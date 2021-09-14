The Agriculture Department lowered its estimate for 2021 milk production in Friday’s World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates report for the third month in a row, and lowered the 2022 estimate as well, citing lower dairy cow numbers and output per cow for both years.
2021 production and marketings were estimated at 227.8 billion and 226.7 billion pounds, respectively, down 300 million pounds on production from last month’s estimates and 400 million lower on marketings. If realized, 2021 production would still be up 4.6 billion pounds or 2.1% from 2020.
2022 production and marketings were estimated at 230.6 billion and 229.5 billion pounds, respectively, down 600 million pounds on production and down 700 million on marketings. If realized, 2022 production would be up 2.8 billion pounds or 1.2% from 2021.
Butter, cheese, nonfat dry milk (NDM) price forecasts for both years were raised on improving demand and lower production. Whey prices were unchanged for both years. Class III and Class IV milk price forecasts were raised accordingly.
Look for the 2021 Class III price to average around $16.65 per hundredweight, up a dime from last month’s projection, and compares to $18.16 in 2020 and $16.96 in 2019. The 2022 Average was estimated at $16.45, up 30 cents.
The 2021 Class IV average was pegged at $15.55, up 40 cents from a month ago, and compares to $13.49 in 2020 and $16.30 in 2019. The 2022 average was projected to hit $16.05, up 75 cents from last month’s estimate.
This month’s 2021/22 U.S. corn outlook is for larger supplies, increased feed and residual use, greater exports, and higher ending stocks. Projected beginning stocks were 70 million bushels higher based on a lower use forecast, with reductions in corn used for ethanol and exports.
Corn production was forecast at 15.0 billion bushels, up 246 million or 2% from last month, and up 6% from 2020. Yields are expected to average 176.3 bushels per acre, up 1.7 bushels from the previous forecast and up 4.3 from last year.
Exports were up 75 million bushels to 2.5 billion. With supply rising more than use, ending stocks were increased 166 million bushels to 1.4 billion. The season-average corn price received by producers was lowered 30 cents to $5.45 per bushel.
U.S. soybean supply and use changes included higher beginning stocks, production, exports, ending stocks, and lower crush. Higher beginning stocks reflect a lower crush forecast. Soybean production was projected at 4.37 billion bushels, up 35 million or 1% from last month’s forecast and up 6% from 2020. Yields are expected to average 50.6 bushels per acre, up 0.6 bushel from the previous forecast and up 0.4 bushel from 2020. Total planted area, at 87.2 million acres, is down less than 1% from the previous estimate but up 5% from the previous year. Area harvested for beans was forecast at 86.4 million acres, down less than 1% from the previous forecast but up 5% from 2020.
The U.S. season-average soybean price was forecast at $12.90 per bushel, down 80 cents. The soybean meal price was forecast at $360 per short ton, down $25. The soybean oil price forecast was unchanged at 65 cents per pound.
Milk shortage?
Slowing milk supplies in Europe, and to some degree in the U.S., meeting good dairy demand was last week’s GDT’s message, according to StoneX broker Dave Kurzawski. Speaking in the Sept. 13 "Dairy Radio Now" broadcast, Kurzawski said, “Milk tightness is the key underpinning for all of the markets, both here in the U.S. and globally,” although he said, “It’s not a terrible tightness.”
The trend has been fewer cows in the U.S. and New Zealand and hotter weather, which took a toll in Europe this summer, according to Kurzawski, and while milk output is still growing, it’s at a “diminished rate.”
I asked about the increased costs of production and Class III futures not promising much in the way of breaking even, let alone making a profit, and he agreed. He said that was felt more acutely this summer in Europe but U.S. farmers will be feeling it in coming months. The 2022 Class III average, which was at $17.60 the day we spoke, would normally be considered a pretty good price, he concluded, but not so much now.
However, he said, “There are things farmers can do to protect themselves as we enter a bigger demand period with schools reopening and the holidays upon us.”
Shortened week, higher prices
Chicago Mercantile Exchange block Cheddar closed the Labor Day holiday-shortened week at $1.79 per pound, up 5.50 cents but 37.50 cents below a year ago.
The barrels climbed to $1.49 last Thursday but finished Friday at $1.4775, still up 8.50 cents on the week and 11.75 cents below a year ago. Only 6 cars of barrel were sold last week at the CME.
The blocks jumped 2.50 cents Monday on a trade but backed down 1.50 cents Tuesday, to $1.80, on an uncovered offer.
The barrels dropped 1.50 cents Monday but reversed gears Tuesday, gaining 2.50 cents on 2 trades, and hit $1.4875, putting the spread at 31.25 cents.
Midwest cheesemakers tell DMN that good demand remains despite continued COVID resurgences. Pizza cheese, curds and cut-and-wrap retail varieties are moving well but employee shortages have plants working with fewer employees during a strong demand season and some do not foresee a short-term remedy, says DMN. Milk availability has begun to balance out after the initial school demand rush for bottled milk.
Western cheese sales also remain steady in retail and food service. International demand remains strong, especially to Asian markets. A shortage of truck drivers and limited shipping supplies continues to cause delays as well as port congestion. Milk availability has declined seasonally in the West, though cheese producers are able to obtain sufficient supplies.
After jumping 9 cents the previous week, CME butter closed Friday at $1.7850 per pound, down 1.25 cents on the week, but 30.50 cents above a year ago, on 24 sales.
Monday’s butter was up 1.75 cents, with 8 cars finding new homes, and then added 2.50 cents Tuesday on 5 more sales, and hit $1.8275, highest since May 21.
Cream continues to tighten as seasonal drawdowns have begun due to heat and humidity. Churns were not as active over the holiday weekend but cream was available. Post-holiday, some say cream is out of their fiscal reach. Plant managers continue to report employee shortages and truck drivers are short so cream hauling issues continue. Market tones are awaiting direction. As the stronger demand season looms, some foresee strengthening prices ahead.
Cream in the West was slightly more available last week but widespread driver shortages remain a hindrance. Some butter plants are operating at capacity to grow inventories ahead of the holiday season while others are running reduced schedules. Food service demand is steady and has yet to be dampened by the Delta variant, says DMN, while retail orders are unchanged.
Grade A nonfat dry milk hit $1.36 per pound Tuesday, highest price in 7 years, but closed Friday at $1.3575, 1.75 cents higher on the week and 31.75 cents above a year ago, with 12 sales reported for the week.
Trading on Monday inched the powder down 0.25 cents and then lost 2.25 cents Tuesday, dropping to $1.3325.
Dry whey regained ground last week, closing at 53 cents per pound, up 4.50 cents on the week and 17.50 cents above a year ago, with 4 sales reported.
Monday’s whey was steady but it inched back a half-cent Tuesday to 52.50 cents per pound.