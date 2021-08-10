The Agriculture Department announced the July Federal order Class III benchmark milk price at $16.49 per hundredweight, down 72 cents from June and $8.05 below the inflated price a year ago when, among several factors, Uncle Sam’s Food Box program was buying lots of cheese.
Last year’s July Class III price was the second highest ever, at $24.54, 6 cents shy of the record set in September 2014.
The seven-month Class III average stands at $16.90, down from $17.30 at this time a year ago, and compares to $15.58 in 2019.
Monday’s Class III futures settlements portended August at $16.08; September, $16.58; October, $17.13; November, $17.75; and December at $17.77.
The July Class IV price is $16.00 per cwt., down 35 cents from June but $2.24 above a year ago. Its seven-month average is at $15.01, up from $13.78 a year ago, and compares to $16.11 in 2019.
Churns, dryers kept busy
You’ll recall that USDA’s preliminary data pegged June milk production at 18.96 billion pounds, up 2.9% from June 2020. The latest Dairy Products report shows where that milk ended up. StoneX Dairy reminds us that the year-over-year changes are mostly driven by the anomalies of last year’s COVID pandemic.
Starting with cheese, June output totaled 1.12 billion pounds, down 2.9% from May and just 0.2% above June 2020. Year to date total cheese output hit 6.8 billion pounds, up 3.3% from the same period in 2020.
Wisconsin produced 293.5 million pounds of the June cheese total, up 0.6% from May and 1.9% above a year ago. California output, at 193.6 million pounds, was down 6.7% from May and 6.5% below a year ago. Idaho contributed 86.2 million pounds, up 7.8% from May but 1.2% below a year ago.
Italian style cheese totaled 473.1 million pounds, down 1.7% from May and 2.6% below a year ago. YTD Italian was at 2.9 billion pounds, up 1.0%.
American type cheese, at 453.9 million pounds, was down 5.1% from May but 5.1% above a year ago. YTD American was at 2.8 billion pounds, up 6.1%.
Mozzarella output totaled 370.2 million pounds, down 4.9% from a year ago, with YTD mozzarella at 2.2 billion pounds, up 0.4% from 2020.
Cheddar totaled 327.9 million pounds, down 18.1 million pounds or 5.2% from May, but 24.9 million or 8.2% above a year ago. YTD Cheddar hit 1.99 billion pounds, up 5.6% from 2020.
U.S. churns produced 160.7 million pounds of butter, down 24.2 million pounds or 13.1% from May, but up 11.6 million pounds or 7.8% from a year ago. YTD butter output reached 1.12 billion pounds, down 2.1% from 2020.
Yogurt totaled 386.1 million pounds, down 3.2% from a year ago, with YTD at 2.4 billion pounds, up 3.9%.
Dry whey totaled 80.6 million pounds, up 2.9 million pounds or 3.7% from May, but 1.1 million pounds or 1.3% below a year ago. YTD dry whey was at 472 million pounds, down 3.2%.
Dry whey stocks climbed to 80.6 million pounds, up 2.9 million or 3.7% from May but were 1.1 million pounds or 1.3% below those a year ago.
Nonfat dry milk output fell to 184.6 million pounds, down 20.8 million pounds or 10.1% from May but was up 30.6 million pounds or 19.9% from a year ago. Powder production YTD was at 1.17 billion pounds, up 11.4% from 2020.
Stocks crept to 349.5 million pounds, up 1.3 million pounds or 0.4% from May, as shipping challenges at U.S. ports remain, and were 68.4 million pounds or 24.3% above those a year ago.
Skim milk powder production totaled 32.6 million pounds, down 3.1 million pounds or 8.7% from May, and 27.9 million pounds or 46.1% below a year ago. YTD skim milk powder, at 222.6 million pounds, is down 26.9% from 2020.
Prices scattered
CME dairy prices started August scattered. The Cheddar blocks parked at $1.6350 per pound on July 27 and stayed there for 8 successive sessions. They were also priced 7 cents below a year ago when they plunged 54.75 cents, largest week to week block price fall ever.
The barrels fell to $1.3075 per pound last Wednesday, lowest since May 11, 2020, but closed Friday at $1.31, down 8 cents on the week and 20.75 cents below a year ago when they plunged a record 71.75 cents.
The spread expanded to 32.75 cents last Tuesday, huge but not even close to the record $1.0125 difference on Sept. 21, 2020, when blocks were trading at $2.6475 and barrels at $1.6350. Only 19 cars of barrel were sold last week at the CME.
The second week of August began with lots of uncertainty — the return of soaring temperatures across much of the country, especially in the West and with over 100 wildfires consuming hundreds of acres of woodland in several states.
Increasing reports of COVID or some variant cast a shadow on the markets even as the nonexistent southern border is flooded with would be residents. State and federal authorities are weighing mandatory vaccines declared necessary by medical authorities who don’t seem to have many more answers now than they did when the pandemic began.
Monday’s trading took the blocks up 2.50 cents on a trade and an unfilled bid. They added 7.75 cents Tuesday, with an unfilled bid nudging it to $1.7375, highest since mid-July.
The barrels jumped a nickel Monday, on 3 trades, and added 6.75 cents Tuesday, on 5 more trades, and hit $1.4275, highest since July 19, but 31 cents below the blocks.
Midwest cheesemakers tell Dairy Market News that week-to-week sales remain strong as product moves quickly into food service and grocery channels. Milk remains available at discounts but not as low as previous weeks. Bottling demand increases are chipping away at fluid supplies as schools ramp up. Cheese output remains busy and Midwest inventories are not overly concerning, says DMN.
Western retail and food service cheese markets remain steady and international demand remains strong but port congestion continues to cause delays.
Spot butter shot up 5.75 cents last Monday, then plunged 8 cents Tuesday, and closed Friday at $1.6475 per pound, a half-cent higher on the week and 11.75 cents above a year ago. There were 19 sales reported for the week.
The butter was up 3.25 cents Monday, with 11 cars exchanging hands. It gave back a penny Tuesday on 2 trades, slipping back to $1.67.
Butter plants report cream is still readily available from Western states. Retail butter sales have picked up a bit following a mid-summer lull but butter market tones are “anything but stable.”
Western cream output is trailing off. More abundant supplies, particularly in the Southwest, are supporting busier butter output. Churns are less active in other areas where cream is short or cream cheese production is taking more of the supply. Retail butter sales are strengthening and food service demand is steady.
Grade A nonfat dry milk closed Friday at $1.2550 per pound, down 1.25 cents on the week but 30 cents above a year ago, with 10 sales reported on the week.
The powder inched a quarter-cent higher Monday and gave it back Tuesday.
Dry whey fell to 47.50 cents per pound last Thursday, lowest since Jan. 4, but rallied to a Friday close at 54 cents per pound, up 3.75 cents on the week, highest since July 2, and 22 cents above a year ago; 7 sales were reported for the week.
The whey was unchanged Monday and Tuesday.
Exports remain strong
U.S. milk output remains strong but so is demand, both domestic and global. June exports of nonfat dry milk were up 7.4% from June 2020, with most going to Mexico, according to HighGround Dairy, and to Indonesia. Shipments to China were the highest since August 2014.
HGD says the first half of 2021 translated into record exports to China, Egypt and South America, helping offset losses to Japan and Southeast Asia. China’s demand has been particularly strong for whey and other proteins and powders.
Cheese exports were down 12.9% but HGD says the losses are skewed by the pandemic-driven volumes observed last year.