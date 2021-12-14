The Agriculture Department lowered its estimate for both 2021 and 2022 milk production in the latest World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates (WASDE) report, for the sixth month in a row, again citing lower expected dairy cow numbers and slower growth in milk per cow.
2021 production and marketings were estimated at 226.2 billion and 225.2 billion pounds, respectively, down 200 million pounds on production from last month’s estimates and 100 million pounds lower on marketings. If realized, 2021 production would still be up 3.0 billion pounds, or 1.3% from 2020.
2022 production and marketings were estimated at 227.7 billion and 226.6 billion pounds, respectively, down 400 million pounds on both. If realized, 2022 production would be up 1.5 billion pounds or 0.7% from 2021.
Butter, cheese and whey price forecasts for 2021 were raised from last month based on current prices and strength in demand. The nonfat dry milk (NDM) price forecast was unchanged.
The 2021 Class III milk price forecast was raised on the higher cheese and whey prices and projected to average $17.05 per hundredweight, up a dime from last month’s estimate, and compares to $18.16 in 2020 and $16.96 in 2019. The 2022 average was put at $18.15, up 40 cents from what was expected last month.
The 2021 Class IV price forecast was raised on the higher butter price and should average $16.05, up a nickel from last month and compares to $13.49 in 2020 and $16.30 in 2019. The 2022 average was projected at $19, up 30 cents.
Cheese, butter, NDM and whey price forecasts for 2022 were raised, based on lower expected milk supplies.
Demand could be better
The Agriculture Department gave us the latest view on U.S. dairy demand.
Starting with cheese, October disappearance totaled 1.18 billion pounds, up just 0.7% from October 2020, with robust exports overcoming weaker domestic disappearance, according to HighGround Dairy’s analysis. HGD says it was the weakest October domestic disappearance since 2017.
American-style cheese disappearance, at 458.8 million pounds, was down 4.1% from a year ago and down for the second consecutive month, “A possible worrisome sign opposite recent CME spot block Cheddar price strength,” warns HGD.
Butter disappearance totaled 209.8 million pounds, down 1.3%, the first year over year decline since June following impressive gains in the third quarter. Butter exports were up 91.4% from a year ago but only totaled 9.8 million pounds.
Nonfat dry milk-skim milk powder demand hit 227.6 million pounds, up 9.3%, though exports were down 12.3%. The increase follows two consecutive months of weakness, says HGD, and the strength was driven by domestic demand.
Total dry whey disappearance amounted to 83.4 million pounds, down 3.0% from a year ago, with exports down 21.5%. Domestic demand was down for the sixth consecutive month, driven by the lower exports, as China has imported less.
HGD says whey’s domestic weakness is “likely driven by weaker supply and tight product availability. While demand is firm and the CME price recently hit a record high, disappearance has struggled with limited product to sell.”
Butter soars, then retreats
Cheddar block cheese started last week falling to $1.8425 per pound but closed Friday at $1.8650, up 0.75 cents on the week and 24.75 cents above a year ago.
The barrels climbed to $1.6925 last Wednesday, highest since Nov. 1, but finished Friday at $1.68, 7.75 cents higher on the week, 23.75 cents above a year ago, but 18.50 cents below the blocks; 6 cars of block were sold last week and 8 of barrel.
The blocks jumped 4.50 cents Monday on 2 trades and added 3.50 cents Tuesday on 2 more trades, and hit $1.9450 per pound, its highest since Jan. 12, 2021.
The barrels headed in the opposite direction Monday, losing 2 cents, but regained a penny Tuesday on 10 trades, climbing back to $1.67, but enlarged the spread to 27.50 cents below the blocks.
Midwest cheesemakers tell Dairy Market News that spot milk offers were quiet last week as milk prices shifted higher. Multiple plants were closed for maintenance while others were busy. Staffing shortages remain but have improved. Cheese demand is meeting seasonal expectations though some plants are not likely to catch up on orders until the onset of 2022. Market tones remain uncertain, but were slowly gaining momentum as barrel prices started to edge closer to the blocks.
Western retail cheese demand is steady, food service reportedly trending higher, and international demand remains strong. Port congestion and a shortage of truck drivers continues. Milk is available allowing busy cheese production.
Butter climbed to $2.06 per pound last Tuesday, then backtracked some, but jumped 7.50 cents Friday to close at $2.1225, up 12 cents on the week, highest since Oct. 17, 2019, and 64.25 cents above a year ago. There were 31 sales reported last week.
Monday’s traders took the butter back down 6.25 cents and it was unchanged Tuesday, holding at $2.06 per pound, with 1 bid going unfilled.
Central butter makers report post-Thanksgiving cream availability remained somewhat hearty in the region and from the West. Freight options from Western sources are limited with few signs the situation will level out in the near future. Butter demand is seasonally strong, and now that cream has become more available, churning is more active, says DMN.
Western cream inventories are steady with enough available, but demand is strong. Some purchasers in other regions are looking for cream in the West but loads are reportedly facing delays due to a shortage of truck drivers. Domestic butter demand is steady to higher in both retail and food service markets. Export demand remains strong. Butter producers are running below capacity due to delays to production supplies and a shortage of labor, according to DMN.
Grade A nonfat dry milk closed Friday at $1.6250 per pound, 6.25 cents higher on the week and 49.75 cents above a year ago, on 19 sales for the week.
Monday’s powder was up a half-cent and it gained 1.25 cents Tuesday, hitting $1.6425 per pound, highest since Aug. 1, 2014
Whey finished at 71.25 cents per pound, up 1.50 cents on the week on unfilled bids, highest price ever since it started trading at the CME on Mar. 12, 2018, topping the 70.25 cents per pound on April 20, 2021 and is 24.50 cents above a year ago.
The whey was unchanged both Monday and Tuesday.