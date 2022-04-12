The Agriculture Department raised its milk production estimate for the first time in a while in its latest World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates report (WASDE), citing expected higher dairy cow numbers.
Price forecasts for cheese and butter were raised from the previous month on tighter stocks and firm demand. Non-fat dry milk prices were raised fractionally while whey prices were lowered. Class milk price projections were also raised.
2022 production and marketings were estimated at 226.3 billion and 225.3 billion pounds, respectively, up 300 million pounds on both. If realized, 2022 production would mirror output in 2021.
Cheese was projected to average $2.15 per pound in 2022, up 12 cents from last month’s estimate, and 47.5 cents above the 2021 average.
Butter was projected at $2.64 per pound, up 6.5 cents from a month ago, and 90.75 cents above 2021.
Nonfat dry milk was projected at $1.7450 per pound, up a half-cent from last month’s estimate, and 47.6 cents above the 2021 average.
Whey was projected to average 69 cents per pound, down 2 cents from last month’s estimate, but 11.6 cents above the 2021 average.
The 2022 Class III milk price was projected to average $22.75 per hundredweight, up $1.10 from what was expected a month ago, and $5.67 above the 2021 average of $17.08.
The Class IV average was projected at $24.05, up 35 cents from a month ago, and $7.96 above the 2021 average of $16.09.
The WASDE stated that Russia’s recent military action in Ukraine significantly increased the uncertainty of agricultural supply and demand conditions in the region and globally.
This month’s corn outlook is for offsetting changes to feed and residual use and corn used for ethanol production, with unchanged ending stocks. Feed and residual use was lowered 25 million bushels to 5.625 billion. Corn used to produce ethanol was raised 25 million bushels. Ending stocks were unchanged at 1.44 billion bushels. The season-average farm price was raised 15 cents to $5.80 per bushel.
Soybean supply and use changes included increased exports and seed use, and lower ending stocks.
Soybean exports were raised 25 million bushels to 2.12 billion, partly offsetting lower exports from Brazil, Ukraine, and Russia. Seed use was raised in line with record soybean plantings indicated in the March 31 Prospective Plantings report.
Soybean ending stocks were projected at 260 million bushels, down 25 million from last month. Soybean oil changes include increased exports and lower ending stocks. Despite relatively high soybean oil prices, export sales have been stronger than expected through March. A lower soybean meal export forecast was offset by slightly higher domestic disappearance. The season-average soybean price forecast was unchanged at $13.25 per bushel. Soybean meal prices were also unchanged at $420 per short ton.
The global supply and demand forecasts include lower production, crush, trade, and ending stocks. Global soybean production was reduced 3.1 million tons to 350.7 million on lower crops for Brazil and Paraguay.
The WASDE reduced estimates for Ukraine’s corn and wheat exports, citing the shutdown of Black Sea ports. The Department says Ukraine’s corn exports will drop to 23 million tons, down 4.5 million from last month’s estimate, while wheat exports were lowered to 19 million tons, down 1 million tons from the previous estimate.
Dairy prices mixed
Dairy prices entered second quarter mostly higher. The Cheddar blocks fell to $2.2625 per pound last Monday but rallied to a Friday close at $2.32, up 2.50 cents on the week and 49 cents above a year ago.
The barrels closed at $2.3675, up 11.50 cents on the week, 67.50 cents above a year ago, and an inverted 4.75 cents above the blocks. There were 9 cars of block that traded hands last week at the CME and 21 of barrel.
Monday’s and Tuesday’s trading left the cheese unchanged. The blocks held at $2.32 per pound and the barrels at $2.3675.
Dairy Market News says some Midwest cheesemakers continue to run lighter schedules, adding to maintenance due primarily to staffing shortages. Others are clearing more of the milk that would normally flow to other plants. Spot milk midweek last week was mostly discounted, although some was at Class. Cheese demand remains steady to busy and cheese inventories are moving well.
International interest in cheese is strong. Western traders report that Asian purchasers are interested in buying loads to ship in early 2023. Cheese demand is steady across food service and retail but the ongoing truck driver shortage increases delivery times and export loads continue to face delays due to port congestion. Cheese inventories are increasing regionally. Milk is available, allowing cheese makers to run busy schedules but labor shortages are keeping some below capacity, though the situation is improving, says DMN.
Spot butter closed Friday at $2.7825 per pound, up 7.25 cents on the week and 90.25 cents above a year ago, with 19 sales reported on the week.
The butter was also unchanged Monday but lost 0.75 cents Tuesday and slipped to $2.7750, on 2 uncovered offers.
Cream was expected to tighten due to the spring holidays but butter producers continue to churn what cream they get. Regional butter makers continue to find locally sourced cream and some from the West. Butter demand remains hearty but spring demand was slower to pick up, according to some. Food service has been particularly busy. Bulk butter remains tight and at premiums and export demand has notably picked up.
Cream demand is steady to higher in the West. Ice cream makers are increasing production, preparing for warmer weather, while butter makers are utilizing cream to build inventories. Cream has tightened in recent weeks, but remains available. Butter demand is steady at food service and trending higher at retail. Export demand is steady but port congestion continues to prevent selling greater volumes.
Grade A nonfat dry milk saw a Friday finish at $1.8225 per pound, losing 2.75 cents on the week, but still 61.75 cents above a year ago, with 16 cars sold.
CME powder inched up 0.25 cents Monday, then gave up 0.50 cents Tuesday, slipping to $1.82, with 2 loads finding new homes.
Dry whey fell to 59 cents per pound last Monday, lowest CME price since Oct. 4, 2021, but closed Friday at 63.50 cents per pound, up 2.50 cents on the week, 23.25 cents below its record peak on Feb. 8 of 86.75 cents, and is a half-cent above a year ago. There were 8 sales reported last week at the CME.
The whey was steady Monday and Tuesday, holding at 63.50 cents per pound.
Mixed fundamentals
Fundamental data is a “mixed bag,” according to Matt Gould, analyst and editor of the Dairy and Food Market Analyst newsletter. Speaking in the April 11 "Dairy Radio Now" broadcast, Gould said cheese and butter exports are soaring because “the cheapest products in the world are in the U.S.” and international customers are calling U.S. suppliers, sometimes for the first time, to secure product.
Milk output in Europe is faltering, he said, and supplies have contracted. The invasion of Ukraine has caused disruptions for grains and fertilizers, subduing our biggest competitor, Europe, and preventing them from supplying those international customers so they’re coming to the U.S., according to Gould.
That’s good news for America’s dairy farmers, he said, however, powder exports were down in February and we’re seeing surprisingly strong dairy production in the U.S., both of which are a concern.
We would likely be exporting even more, if port congestion wasn’t still an issue. Gould said practically every U.S. exporter has lost sales because of it; however, the shut downs in China are actually helping improve the situation though it might just be a temporary improvement, he concluded.