The Agriculture Department lowered its estimate for 2021 milk production in Tuesday’s World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates (WASDE) report for the fourth month in a row, and lowered its 2022 estimate, citing lower dairy cow numbers and output per cow.
2021 production and marketings were estimated at 227.0 billion and 226.0 billion pounds, respectively, down 800 million pounds on production from last month’s estimates and 700 million lower on marketings. If realized, 2021 production would still be up 3.8 billion pounds or 1.7% from 2020.
2022 production and marketings were estimated at 229.7 billion and 228.6 billion pounds, respectively, down 900 million pounds on both. If realized, 2022 production would be up 2.7 billion pounds or 1.2% from 2021.
Cheese, nonfat dry milk (NDM), and whey price forecasts for 2021 were raised, based on current prices and lower expected production. The butter price was lowered slightly. All 2022 dairy product prices were raised, largely on tighter supplies.
The WASDE forecasts a 2021 cheese price average of $1.68 per pound, up 40 cents from last month’s estimate, and compares to $1.9236 in 2020 and $1.7586 in 2019. The 2022 average was projected at $1.7150, up 6 cents from last month’s estimate.
The 2021 butter price average was projected at $1.6850, down a nickel from a month ago, and compares to $1.5808 in 2020 and $2.2431 in 2019. The 2022 average was put at $1.7550, up 2.50 cents.
Look for the 2021 Class III milk price to average around $17.05 per hundredweight, up 40 cents from last month’s projection and compares to $18.16 in 2020 and $16.96 in 2019. The 2022 average was estimated at $17.10, up 65 cents.
The 2021 Class IV average was pegged at $15.70, up 15 cents from a month ago and compares to $13.49 in 2020 and $16.30 in 2019. The 2022 average was projected to hit $17.15, up $1.10 from last month’s estimate.
Prices mixed
Dairy prices at the Chicago Mercantile Exchange were mixed the first week of October. After jumping 14.25 cents the previous week, the Cheddar blocks closed Friday at $1.81 per pound, 4 cents lower than the previous Friday and 83.75 cents below a year ago.
The barrels closed at $1.79, up 4.50 cents on the week, fifth consecutive week of gain, but 26.50 cents below a year ago. The spread narrowed to 2 cents; 7 cars of block were traded on the week at the CME and 9 of barrel.
The blocks lost 1.50 cents Monday, with 3 cars being traded, and gave up 1.25 cents Tuesday on an offer, slipping to $1.7825.
The barrels were down 2.50 cents Monday on an uncovered offer, and lost 1.50 cents Tuesday on an offer, falling to $1.75. That put the spread at 3.25 cents.
Spot milk was more available last week in the Midwest, according to Dairy Market News, as seasonal weather promoted stronger output. Cheese plant contacts say staffing shortages and plant maintenance ahead of the holiday season are a definitive factor in more milk being dispersed.
Butter plant managers report slight improvements in hiring but cheese plants are mixed. Some are very concerned about upcoming holiday schedules with skeleton crews. Others say wage increases enabled them to maintain sufficient staffing.
Western cheese demand is mixed. Some contacts report strong demand in retail and food service markets. Others report a decline. International demand remains strong but transportation continues to be delayed due to port congestion. Strong demand for cheese barrels in recent weeks has, reportedly, contributed to the higher prices. Some plants are running full schedules, as milk is available, but others are running under capacity due to labor shortages, according to DMN.
Cash butter fell to $1.69 per pound last Monday, lowest since Aug. 20, but closed Friday at $1.72, still 2.75 cents lower on the week and 30.75 cents above a year ago, on 31 sales for the week.
Monday’s butter was unchanged, with 15 loads being sold. It jumped 4 cents Tuesday, to $1.76, on a trade.
U.S. butter prices continue to lag well below world prices but we have plenty in stock and it keeps flowing to Chicago, however, buyers are there to take it. Butter plant managers continue to report production being hampered by staffing shortages. Many say hiring has increased but new employees are undergoing training, which takes time. Cream is available from the West, but locally sourced cream is priced too high for some. Butter market tones softened a bit but with the limited output during the busier demand season, “some foresee more bulls than bears for the short term.”
Cream was tighter in the West last week but meeting needs. End users reported some delays in receiving packaging supplies including boxes, paper and foil. Production at some supply-making factories is hampered by staffing issues and construction of shipping boxes for high levels of online consumer shopping is said to be monopolizing corrugated cardboard. These supply snags are not yet limiting butter production but, with the holiday season on the horizon, butter makers are monitoring packaging supplies extra closely.
Butter inventories are “sturdy.” Retail sales are picking up. Food service orders are steady to lower. Restaurant demand, in particular, has declined as some areas experience higher COVID case counts or dine-in restrictions, says DMN.
Grade A nonfat dry milk shot up to $1.46 per pound Friday, up 6.25 cents on the week, highest since Aug. 13, 2014, and 33.50 cents above a year ago, with 27 sales recorded.
The powder was unchanged Monday but gave up a half-cent Tuesday, slipping to $1.4550.
Dry whey saw its Friday finish at 59.50 cents per pound, up 1.50 cents on the week and 20 cents above a year ago, with only 1 sale.
Traders left the whey at Friday’s close on Monday but inched it a half-cent higher Tuesday on 4 trades, to 60 cents per pound, highest since June 21.
Good dairy demand
Final consumption data for 2020 confirms it. Americans love dairy products. For the third consecutive year, U.S. per-capita dairy consumption increased, to 655 pounds per person from 653 pounds in 2019, “showing a resilience in dairy that reflects that of those who relied on it,” says the National Milk Producers Federation.
NMPF stated that “a small uptick in yogurt, a gain in butter consumption, as it marches back to 1960s-level consumption, increased buying of both full-fat and lower-fat ice cream — because what’s a lockdown without ice cream? And fluid milk consumption held steady, belying the haters who always use receding prominence as fake evidence of the ‘death of dairy’ even as gains among other dairy products more than outpace any fluid losses.”