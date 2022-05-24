U.S. milk production continued to lag that of a year ago in April, the sixth month in a row to do so, as cow numbers and output per cow paused.
The Agriculture Department’s latest preliminary data shows April output at 19.15 billion pounds, down 1.0% from April 2021, and follows a revised 0.4% drop in March. April output in the top 24 producing states totaled 18.3 billion pounds, down 0.9%. Only five of the top 24 producing states showed an increase in milk output.
Revisions raised the original 50 State March estimate by 23 million pounds to 19.7 billion, 0.4% below a year ago, instead of the 0.5% originally reported.
Farmers added 13,000 cows to the milking string in February, and 22,000 in March, following a 7,000 head revision, hitting 9.4 million head. The April count was unchanged from March, but was 98,000 head below a year ago.
April output per cow averaged 2,037 pounds, unchanged from April 2021.
California output totaled 3.6 billion pounds, down 0.6% from a year ago despite having 2,000 additional cows in the string. Output per cow was down 15 pounds.
Wisconsin was down 0.1%. Cow numbers were down 1,000 while output per cow was unchanged.
Idaho was again unchanged across the board.
Michigan was down 3.4% on 17,000 fewer cows, though output per cow was up 10 pounds. Minnesota was down 1.4% on a 9,000 cow loss, though output per cow was up 10 pounds. New Mexico was down 12.9% on 41,000 fewer cows and a 15-pound loss per cow.
New York was off 0.8% on 6,000 fewer cows. Output per cow was up 5 pounds.
Oregon was up 2.7% on a 20-pound gain per cow and 2,000 more cows.
Pennsylvania was down 2.2%, on 8,000 fewer cows and a 10-pound drop per cow.
Texas remained the nation’s No. 3 producer and put 4.7% more milk in the tank than a year ago, thanks to 23,000 more cows and a 20-pound gain per cow.
Washington state was down 5.4% on 12,000 fewer cows and a 20-pound drop per cow.
Culling down
High milk prices are incentivizing farmers to keep cows in the milking string. Culling dropped in April, according to the latest Livestock Slaughter report. An estimated 237,800 head were sent to slaughter under federal inspection, down 59,400 or 20% from March, and 19,700 head or 7.7% below April 2021.
Culling in the first four months of 2022 totaled 1.1 million head, down 39,900 or 3.6% from the same period a year ago.
Butter stocks lag, cheese builds
U.S. butter stocks grew in April but remained well below a year ago. The latest Cold Storage report shows the April 30 inventory at 299.6 million pounds, up 16.8 million pounds or 5.9% from March, but 90.5 million pounds or 23.2% below a year ago, the seventh consecutive month butter stocks were below the previous year.
American type cheese grew to 836.3 million pounds, up 7.9 million pounds or 1.0% from the March level, which was revised up 6.2 million pounds, and were up 9.6 million or 1.2% above those a year ago.
The “other” cheese category hit 620.5 million pounds, up 6.3 million or 1.0% from the March count, which was revised up 1.4 million pounds, and was a hefty 19.6 million pounds or 3.3% above a year ago.
The total cheese inventory hit a record 1.48 billion pounds, up 14.9 million pounds or 1.0% from March, and 31.9 million or 2.2% above a year ago.
StoneX Dairy group says “the cheese market has been disconnected from inventory with the spot market running 20-70 cents above the price level you would expect based on inventory. The discrepancy between inventories and price action at the CME is likely supported by a material slowdown in Cheddar production combined with strong exports and high prices on the world market.”
Butter & powder strengthen
CME block Cheddar closed Friday at $2.38 per pound, up 7.25 cents on the week, and 81 cents above a year ago.
The barrels climbed to $2.45 per pound last Tuesday, highest since Nov. 5, 2020, but closed Friday at $2.3475, down 4.75 cents on the week and 74 cents above a year ago. There were 6 sales of block on the week and 21 of barrel.
The cheese was unchanged Monday, as traders awaited the afternoon’s Cold Storage report. The blocks lost 4 cents Tuesday, falling to $2.34. The barrels were down 1.75 cents, dipping to $2.33.
Cheese demand is mixed, according to Midwestern cheesemakers. Mid-week milk prices ranged from $2.50 under to 75 cents over Class III, according to Dairy Market News.
Domestic cheese demand is steady to higher in the West. Retail sales were unchanged from the previous week but food service purchasing was trending higher. International demand is strong, though port congestion continues to cause delays. A shortage of truck drivers and shipping containers also remains troublesome.
Butter closed Friday at $2.85 per pound, up 14.50 cents on the week and 98 cents above a year ago, with 37 cars sold on the week, highest since mid-Dec. 2021.
The butter gained 1.50 cents Monday on 3 sales, and added 2 cents Tuesday on 8 more sales, hitting $2.8850, the highest since Jan. 21.
Butter plant managers say spot cream availability has begun to shift from pricey to out of reach for churning. Butter demand has quieted down the past few weeks but butter output remains active as plants focus on inventory for late summer upticks and fall demand.
Cream inventories are available in the West with purchasers from other regions looking to buy but ice cream makers are running busy schedules and pulling cream.
Grade A nonfat dry milk finished Friday at $1.80 per pound, 7 cents higher on the week and 50.25 cents above a year ago, on 6 sales for the week.
Monday’s powder inched up a half-cent, with 5 cars finding new homes, and was up 1.50 cents Tuesday on 2 sales, hitting $1.82, highest since Apr. 18.
Dry whey fell to 48.50 cents per pound last Monday but closed Friday at 50.75 cents, down 2.50 cents on the week and 13.75 cents below a year ago. There were 21 sales on the week, highest total since the week of Jun. 22, 2020.
The whey lost 2.25 cents Monday, falling to 48.50 cents per pound, lowest since Aug. 4, 2021, but regained a penny Tuesday, climbing back to 49.50.
Demand for dry whey has been lower, largely led by China, says StoneX, but production is also likely higher and manufacturers are looking for a home for the excess.