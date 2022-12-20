Farm milk output remains above a year ago but is not growing by leaps and bounds, likely due to high feed prices and other rising input costs.
November output totaled 18.25 billion pounds, up 1.3% from November 2021. The 24-State total, at 17.48 billion pounds, was up 1.4%.
Revisions lowered the 50-State October total 16 million pounds to 18.8 billion, up 1.1% from a year ago, instead of the 1.2% increase originally reported.
November cow numbers totaled 9.42 million, up 1,000 head from the October count which was revised 1,000 head higher. November’s herd was up 38,000 from a year ago, 53,000 more than in January, and the largest since Aug. 2021. The 24-State November count was up 48,000 head from a year ago and 62,000 ahead of from the January count.
Output per cow averaged 1,937 pounds, up 17 pounds or 0.9% from Nov. 2021.
Even as a 6.4 magnitude earthquake rattled California Tuesday morning, the nation’s No. 1 milk producer put 3.3 billion pounds of milk in the tank in November, down 18 million or 0.5% from a year ago. Cow numbers were up 4,000 but output per cow was down 15 pounds.
Wisconsin output totaled 2.58 billion pounds, up 32 million or 1.3% from a year ago. Cow numbers were down 6,000 but output per cow was up 35 pounds.
Idaho was up 2.3% with 12,000 more cows and a 35-pound gain per cow. Michigan was up 1.6%, thanks to a 55-pound gain per cow offsetting the loss of 4,000 cows.
Minnesota inched 0.9% higher, on a 45-pound per cow gain offsetting a 7,000-cow drop. New Mexico was down 4.3% on a 13,000-cow drop. Output per cow was unchanged.
New York was up 3.2%, thanks to a 55-pound gain per cow and 3,000 more cows.
Oregon was off 0.5%, on a 5-pound drop per cow. Cow numbers were unchanged.
Pennsylvania was unchanged. Output per cow was up 10 pounds but there were 3,000 fewer cows milked.
South Dakota was up 10.8%, thanks to 19,000 more cows and a 10-pound gain per cow. Texas was up 6.3% on 30,000 more cows and a 30-pound gain per cow.
Washington state was down 2.0% on 6,000 fewer cows. Output per cow was up 5 pounds.
GDT drops 3.8%
The last main Global Dairy Trade event of 2022 saw the weighted average plunge 3.8%, following the 0.6% gain on Dec. 6, which followed a 2.4% jump on Nov. 15, and a 3.9% decline Nov. 1.
Powder pulled the market lower, led by skim milk powder, down 4.8%, after climbing 1.7% on Dec. 6. Whole milk powder was down 4.0%, after inching 0.1% higher last time. Butter was down 2.6%, which followed a 1.9% descent, and anhydrous milkfat was down 2.2%, after a 1.8% gain. Cheddar was off 0.7%, after gaining 1.8% last time.
StoneX Dairy Group says the GDT 80% butterfat butter price equates to $2.0367 per pound U.S., down 5.4 cents, after losing 4.6 cents last time, and compares to CME butter which closed Tuesday at a pricey $2.60. GDT Cheddar, at $2.1775, was down 1.2 cents, and compares to Tuesday’s CME block Cheddar at a bargain $2.00. GDT skim milk powder averaged $1.3447 per pound, down 6.3 cents, and whole milk powder averaged $1.4723 per pound, down 7 cents. CME Grade A nonfat dry milk closed Tuesday at $1.36 per pound.
China’s latest import data shows significant declines in powder and is a good part of the reason for the GDT weakness.
CME prices dropping
Mid-December cheese prices headed sharply lower. The Cheddar blocks plunged to $1.9775 per pound Friday, lowest since Nov. 1, down 11.75 cents on the week, but still 9 cents above a year ago.
The barrels finished at $1.74, 21 cents lower on the week, 11 cents above a year ago, and 23.75 cents below the blocks. CME sales for the week totaled 4 cars of block and 7 of barrel.
The blocks were up 2.25 cents Monday on an unfilled bid and stayed there Tuesday at $2 per pound, with 2 cars sold.
The barrels inched a half-cent lower Monday, with 2 loads exchanging hands, then plunged 8 cents Tuesday to $1.6550 on a trade, lowest CME price since Dec. 28, 2021.
Central cheese sales are seasonally steady, says Dairy Market News, with moderate to busy production reported. Milk is plentiful with spot loads priced as much as $6 under Class, with some at Class.
Retail and food service demand for cheese is steady in the West. Export demand is mixed. Lower prices for internationally produced cheese is contributing to softer demand, while strong demand remains from Asian purchasers.
Spot butter fell 11.25 cents last Monday to $2.70 per pound, but then reversed direction and closed Friday at $2.8550, up 4.25 cents on the week and 76.25 cents above a year ago, putting 23 sales on the board.
The butter saw another meltdown Monday, dropping 15.50 cents, with 3 cars finding new homes, then gave up a dime Tuesday on 3 sales, falling to $2.60 per pound, lowest CME price since Feb. 25.
Butter producers report slowing demand as retail customers have holiday ordering met. Food service demand has also seasonally slowed, says DMN, “Particularly as butter prices remain above where some were expecting them to be this late in the year."
Demand for cream is steady to lighter in the West. Cream multiples have moved lower amid softer demand and strong availability. Butter makers are running busy schedules, though some say tanker and labor shortages continue to keep them operating below capacity.
Grade A nonfat dry milk fell to $1.34 per pound last Wednesday, lowest since Sept. 16, 2021, but closed Friday at $1.35, down 1.50 cents on the week and 32.75 cents below a year ago, with 14 sales reported.
Monday’s powder was up a penny on 2 trades and stayed put Tuesday at $1.36 per pound.
Dry whey closed Friday at 45.50 cents per pound, 2 cents higher, but 27.50 cents below a year ago, with 4 loads exchanging hands at the CME.
The other crash heard Monday was the whey, which fell 4.50 cents, with 10 sales. It lost another 3.75 cents Tuesday, falling to 37.25 cents per pound, lowest since Sept. 22, 2020, with 5 sales on the day.
Disappearance mixed
Dairy product consumption in October was a “mixed bag,” according to HighGround Dairy’s Lucas Fuess in the Dec. 19 "Dairy Radio Now" broadcast.
Cheese disappearance totaled 1.22 billion pounds, up 2.4% from Oct. 2021, third month in a row to top a year ago, though Fuess said the gain weakened slightly from September’s growth. Year to date consumption was up 2.1%. U.S. cheese exports, at 81.4 million pounds, were up 4.5%.
Butter disappearance totaled 199.9 million pounds, down 8.0% from a year ago, pulled lower by an 11.3% drop in domestic consumption, though exports were up 61.9%, strongest of any month since 2014.
October was the third consecutive month total butter utilization was below a year ago however and HGD points out it was the lowest October utilization since 2017.
Nonfat dry milk-skim milk powder disappearance amounted to 208.5 million pounds, down 12.8%. Domestic usage was down 49.4% while exports were up 10.6%, the first year over year gain since November 2021.
Dry whey utilization totaled 76.3 million pounds, down 4.5% from a year ago, though, like nonfat dry milk, exports were strong, up 20.0% from a year ago, as Chinese demand for dry whey has returned, according to Fuess.
Last but not least, I wish you a Blessed Christmas and New Year. There is a reason for the season and I hope you know that joy and peace.
