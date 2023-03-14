Nerves became frayed over the weekend with the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and New York’s Signature Bank, even as the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. stepped in.
The latest inflation indicator was only up 0.4% in February but was 6% above a year ago as we await the Fed’s decision on further interest rate hikes.
Torrential rains and snow was again hitting California, resulting in flash flooding in some areas, including dairy regions.
Meanwhile, the Agriculture Department raised its 2023 U.S. milk production estimate in the March 6 World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates report (WASDE), citing a larger cow inventory. Output per cow was unchanged from last month.
2023 production and marketings were estimated at 228.5 billion and 227.5 billion pounds, respectively, up 200 million pounds on both from a month ago. If realized, 2023 production would be up 2.0 billion pounds or 0.9% from 2022.
Cheese price forecasts were lowered as supplies are expected to be relatively large and domestic demand relatively soft. The 2023 average was projected at $1.81 per pound, down a nickel from February’s estimate, and compares to $2.1122 in 2022, $1.6755 in 2021, and $1.9236 in 2020.
Butter prices were raised on recent data and projected to average $2.3350 per pound, up 50 cents from a month ago, and compares to $2.8665 in 2022, $1.7325 in 2021 and $1.5808 in 2020.
Nonfat dry milk is expected to see a weak first quarter offset by a stronger fourth quarter and to average $1.23 in 2023, up 50 cents from last month’s estimate. That compares to $1.6851 in 2022.
Whey prices were raised on recent price observations and stronger expected demand and should average 39 cents per pound, up 2.50 cents from February’s estimate. That compares to 60.35 cents in 2022.
Class III milk prices were projected lower, with the 2023 average estimated at $17.55 per hundredweight, down 35 cents from last month’s estimate, and compares to $21.96 in 2022, $17.08 in 2021, and $18.16 in 2020.
The Class IV average was raised to $18.30, up a nickel from last month’s estimate, and compares to $24.47 in 2022, $16.09 in 2021, and $13.49 in 2020.
This month’s corn outlook is for lower exports and larger ending stocks. Exports were reduced 75 million bushels. Ending stocks are up 75 million bushels from last month. The season-average corn price was lowered a dime to $6.60 per bushel.
The soybean outlook is for higher exports, lower crush, and reduced ending stocks compared with last month’s report. Soybean exports were raised 25 million bushels to 2.02 billion based on higher-than-expected shipments through February. With higher exports more than offsetting lower crush, ending stocks were reduced 15 million bushels to 210 million. If realized, ending stocks would be the lowest in seven years. The season-average soybean price forecast was unchanged at $14.30 per bushel. Soybean meal was forecast at $465 per short ton, up $15.
Exports stay strong
U.S. dairy exports stayed strong in January. Cheese shipments climbed to 75 million pounds, up 15.6% from January 2022 and an all-time high for the month, according to HighGround Dairy. Cheddar sales totaled 16.7 million pounds, up 37.5%, despite discounted cheese throughout Europe, driven by larger sales to Japan and Australia.
Butter exports, at 7.5 million pounds, were down 3.7%, though exports to Mexico were up 40% and up 51% to Canada, which is still dealing with a milkfat shortage. The U.S. imported 2.5 million pounds more butter than it exported.
Nonfat dry milk exports totaled 150.4 million pounds, up 14.8%, with Mexico's market share reaching 53.5%, highest since August 2019.
“Total dairy exports to China expanded over prior year for the eighth consecutive month into January,” says HGD. Much of the growth continues in the form of dry whey exports which totaled 29 million pounds, up 8.6% from a year ago.
Cheese prices converge
CME cheese prices converged last week. The Cheddar blocks fell to $1.78 per pound Friday, down 17 cents on the week, lowest price since Sept. 6, 2022, and 41 cents below a year ago.
The barrels climbed to a Friday finish at $1.77, up 19.50 cents on the week, 24 cents below a year ago, but just a penny below the blocks. The spread fell from 38 cents on March 2, to a penny on Friday. Sales for the week totaled just 4 cars of block and 50 of barrel.
Traders took the blocks up 3 cents Monday on 3 trades, then pole vaulted them 11.50 cents Tuesday, to $1.9250, on 2 more trades.
The barrels were up 2.50 cents Monday, with 9 loads exchanging hands and 5 bids going unfilled. They added 4.50 cents Tuesday on 7 trades, and hit $1.84, highest since Dec. 30, 2022, but that widened the spread to 8.50 cents.
Milk remains readily available for Midwest cheesemakers, says Dairy Market News, and spot milk prices reached a recent low, as $11 under Class was reported. Milk offers are reportedly abundant and cheese production is “as full as plant managers can make it.”
Domestic cheese demand is strong to steady in Western retail and food service and a steady pace continues for finishing second quarter bookings. Some report sold out inventories for contract sales into June. Export demand remains mixed, with strong Asian demand, while others note soft demand. Barrel sales continue to outpace blocks. However, barrel inventories remain heavier, says DMN.
Butter closed Friday at $2.3325 per pound, down 1.25 cents on the week and 37.75 cents below a year ago, with 3 sales reported for the week.
Monday’s butter jumped 4.75 cents on 2 trades and stayed put Tuesday at $2.38 per pound.
Central butter makers say cream remains ample but slightly lower than previous weeks. Cream cheese processors are pulling slightly on the cream but regional churns are finding cream locally and from the near-Western states.
Cream is plentiful in the west but balanced to ample for needs. Butter production is steady, with retail demand light to weak.
CME nonfat dry milk fell to $1.1650 per pound last Tuesday, lowest since March 24, but closed Friday at $1.1750, down 0.25 cents on the week, and 66.50 cents below a year ago. There were 11 sales on the board for the week.
The powder was down 0.50 cents Monday but regained 1.50 cents Tuesday, climbing back to $1.1850, on 4 unfilled bids.
Dry whey finished Friday at 44.25 cents per pound, 0.25 cents lower, and 31.50 cents below a year ago, with 3 sales reported for the week.
The whey inched back 0.25 cents both Monday and Tuesday, slipping to 43.75 cents per pound.
GDT Pulse slips
Tuesday’s Global Dairy Trade Pulse saw 2.1 million pounds of Fonterra whole milk powder sold at $3,230 per metric ton, down 0.6% or $18 from last week's GDT.
HighGround Dairy stated, “The slight decline on the WMP price from the previous GDT auction reaffirms the bearish market sentiment as milk supplies begin to grow in the Northern Hemisphere while global demand remains lackluster.”
