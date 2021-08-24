July U.S. milk output was somewhat held in check by heat, humidity and drought, especially in the West.
The Agriculture Department’s preliminary data pegs July output at 19.14 billion pounds, up 1% from June, and just 2.0% above July 2020, though it was the 14th consecutive month to top year-ago output. The 24-State total hit 18.3 billion pounds, up 2.1%.
Revisions lowered June’s 50-State estimate by 1 million pounds from last month’s report to 19.95 billion pounds, up 2.9% from 2020.
Interestingly, July cow numbers totaled 9.50 million head, down 3,000 from June, second month in a row they fell from the previous month, but were 128,000 above a year ago. June cow numbers were revised down 5,000 head.
July output per cow averaged 2,015 pounds, up 14 pounds or 0.7% from 2020.
California cows put 0.7% less milk in the tank in July from a year ago as hot weather dropped output per cow by 15 pounds. Cow numbers mirrored those a year ago. But Wisconsin was up 4.6%, on a 60-pound gain per cow and 21,000 more cows.
Idaho was up 0.8%, on 9,000 more cows though output per cow was down 15 pounds.
Michigan was up 4.3%, on 17,000 more cows and a 10 pound gain per cow. Minnesota was up 4.2% on 17,000 more cows and 5 pounds more per cow. New Mexico was down 2.3%, on a 15-pound loss per cow and 5,000 fewer cows.
New York was up 2.8%, thanks to a 45-pound gain per cow and 4,000 more cows.
Oregon was up 0.9%, on 2,000 more cows but output per cow was down 10 pounds. Pennsylvania was down 1.2%, on a loss of 7,000 cows and a 5-pound drop per cow.
South Dakota unmistakably had the biggest gain, up 17.0%, on 21,000 more cows and a 25-pound increase per cow. Texas had the next biggest gain, up 7.2%, driven by 35,000 more cows and a 25-pound gain per cow.
Washington state had the biggest decline of the six states, showing a loss, down 6.7%, as soaring temperatures put stress on cows and farmers alike. Output per cow was down 85 pounds and cow numbers were down 8,000 head.
Dairy culling strong
Dairy cow culling remained strong in July and again topped that of a year ago as dairy margins remain tight. The latest Livestock Slaughter report shows an estimated 247,900 head were sent to slaughter under federal inspection, up 10,400 from June and 14,200 or 6.1% above July 2020.
Culling in the first seven months of 2021 totaled 1.81 million head, down 14,900 or 0.8% from the same period a year ago.
Butter stocks slip
July 31 butter stocks were down from the previous month, the first time since Nov. 2020, but remained well above a year ago. The latest Cold Storage report showed the U.S. butter inventory at 397.4 million pounds, down 17.2 million pounds or 4.2% from June, but a hefty 25.9 million pounds or 7% above July 2020.
One month does not a trend make but it is a positive. You’ll recall June butter output was up 7.8% from a year ago. We’ll get a look at July output in the Sept. 3 Dairy Products report, giving us another piece of the puzzle.
American type cheese stocks climbed to 818.2 million pounds, up 8.6 million pounds or 1.1% from June, after dropping 18.3 million last month. American stocks were up 32.7 million pounds or 4.2% from a year ago.
The “other” cheese inventory climbed to 608.5 million pounds, up 5.6 million pounds or 0.9% from June, but a generous 22.9 million or 3.9% above a year ago.
The total cheese inventory hit 1.449 billion pounds, up 14.3 million pounds or 1.0% from June and 57.7 million pounds or 4.1% above a year ago.
Class I loses 31 cents
The September Federal order Class I base milk price was announced at $16.59 per hundredweight, down 31 cents from August, $1.85 below September 2020, and the lowest Class I since April.
It equates to $1.43 per gallon, down 2 cents from August, and compares to $1.59 per gallon a year ago.
The nine month Class I average is $16.41, down from $16.65 a year ago and $16.51 in 2019.
More aid coming
The Agriculture Department announced details of the “Pandemic Market Volatility Assistance” program (PMVA) to help dairy producers. USDA will provide about $350 million in payments to farmers who received a lower value for their products due to market abnormalities caused by the pandemic.
The assistance is part of a larger package including improvements to the Dairy Margin Coverage safety net which will update the feed cost formula to better reflect actual costs for high quality alfalfa. The change will be retroactive to January 2020 and is expected to provide additional retroactive payments of about $100 million for 2020 and 2021.
PMVA payments will reimburse qualified farmers for 80% of the revenue difference per month based on an annual production of up to 5 million pounds of milk marketed and on sales from July through December 2020. The payment rate will vary by region based on the actual losses on pooled milk related to price volatility, and be made through independent handlers and cooperatives.
Speaking in the Aug. 23 “Dairy Radio Now” program, HighGround Dairy’s Lucas Fuess said while details have not been finalized, the program was “clearly designed to focus on smaller dairies.” He said he doesn’t see it significantly impacting markets but will likely boost milk output the rest of 2021 and into 2022.
Prices jostling
Following double-digit gains the previous week, the CME Cheddar blocks saw daily loses last week while the barrels moved higher temporarily narrowing the spread, then fell back.
The blocks closed Friday at $1.6925 per pound, down 12 cents on the week, first time below $1.70 since Aug. 9, but were 4.25 cents above a year ago.
The barrels climbed to $1.5125 per pound last Wednesday, highest since July 14, but saw their Friday finish at $1.4775, still up 2.75 cents on the week, 14.75 cents above a year ago, and 21.50 cents below the blocks; 6 cars of block exchanged hands on the week at the CME and 21 of barrel.
Monday saw the blocks jump 5.25 cents on 3 sales, as traders anticipated the afternoon’s July Cold Storage report. They added a penny Tuesday on a trade, and hit $1.7550.
The barrels were up 0.75 cents Monday on a trade and stayed there Tuesday at $1.4850, 27 cents below the blocks.
The 640 block packaging issues continue to be a threat, according to StoneX. Talk at the recent Idaho Milk Processors Association conference was that production of the boxes could catch up by mid-September. Cheese makers dealing with the issue either dump the milk or move it into barrel production, according to StoneX.
Meanwhile, Midwestern cheesemakers report strong sales, according to Dairy Market News. Plant managers are turning down new orders because they can’t keep up. Nonfat dry milk is increasingly being used to fortify, as milk supplies are tight. Production schedules were busy but market tones were still in flux as the block-barrel spread remains well above the norm.
Retail and food service cheese demand remains steady in the West but concern is growing over the surge in COVID and its impact. Global demand also remains strong but loads intended for overseas continue to face delays due to port congestion. Cheese markets are mixed. Milk supplies are sufficient to keep vats busy despite the seasonal decline in milk, but some plants are running under capacity due to labor shortages, according to DMN.
Spot butter closed Friday at $1.6625 per pound, down 0.75 cents on the week but 14.75 cents above a year ago. There were 32 sales reported on the week.
The butter was up 1.75 cents Monday, with 3 cars exchanging hands and, encouraged by Monday’s Cold Storage data, butter was up 3.50 cents Tuesday on 10 trades, to $1.7150, highest since July 21.
Grade A nonfat dry milk closed Friday at $1.25 per pound, down 2 cents on the week but 25.25 cents above a year ago, with 7 cars finding new homes on the week.
Monday’s powder gained a penny and added another on Tuesday, hitting $1.27 per pound.
CME dry whey finished 1.25 cents higher, closing Friday at 53 cents per pound, 19.50 cents above a year ago, with 2 sales reported on the week at the CME.
Traders took the whey down a penny Monday and left it there Tuesday at 52 cents per pound.