “With dairy prices falling and input costs staying a bit more ﬁrm, margins are likely squeezed and we expect the dairy herd to decline throughout the majority of 2023.”
Butter accumulating
Shelves are full of butter again. The December Cold Storage report shows butter stocks on Dec. 31 contained 216.3 million pounds, up 16.5 million pounds or 8.3% from November, and 17.2 million or 8.7% more than December 2021.
Butter stocks have been below year-ago levels for 16 consecutive months, but high prices likely slowed domestic sales and exports, resulting in building inventory.
American type cheese stocks grew to 825.2 million pounds, up 9.1 million pounds or 1.1% from November, but were 17.7 million or 2.1% below a year ago.
The “other” cheese category inched up to 595.6 million pounds, up 3.1 million or 0.5% from November, and up 18.8 million or 3.3% above a year ago.
The total cheese inventory came in at 1.445 billion pounds, up 14.1 million pounds or 1.0% from November, and 3.4 million pounds or 0.2% above a year ago.
Forum lessons
The International Dairy Foods Association’s annual Dairy Forum took place last week in Orlando. StoneX attendees listed what they learned, including reports that California was ﬂush with milk and rumors that dumping had occurred.
U.S. retail demand was reported to be weak or weakening, especially for lower-end products. However, there were reports that retail cream demand was still strong.
Another topic was increased cheese capacity coming online in Texas. Reports are that there is plenty of milk available to keep plants operating.
Extended Shelf Life (ESL) milk is reportedly becoming more common, says StoneX, and consumers expect expiration dates that are 2 months or longer.
The cost of constructing a new dairy farm may not be as costly as expected, says StoneX. “We have been anticipating a cost of $5,000 to $7,000 per cow but the cost is likely closer to $4,500.”
Ron O’Brien, President of Nui Markets North America, shared his perspective in the Jan. 30 "Dairy Radio Now" broadcast.
He said, “It's tough out there for dairy producers and dairy sales desks globally.” He cited higher interest rates, consumer demand destruction, warm winter weather leading to lower natural gas prices, overbearing milk production in Europe, maxed out credit capacity in China and good feed quality as influencing factors.
“GDT whole milk powder has been flat the past few sessions,” he said, “which has led to some price appreciation in South America, specifically Brazil, but demand has yet to come back enough in China or Southeast Asia.”
The unifying topic, according to O’Brien, was environmental, social and governance initiatives. “Sustainability initiatives and the pressures that manufacturers are facing both from consumers and investors was clearly defined,” he said, “whether climate change is due to man’s increasing carbon footprint or earth’s natural historical patterns. Solving this issue or even just the perceptions of how dairy is involved in climate change is Priority 1. Solutions to these problems must be looked at as an investment and not a cost,” he said.
Nestle’s Patty Stroup told attendees, “We need to give the consumer permission to love dairy,” O’Brien reported, adding: “We need to do more work to teach our consumer, specifically in the western world, the benefits of animal fats and milk proteins as medicine.” Some testified to that at the forum, stating, “The rest of the world sees dairy as having a health halo.”
The case was made for work to be done in Washington with respect to the farm bill, trade policies, and comprehensive immigration reform, O’Brien concluded. “It was also gratifying to see that risk management is no longer just trading CME futures."
Cheese gap widens
After dropping 16.50 cents the previous week, Cheddar block cheese jumped 15.50 cents last Monday and hit $1.99 per pound then fell to $1.9175 Wednesday, but closed Friday at $1.96, up 12.50 cents on the week and 17 cents above a year ago.
The barrels were up 9 cents last Monday, hitting $1.67, then fell to $1.5725 Wednesday, and closed Friday at 1.5525, lowest since Nov. 29, 2021, 2.75 cents lower on the week, 19 cents below a year ago, and a whopping 40.75 cents below the blocks. There were 5 sales of block on the week and 34 of barrel.
A trade took the blocks down to $1.87 Monday but an unfilled bid inched them back to $1.88. They slipped back to $1.87 Tuesday on a trade, lowest CME price since Sept. 8, 2022.
The barrels were up 2.75 cents Monday, with 6 loads exchanging hands. They stayed put Tuesday at $1.58, 29 cents below the blocks.
StoneX says, “Supply is plentiful enough for processors to get their hands on whatever milk that they need, but demand has seen better days with both domestic and international interest drying up.”
Midwest cheesemakers continue to report available milk supplies, according to Dairy Market News, though heavily discounted loads were not as numerous. Barrel producers warned that there are going to be extra loads available in the near term. Buyers are not as incentivized to add stocks.
Cheese demand is steady in the West from retail purchasers. Food service is strengthening and some mozzarella producers reported increased sales, thanks to pizza purchasing during football playoffs. Exports of cheese are strong, with purchasers in Asia buying loads to ship in second quarter, according to DMN.
Butter fell to $2.2675 per pound last Tuesday, lowest since Dec. 23, 2021, but saw its Friday finish at $2.2725, down a nickel on the week and 26.75 cents below a year ago when it plunged 39.50 cents. Sales totaled 3 loads last week.
The butter jumped 8 cents Monday on 2 sales but gave back 4.75 cents Tuesday, falling back to $2.3050, with 22 cars being unloaded.
Central butter plants report that cream remains somewhat steady with previous weeks. End users are “looking for deals” but location is clearly playing a part, as southern plants, or those closer to Western sources, say cream is abundant.
Plentiful cream remains readily available in the West. Cream demand is steady to higher. Some report purchasing enough cream to max out production and build more inventory at current prices. Butter output continues strong but second-, third- and fourth-quarter sales are sluggish with the current spot prices being offered.
Grade A nonfat dry milk fell to $1.1525 per pound, down 2.25 cents on the week, lowest CME price since Mar. 24, 2021, and 65.25 cents below a year ago. There were 19 sales on the week.
Monday’s and Tuesday’s powder was unchanged.
Dry whey closed Friday at 32.75 cents per pound up 0.25 cents on the week, but 51.25 cents below a year ago, with 18 sales reported for the week.
The whey slipped 0.75 cents Monday with 5 sales reported, and was unchanged Tuesday, holding at 32 cents per pound.
GDT Pulse climbs
Tuesday’s Global Dairy Trade Pulse hosted 2.1 million pounds of Fonterra whole milk powder sold, down 30 million pounds from the January 24 Pulse, but at $3,303 per metric ton, up $103.
HighGround Dairy says, “This event marked the second consecutive increase on Pulse as buyers may have become more aggressive due to volatile weather (drier South Island and excessively wet North Island) that has the potential to have a negative impact on milk supply during the shoulder of their season. Sources in the region say there is plenty of feed around but the stress on cows is becoming evident.”
