Milk production forecasts for 2022 and 2023 were raised from last month in the October World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates.
Cow numbers were raised, “reflecting a more rapid pace of expansion in late 2022 and the first half of 2023.” Output-per-cow was also raised for the remainder of 2022 and into the first part of 2023.
2022 production was estimated at 226.9 billion pounds, up 400 million pounds from last month’s estimate. If realized, 2022 production would still only be up 600 million pounds or 0.27% from 2021.
2023 production was estimated at 229.2 billion pounds, up 400 million pounds. If realized, 2023 production would be up 2.3 billion pounds or 1.0% from 2022.
The 2022 Class III average was projected at $21.90 per cwt., up 25 cents from last month’s estimate, and compares to $17.08 in 2021 and $18.16 in 2020. The 2023 projection was raised a dime to $19.80.
The 2022 Class IV average was estimated at $24.60, up 15 cents from a month ago, and compares to $16.09 in 2021 and $13.49 in 2020. The 2023 average is estimated at $21.00, up 15 cents from last month’s estimate.
GDT down 4.6%
International dairy markets remain bearish. Tuesday’s Global Dairy Trade saw its weighted average drop 4.6%, following the 3.5% decline on Oct. 4.
Declines were led by skim milk powder, down 6.9%, following a 1.6% slip on Oct. 4. Whole milk powder was down 4.4%, after slipping 4.0% last time. Cheese was down 3.9%, following a 3.8% decline.
Anhydrous milkfat and butter were down 2.7% and 2.6%, respectively, after AMF fell 1.7% on Oct. 4 and butter was down 7.0%.
StoneX says the GDT 80% butterfat butter price equates to $2.1468 per pound U.S., down 5.8 cents, after dropping 16.50 cents in the last event, and compares to CME butter which closed Tuesday at a world high $3.20.
GDT Cheddar, at $2.1632, was down 9 cents after losing 8.2 cents, and compares to Tuesday’s CME block Cheddar at $2.05. GDT skim milk powder averaged $1.4744 per pound, down from $1.5864 (11 cents), and whole milk powder averaged $1.5519, down from $1.6208 (7 cents). CME Grade A nonfat dry milk closed Tuesday at $1.4675 per pound.
Butter remains above $3
The Cheddar blocks closed Friday at $2.05 per pound, up 2.75 cents on the week and 27 cents above a year ago.
The barrels finished at $2.1250, down 10 cents, 33.50 cents above a year ago, and the spread fell to 7.50 cents. There were 5 sales of block at the CME last week and 11 of barrel.
The blocks were unchanged Monday and Tuesday. The barrels jumped 5.50 cents Monday on 4 trades and added a penny Tuesday on 2 trades, hitting $2.19, 14 cents above the blocks.
Discounts on spot milk for Midwestern cheesemakers were not as strong last week, according to Dairy Market News. Demand is “well-rounded” and producers are busy, though some plants continue to refuse new orders. Concern remains about the prolonged inversion of the barrel-over-block price.
Western cheese demand is steady from food service while retail demand is softening due to the higher prices. Strong demand remains for export, thanks to U.S. competitive prices.
Butter closed Friday at $3.1750 per pound, down 4.25 cents on the week but $1.40 above a year ago. Only 8 loads exchanged hands last week at the CME.
Monday’s butter was down 0.75 cents on an offer but was bid up 3.25 cents Tuesday, to $3.20, staying at or above $3 for 41 consecutive sessions.
Cream availability continues to grow in the Midwest. Cream orders have been refilled in the hurricane effected areas, and locally sourced cream is becoming easier to get.
Western cream is also becoming more available. Demand is lighter from ice cream makers but other Class II makers have increased purchases.
Grade A nonfat dry milk closed Friday at $1.49 per pound, down a nickel on the week and 4.25 cents below a year ago, on 5 sales.
The powder was down 0.25 cents Monday and lost 2 cents Tuesday, dipping to $1.4675, lowest since Aug. 9.
CME dry whey finished the week at 44.25 cents per pound, 2 cents higher, but 16 cents below a year ago. There were 2 sales reported for the week.
The whey was unchanged Monday but was offered 0.50 cents lower Tuesday, slipping to 43.75 cents per pound.
Fluid sales down 0.8%
Fluid milk sales looked a little better in August. U.S. packaged fluid product sales totaled 3.6 billion pounds, down just 0.8% from August 2021. Conventional product sales totaled 3.4 billion, up 0.7% from a year ago. Organic products, at 241 million pounds, were up 2.1%.
Total packaged fluid sales for the eight months amounted to 28.6 billion pounds, down 2.2% from 2021. Conventional product sales totaled 26.6 billion, down 2.3%. Organic products, at 1.9 billion, were down 1.5%, and represented 6.7% of total milk sales for the period.
Fluid consumption used to utilize over a third of milk output in the U.S. but those days are long gone. The Sept. 28 Daily Dairy Report stated that fluid use in the first six months of 2022 only accounted for 18.5% of U.S. total output, down from 18.9% in 2021, and compares to 25.3% in 2012.
Dairy still popular
While fluid milk consumption continues to struggle, Coke’s lactose-free, ultra-filtered Fairlife milk is making a gallant attempt to win milk drinkers back.
Contrary to what the plant-based food and beverage producers would have you believe, dairy overall is as popular as ever, if not more so. The International Dairy Foods association, citing data from the USDA’s Economic Research Service, says, “2021 per capita consumption of dairy grew by 12.4 pounds per person over the previous year, continuing a near 50-year growth trend that started in 1975 when USDA began tracking annual consumption of milk, cheese, butter and everything else in the dairy case.
“The average American consumed 667 pounds of dairy on a milkfat basis in 2021 versus 539 pounds in 1975 when data was first established.”
Annual per capita cheese consumption has jumped 16% over the past decade, according to the Oct. 6 Daily Dairy Report, with butter consumption up 20%, “more than making up for changing tastes elsewhere in the dairy case.”
The National Milk Producers Federation admits dairy product consumption does shift over time but “the overall trajectory is positive.”
“Despite more and more competition from nondairy competitors, despite an increasingly demanding consumer, and despite disruptions that range from diet fads to pandemics, consumers continue to find dairy increasingly useful, preferable, and important.”
