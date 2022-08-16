Milk production forecasts for 2022 and 2023 were raised from last month in the latest World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates report.

The cow inventory was raised in both years based on the July 1 dairy cow inventory provided in the recent Cattle report. Output-per-cow was forecast to increase at a slightly more rapid pace in 2022 and the 2023 forecast was raised as well.

Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter

Columnist Lee Mielke wraps up the week’s dairy industry news.