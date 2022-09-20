The first indication is that U.S. milk production jumped more than expected in August, thanks to increases in output per cow and cow numbers.

The Agriculture Department’s latest data show output at 19.02 billion pounds, up 1.6% from August 2021. The 24-State total came in at 18.2 billion pounds, up 1.7%.

Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter

Columnist Lee Mielke wraps up the week’s dairy industry news.