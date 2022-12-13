The Agriculture Department left its 2022 milk production forecast unchanged in the Dec. 9 World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates report, but raised the 2023 estimate slightly, citing higher expected cow numbers and slightly more rapid growth in output per cow.
2022 production and marketings were estimated at 227.0 billion and 225.9 billion pounds respectively, unchanged on both from last month’s estimates. If realized, 2022 production and marketings would only be up 700 million pounds or 0.31% from 2021.
2023 production and marketings were estimated at 229.5 billion and 228.5 billion pounds respectively, up 300 million pounds on production and up 400 million on marketings. If realized, 2023 production would be up 2.5 billion pounds or 1.1% from 2022, and marketings would be up 2.6 billion or 1.2%.
The 2022 Class III milk price average was projected at $21.95 per hundredweight, up 15 cents from last month’s estimate, and compares to $17.08 in 2021 and $18.16 in 2020. The 2023 average was estimated at $19.80, up 15 cents from last month’s projection.
The 2022 Class IV average is projected at $24.50 per cwt., up 20 cents from a month ago, and compares to $16.09 in 2021 and $13.49 in 2020. The 2023 estimate is estimated at $20.10, down 25 cents from a month ago.
The Dairy and Food Market Analyst says Southwest and Western breakeven milk prices are around $23.50 per cwt for first quarter 2023, meaning “dairies in these regions are looking to a very tough start to the New Year.”
Changes in China
China remains the big factor in the poorer performing Global Dairy Trade and we have attributed that to the country’s COVID lockdowns, but changes may be a foot. StoneX broker Dave Kurzawski reported in the Dec. 12 "Dairy Radio Now" broadcast that one of his colleagues from their Singapore office spent time in China, talking with farmers, processors, and even government officials.
Many cities and areas will no longer require negative COVID tests before using public transportation and “Chinese oﬃcials have had a big change in their rhetoric around COVID, now comparing it to the common cold.”
We will see what results in the next three to six months, Kurzawski said, but we’ll probably see a spike in outbreaks and hospitalizations in a country of over 1.3 billion people, with only 55,000 ICU beds, and 42% of their doctors don’t even have a bachelor’s degree.
The other factor, according to Kurzawski, is that China has increased its milk production 11%-12%, due to record prices last year stimulating output, and the government is “encouraging” farm production and processing to “insulate” China from having to go to the world market all the time.
This new development may mitigate things on the GDT for a while yet, he said, “However, it’s still cheaper to bring in product from abroad than to make it in China, so the reopening trumps all of it, he concluded. “Get the people back to living their lives and feeling comfortable again and then you may have a real good surge in Chinese demand as we go into the second half of 2023.”
Pulse slips 0.3%
The Global Dairy Trade’s Pulse auction Tuesday, Pulse Number 11, saw 2.1 million pounds of Fonterra whole milk powder sold, down 38 million pounds from the last Pulse and down 0.3% or $10 per metric ton from the Dec. 6 GDT event.
HighGround Dairy says, “Buyers are still finding value at this current price point following the slight strength that materialized at last week's main GDT auction.”
Prices weaken
CME dairy prices were mostly weaker the first full week of December. The Cheddar blocks closed Friday at $2.0950 per pound, down 0.50 cents on the week but 23 cents above a year ago.
The barrels finished at $1.95, up 5.25 cents on the week and 27 cents above a year ago. There were only 2 sales of block last week and 19 of barrel.
The blocks lost 3.50 cents Monday on a trade, falling to $2.06, lowest since Nov. 8, but gained back 1.25 cents Tuesday on a trade, climbing back to $2.0725.
The barrels were down 8 cents Monday on a trade and were offered a penny lower Tuesday, falling to $1.86, lowest since Nov. 29, and 21.25 cents below the blocks.
Cheese sales are “seasonally steady,” according to Dairy Market News, though there was hesitancy from spot buyers due to the large block-barrel price spread. Buyers know this could pressure block prices lower. Retail needs for the holiday have generally been filled. Barrel producers report extra inventory but nothing above seasonal norms. Cheese processing is relatively steady at most plants as some are running seven days a week. Milk remains available, some at Class, most within $1 and $2 under Class.
Western retail cheese demand is steady as grocers purchase loads to meet holiday demand. Food service demand is unchanged but exports are softening, as competitor country prices are decreasing. Barrel inventories are in greater supply than blocks and maybe contributing to the price spread. Plants are running busy schedules amid strong regional milk output though some plants continue to deal with labor shortages and delayed deliveries of supplies.
The crash you heard last Thursday was butter plunging 20.25 cents, to $2.6850 per pound, lowest since Nov. 3. It was the biggest single day drop since the 24.50 cent plunge on Nov. 1, though far from the record 49 cents on Dec. 10, 2015. It rallied 12.75 cents Friday to close at $2.8125, still down 8.75 cents on the week, but 69 cents above a year ago, with 18 sales for the week.
The butter faltered Monday, shedding 11.25 cents, with 4 loads exchanging hands. It recovered 7 cents Tuesday on 4 trades, climbing back to $2.77.
Cream is widely available, says DMN, and expected to remain so the rest of the year. Holiday orders have been filled but demand remains intact. Most contacts suggest near-term butter availability is tight or steady. Churning is as active as current employee capacities/schedules allow, says DMN.
Cream volumes are available in the West and demand is steady to lighter. Butter makers are actively churning, but tanker and labor shortages are preventing operation at capacity. Demand is steady in food service and at retail.
Grade A nonfat dry milk climbed to $1.3825 per pound last Wednesday but finished Friday $1.3650, a half-cent higher on the week but 26 cents below a year ago, with no sales.
The powder lost 0.75 cents Monday, with 4 cars finding new homes, and stayed there Tuesday at $1.3575, lowest since Dec. 1.
Dry whey closed Friday at 43.50 cents per pound, down 1.50 cents, and 27.75 cents below a year ago, with 8 sales reported on the week.
Monday’s whey traded up a penny, as did Tuesday’s, hitting 45.50 cents per pound.
USDA solicitation drops milk
Additional details were announced Monday in USDA’s recently announced solicitation for the Special Supplemental Nutrition program for Women, Infants and Children. A total of 8.56 million pounds of natural Cheddar cheese was awarded to three different vendors, with delivery between March and September 2023, or about a 1.22 million pound average per month. No process cheese or fluid milk was awarded.
HighGround Dairy says “USDA awarded far more than the 2.1 million pounds of natural and process cheese in the original solicitation, but with just 1.22 million pounds per month, it equates to about 30 truckloads per month.”
“The bigger news was that the fluid milk solicitation was canceled, meaning USDA will focus its efforts on their normal fluid purchasing programs for the upcoming year.”
HGD says, “This news should have little impact on the current trend of the market, though may create disruptions, depending on USDA's order patterns.”
