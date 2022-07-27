The U.S. milk “deficit” appears to have disappeared. Preliminary data indicates June ended seven months of output trailing that of a year ago, coming in at 18.975 billion pounds, up 0.2% from June 2021, first gain since October, and follows a 0.5% drop in May.

Revisions raised the May estimate 40 million pounds to 19.755 billion, 0.5% below a year ago instead of the 0.7% originally announced.

Columnist Lee Mielke wraps up the week’s dairy industry news.