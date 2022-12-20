Farm milk output remains above a year ago but is not growing by leaps and bounds, likely due to high feed prices and other rising input costs.

November output totaled 18.25 billion pounds, up 1.3% from November 2021. The 24-State total, at 17.48 billion pounds, was up 1.4%.

Columnist Lee Mielke wraps up the week’s dairy industry news.