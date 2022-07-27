The U.S. milk “deficit” appears to have disappeared. Preliminary data indicates June ended seven months of output trailing that of a year ago, coming in at 18.975 billion pounds, up 0.2% from June 2021, first gain since October, and follows a 0.5% drop in May.
Revisions raised the May estimate 40 million pounds to 19.755 billion, 0.5% below a year ago instead of the 0.7% originally announced.
June cow numbers totaled 9.423 million, up 4,000 from May numbers which were revised up 14,000 head, but were 78,000 head below June 2021. There were 56,000 more cows in the June milking string than on January 31. Cow numbers peaked in May a year ago at 9.507 million, 88,000 more than May of this year.
Output per cow averaged 2,014 pounds, up 20 pounds or 1.0% from June 2021.
California output totaled 3.46 billion pounds, up 6 million or 0.2% from a year ago. Cow numbers were up 3,000 while output per cow was unchanged.
Wisconsin, produced 2.68 billion pounds, up 39 million or 1.5%. Cow numbers were down 3,000 but output per cow was up 35 pounds from a year ago
Idaho was up 0.1% on a 5 pound gain per cow offsetting 1,000 fewer cows. Michigan was down 1.0% on 16,000 fewer cows, but output per cow was up 60 pounds.
New Mexico showed the biggest loss, down 12.3%, on 37,000 fewer cows although output per cow was up 20 pounds.
New York was off 0.2% on a 7,000 cow loss, though output per cow was up 20 pounds. Oregon was up 1.4% on a 5 pound gain per cow offsetting 1,000 fewer cows. Pennsylvania was off 0.6%, on 8,000 fewer cows, though output per cow was up 20 pounds.
South Dakota again showed the biggest increase, up 14.7%, milking 21,000 more cows and getting 20 more pounds per cow than a year ago.
Texas was up 6.9%, thanks to 24,000 more cows and a 60 pound gain per cow.
Washington State was down 4.2% on 12,000 fewer cows, with output per cow up 5 pounds.
Culling still lags
U.S. dairy cow culling totaled 233,000 head in June, according to the latest Livestock Slaughter report, up 7,800 head from May but 4,500 or 1.9% below June 2021.
Culling in the six month period totaled 1.520 million, down 42,500 or 2.7% from a year ago.
Butter stocks still lag
U.S. butter stocks continue to climb but remained well below a year ago, according to the latest Cold Storage report. The June 30 inventory hit 331.8 million pounds, up 10.2 million pounds or 3.2% from May, but was down 82.9 million pounds or 20.0% from a year ago, the ninth consecutive month stocks were below the previous year.
American type cheese stocks fell to 847.7 million pounds, down 10.2 million pounds or 1.2% from May, but were 37.9 million or 4.7% above those a year ago.
The “other” cheese category climbed to 633.8 million pounds, up 4.6 million or 0.7% from May, and 31.1 million pounds or 5.2% above a year ago.
The total cheese inventory came in at 1.51 billion pounds, down 6.8 million pounds or 0.5% from May, but 71 million or 4.9% above a year ago. The report is viewed as bearish on butter and neutral on cheese.
Cheese still below $2
After dropping 11.50 cents the previous week, cash block Cheddar closed the fourth Friday of July at $1.91 per pound, down 8.50 cents on the week, lowest since February 11, but still 32.50 cents above a year ago, as recession fears grow and traders weighed the June Milk Production report and awaited the afternoon’s June Cold Storage data.
The barrels finished Friday at $1.92, 15 cents lower, after dropping 11.25 cents the previous week, lowest since February 25, and 51.75 cents above a year ago. There were 5 sales of each last week at the CME.
The blocks regained 4.50 cents Monday, with 3 cars sold, and added 4.25 cents Tuesday, on 5 sales, hitting $1.9975.
The barrels were up 1.75 cents Monday, with 1 sale, and gained 5.25 cents Tuesday with 3 more sales, and hit $1.99 per pound.
Central cheesemakers say milk is still available in the region but don’t expect that to last, according to Dairy Market News. Milk offers are dwindling and spot loads were reported as low as $4 under Class III. Upcoming school milk orders during the hottest weeks of the year are expected to thin the milk supply in the next two weeks, which contacts say “may keep potential bears in check.”
Rising temperatures are negatively impacting milk output in the West, but cheese makers continue to run busy schedules. Cheese demand is steady in food service and retail markets, but below 2021 levels. Export demand remains strong
CME butter closed Friday at $2.9075 per pound, down 2.25 cents on the week, but $1.2125 above a year ago, with 50 sales reported on the week.
Monday’s butter was up 2.25 cents and gained 2.75 cents Tuesday, climbing back to $2.9575, with 2 sales Monday and 12 on Tuesday.
Central butter demand continues seasonally steady to quiet. Cream remains available, but there are signs of potential drawdowns as offers have quieted.
Cream inventories are tightening in the West as higher temperatures reduce milk and therefore cream output. Demand is strong from butter and ice cream makers. Retail butter demand is steady to lower due to higher store prices while food service demand is steady, but below expectations, according to DMN.
Grade A nonfat dry milk fell to $1.6450 per pound last Tuesday, lowest since Dec.14, 2021, but closed Friday at $1.6850, up 2.50 cents on the week and 43.25 cents above a year ago, on 17 sales for the week.
Traders offered the powder down 1.50 cents Monday but took it back up a penny Tuesday to $1.68.
CME dry whey finished Friday at 45.50 cents per pound, unchanged on the week and 8.25 cents below a year ago, with 8 sales reported for the week.
The whey was offered lower Monday, slipping 0.75 cents, but regained 1.75 cents Tuesday, clawing its way back to 46.50 cents per pound.
Class I down 74 cents
The August Federal order Class I base milk price is $25.13 per hundredweight, down 74 cents from July but $8.23 above August 2021, and the lowest Class I since April.
It equates to $2.16 per gallon, up from $1.45 a year ago. The eight month Class I average stands at $23.87, up from $16.39 a year ago and $16.42 in 2020.
