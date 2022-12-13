The Agriculture Department left its 2022 milk production forecast unchanged in the Dec. 9 World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates report, but raised the 2023 estimate slightly, citing higher expected cow numbers and slightly more rapid growth in output per cow.

2022 production and marketings were estimated at 227.0 billion and 225.9 billion pounds respectively, unchanged on both from last month’s estimates. If realized, 2022 production and marketings would only be up 700 million pounds or 0.31% from 2021.

Columnist Lee Mielke wraps up the week’s dairy industry news.