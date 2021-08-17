The Agriculture Department lowered its estimate for 2021 milk production in the latest World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates report, second month in a row, and lowered its 2022 estimate, citing lower dairy cow numbers.
2021 production and marketings were estimated at 228.1 billion and 227.1 billion pounds, respectively, down 100 million pounds on both from last month’s estimates. If realized, 2021 production would still be up 4.9 billion pounds or 2.2% from 2020.
2022 production and marketings were estimated at 231.2 billion and 230.2 billion pounds, respectively, down 400 million pounds on production and down 300 million on marketings. If realized, 2022 production would be up 3.1 billion pounds or 1.4% from 2021.
Butter, cheese, nonfat dry milk and whey price forecasts for 2021 were lowered on relatively weak demand. Prices were also reduced for 2022 reflecting continued relatively soft domestic demand and higher forecast beginning stocks.
The 2021 and 2022 Class III and Class IV milk price forecasts were reduced from last month. Look for a 2021 Class III average of $16.55 per hundredweight, down 25 cents from last month’s estimate, and compares to $18.16 in 2020 and $16.96 in 2019. The 2022 average is $16.16, down 60 cents from a month ago.
The 2021 Class IV average is now pegged at $15.15 per cwt., down 25 cents from a month ago, and compares to $13.49 in 2020 and $16.30 in 2019. The 2021 average will be $15.30, down 45 cents from the July estimate.
GDT reverses
Tuesday’s Global Dairy Trade auction ended eight consecutive declines, but not by much. The weighted average inched up 0.3%, following the 1.0% drop Aug. 3, 2.9% drop on July 20, and 3.6% on July 6.
Butter led the gains, up 4.0%, following a 3.8% rise in the last event. Anhydrous milkfat was up 1.5%, following a 1.3% gain. Cheddar was up 2.8%, after inching 0.7% higher, and skim milk powder was up 1.1%, after it rose 1.5% last time.
Whole milk powder was down 1.5%, after dropping 3.8% last time.
StoneX Dairy Group says the GDT 80% butterfat butter price equates to $2.111 per pound U.S., up 8 cents, after advancing 7.5 cents last time, and compares to CME butter which closed Tuesday at a bargain $1.69.
GDT Cheddar, at $1.8990, was up 5.4 cents, and compares to Tuesday’s CME block Cheddar at $1.78. GDT skim milk powder averaged $1.3845 per pound, up from $1.37.
Whole milk powder averaged $1.6112 per pound, down from $1.6322. CME Grade A nonfat dry milk closed Tuesday at $1.26 per pound.
StoneX’s Dustin Winston says, “North Asia (which includes China) purchases were in line with their market share last event but below year-ago levels. The smaller purchasing regions — Africa, South/Central America — and North America were the only regions to increase their market share from both last event and year ago levels.”
Looking ahead, HighGround dairy points out that “despite a solid milk production season in 2020/21 and a flat outlook for this year, Fonterra’s 12-month offer volumes are now the lowest in a little more than three years.”
Uncle Sam steps in
The Biden administration announced a re-evaluation of the Thrifty Food Plan used to calculate Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits. As a result, the average SNAP benefit, excluding additional funds provided as part of pandemic relief, will increase 25% for Fiscal Year 2022 beginning on Oct. 1.
Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack stated that the plan is “more than a commitment to good nutrition, it’s an investment in our nation’s health, economy and security.”
We await industry analysis as to how dairy products will be affected.
Cheese climbing
Most CME dairy prices strengthened the second week of August but saw some gyrations. The Cheddar blocks closed “Friday the 13th” at $1.8125 per pound, up 17.75 cents on the week, highest since May 12, but 0.75 cents below a year ago.
The barrels climbed to $1.4275 last Tuesday, backed down to $1.41 Wednesday, but closed Friday at $1.45, up 14 cents on the week, highest CME barrel price in three weeks, but was a nickel below a year ago.
The spread widened to 37 cents last Wednesday but fell to 36.25 cents Friday. There were 9 sales of block and 17 of barrel last week at the CME.
The blocks were down 2.25 cents Monday and lost a penny Tuesday, falling to $1.78, as traders await July milk production data Thursday afternoon.
The barrels were up 3 cents Monday and added a penny Tuesday, climbing to $1.49, reducing the spread to 29 cents.
Midwest cheesemakers tell Dairy Market News that spot milk has tightened notably as milk is diverted into bottling for school reopening. Loads are also moving out of the region to the Southeast. Cheese sales are strong in the region. Plant managers report an uptick in nonfat dry milk fortification due to the lighter milk availability. The COVID Delta variant is a growing concern among producers and their customers, says DMN.
Western cheese demand remains steady at both retail and food service. Export demand is also strong, with market prices favorable to international markets, especially Asian markets. The block-barrel price gap was blamed on the greater availability of barrels as some producers have focused on barrel production due to a shortage of available block packaging. Producers are running busy schedules in the region, despite the seasonal decline in milk production.
CME butter hit $1.68 per pound last Monday but closed Friday at $1.67, up 2.25 cents on the week and 18.50 cents above a year ago, with 13 sales on the week.
Monday’s butter was up 2 cents and stayed there Tuesday at $1.69 per pound.
The USDA announced a $10 million solicitation for butter under Section 32. That would put 2021 purchases at just over $77 million.
Meanwhile, DMN reports that cream offers are becoming fewer. Multiples are near their peak regarding fiscal sensibility for making butter and extra cream is no longer as available from the West. Butter sales are generally steady. Plant managers are beginning to compare sales with those of 2019, as last year's figures are skewed due to the pandemic. Some relay that sales are slightly lower than 2019. Retail interest is slowly increasing but market tones are uncertain and the COVID variant has producers and their customers concerned, particularly in the food service sector.
Western cream availability is tightening though demand is lower from ice cream production. Butter output varies from steady to seasonally lower but healthy inventories are available. Retail sales are picking up and food service orders are level but, as COVID concerns climb and areas shift masking back to mandates, contacts fear it may have a deleterious effect on food service demand, says DMN.
Grade A nonfat dry milk closed Friday at $1.27 per pound, up 1.50 cents on the week and 30.50 cents above a year ago; 11 sales were reported on the week.
Traders took the powder down a penny Monday and left it there Tuesday at $1.26.
StoneX says, “Mexico is helping keep export volume alive and U.S. prices continue to oﬀer a favorable advantage in export sales. Logistical issues continue to put a damper on domestic demand as stocks back up slightly.”
Dry whey closed the week 2.25 cents lower, at 51.75 cents per pound, 19.25 cents above a year ago, on 3 sales for the week.
The whey inched up 0.25 cents Monday and stayed there Tuesday at 52 cents per pound.
Fluid sales plunge 6.7%
The USDA’s latest data continues to tell the story. June sales of packaged fluid milk products fell to 3.4 billion pounds, down 6.7% from June 2020, after dropping 4.3% in May.
Conventional product sales totaled 3.2 billion pounds, down 6.9% from a year ago. Organic products, at 228 million pounds, were down 3.7%, and represented 6.7% of total sales for the month.
Whole milk sales totaled 1.2 billion pounds, down 6.0% from a year ago, with year to date consumption down 7.9% from a year ago. Whole milk represented 32.8% of total milk sales for the six-month period.
June skim milk sales, at 196 million pounds, were down 12.7% from a year ago and down 14.4% year to date.
Total packaged fluid milk sales for the first half of 2021 amounted to 22.1 billion pounds, down 5.4% from 2020. Conventional product sales totaled 20.7 billion pounds, down 5.4%. Organic products, at 1.4 billion pounds, were down 0.9%, and represented 6.5% of total milk sales for the period.