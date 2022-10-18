Milk production forecasts for 2022 and 2023 were raised from last month in the October World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates.

Cow numbers were raised, “reflecting a more rapid pace of expansion in late 2022 and the first half of 2023.” Output-per-cow was also raised for the remainder of 2022 and into the first part of 2023.

Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter

Columnist Lee Mielke wraps up the week’s dairy industry news.