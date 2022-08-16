Milk production forecasts for 2022 and 2023 were raised from last month in the latest World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates report.
The cow inventory was raised in both years based on the July 1 dairy cow inventory provided in the recent Cattle report. Output-per-cow was forecast to increase at a slightly more rapid pace in 2022 and the 2023 forecast was raised as well.
2022 production and marketings were estimated at 226.8 billion and 225.7 billion pounds, respectively, up 800 million pounds on both from last month’s estimates. If realized, 2022 production and marketings would be up 500 million pounds or 0.2% from 2021.
2023 production and marketings were estimated at 229.2 billion and 228.1 billion pounds, respectively, up 900 million pounds on production and up 800 million on marketings. If realized, 2023 production and marketings would both be up 2.4 billion pounds or 1.1% from 2022.
The Class III milk price average was lowered, based on both lower cheese and whey price forecasts. Look for the 2022 average to hit $21.60 per hundredweight, down $1.20 from last month’s estimate, and compares to $17.08 in 2021. The 2023 average was projected at $19.70, down $1.15 from what was expected a month ago.
The Class IV price was lowered as a higher expected butter price is more than offset by a lower nonfat dry milk price. The 2022 average was projected at $23.95, down 75 cents from last month’s estimate, and compares to $16.09 in 2021. The 2023 average was projected at $20.35, down $1.95 from last month’s estimate.
Forecasts for 2023 cheese, butter, NDM and whey prices were all lowered on expectations of greater supplies and strong competition in international markets.
GDT down 2.9%
The Global Dairy Trade auction racked up another decline in its weighted average Tuesday, dropping 2.9%, following the 5.0% drop on Aug. 2, and was the fifth session in a row to lose ground.
Declines were led by anhydrous milkfat, down 9.8%, after falling 1.4% on Aug. 2. Butter inched up 0.2%, after a 6.1% plunge, and whole milk powder was down 3.5%, following a 6.1% drop. Skim milk powder inched up 0.1%, after falling 5.3% last time, and GDT Cheddar was up 4.2%, following a 0.7% slip on Aug. 2.
StoneX Dairy Group says the GDT 80% butterfat butter price equates to $2.3027 per pound U.S., up fractionally after losing 14.8 cents in the last event, and compares to CME butter which closed Tuesday at $2.9625. GDT Cheddar, at $2.2703, was up 9.4 cents, and compares to Tuesday’s CME block Cheddar at $1.89. GDT skim milk powder averaged $1.5984 per pound, unchanged, and whole milk powder averaged $1.55 per pound, down 5.8 cents. CME Grade A nonfat dry milk closed Tuesday at $1.5275 per pound.
China is likely holding back on purchases but “rattled cages” this week, according to StoneX, when rumors surfaced that it banned ag imports from Australia and New Zealand, including beef and dairy.
StoneX contacts down under report no hold-ups at ports and assume product is ﬂowing like normal, stating, “If there was a ban it would likely be a short-lived political message.”
Cheese recovers
Cash dairy prices strengthened the second week of August, with the exception of butter. The Cheddar blocks closed Friday at $1.8450 per pound, up 6 cents on the week, ending five consecutive weeks of loss, and was 3.25 cents above a year ago.
The barrels climbed to $1.9275 last Thursday, highest since July 27, but gave back 4 cents Friday to finish at $1.8875, still up 9.50 cents on the week, 43.75 cents above a year ago, and an inverted 4.25 cents atop the blocks. CME sales totaled 4 cars of block and 14 of barrel on the week.
The blocks were up 4.50 cents Monday on 3 trades, but stayed there Tuesday, holding at $1.89, with no activity.
The barrels jumped 6 cents Monday with 5 cars exchanging hands, and were also unchanged Tuesday, holding at $1.9475 with no activity.
Speaking in the Aug. 15 "Dairy Radio Now" broadcast, StoneX broker Dave Kurzawski said the best possible job right now could be an export sales manager for a major cheese company. “We have really attractive prices,” he reasoned, “and European cheese manufacturers who would normally be highly competitive against the U.S. in certain markets, are just not going to be there like they have been in the past, due to weather issues, energy issues, or shipping issues. The U.S. manufacturer has a real good shot at getting extra business as we go forward the next few months.”
Midwest cheese demand has been more variant in recent weeks, according to Dairy Market News, but prices dropping below $2 prompted buying. Some producers say orders remain seasonally slower. Spot milk availability is mixed.
Cheesemakers in the West are finding the milk they need to keep production busy despite high temperatures reducing farm milk output. They continue to have to balance schedules with labor shortages and delayed supply deliveries. Retail cheese demand is softening as customers shy away from the higher prices. Food service demand is also declining but International demand remains unchanged.
Cash butter closed at $2.9350 per pound Friday, down 7.50 cents on the week but $1.2650 above a year ago, though the $3 mark seems to have some magnetic qualities. There were 34 sales reported on the week.
Monday’s butter gained a nickel but then gave back 2.25 cents Tuesday, with 21 cars being unloaded, and slipped back to $2.9625.
Kurzawski pointed out that butter has been trading over $2.90 per pound the last eight weeks and the CME has become the best place for manufacturers to sell it. He theorizes that “COVID busted a lot of hedge programs and buying patterns and, although we may see some price weakness as we head toward the holidays.”
Central butter producers are starting to see tighter cream supplies, according to DMN, and with prices hovering around $3, they are willing to bid a little higher on multiples. Butter sales are seasonally fair.
Cream volumes continue to decline in the West as high temperatures negatively affect milk output but demand for cream is strong. Butter output is steady to lower as labor shortages and high temperatures cause plants to run reduced schedules.
Grade A nonfat dry milk sunk to $1.46 per pound last Tuesday, lowest CME price since Oct. 12, 2021, but rallied Wednesday, seeing its first gain since July 26, and closed Friday at $1.5175, up 1.50 cents on the week and 24.75 cents above a year ago. There were 25 sales reported on the week.
The powder was unchanged Monday but gained a penny Tuesday, hitting $1.5275.
Dry whey closed the week at 44.50 cents per pound, a penny higher on the week but 7.25 cents below a year ago, with 2 sales reported at the CME.
The whey was also unchanged Monday but inched up a half-cent Tuesday to 45 cents per pound.
Fluid sales down 1.7%
Fluid milk sales continue to fall. The USDA’s latest data shows sales of U.S. packaged fluid products totaled 3.3 billion pounds in June, down 1.7% from June 2021.
Conventional product sales totaled 3.1 billion pounds, down 1.8% from a year ago. Organic products, at 234 million, were off 0.5%, and represented 7% of total sales for the month.
Whole milk sales totaled 1.2 billion pounds, up 2.3% from a year ago, up 1.2% year to date, and represented 33.8% of total milk sales in the six months.
Skim milk sales, at 177 million pounds, were down 9.5% from a year ago and down 7.7% YTD.
Total packaged fluid sales for the first half of 2022 amounted to 21.6 billion pounds, down 2.3% from 2021. Conventional product sales totaled 20.2 billion pounds, down 2.3%. Organic products, at 1.4 billion, were down 2.3%, and represented 6.7% of total milk sales for the period.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.