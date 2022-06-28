U.S. milk production continues below that of a year ago, with May being the seventh consecutive month. Output totaled 19.7 billion pounds, down 0.7% from May 2021, and follows a 1% drop in April.
Production in the top 24 states amounted to 18.8 billion pounds, down 0.6%. Revisions lowered the 50-State April estimate 3 million pounds to 19.1 billion, 1.0% below a year ago.
While farmers have added 38,000 cows to the milking string since the first of the year, they only added 2,000 in May, putting the herd at 9.41 million, 102,000 less than a year ago. The April tally was revised up 1,000 head.
May output per cow averaged 2,096 pounds, up 8 pounds from May 2021.
California output totaled 3.7 billion pounds, down 63 million or 1.7% from a year ago. The Golden State added 3,000 cows but output per cow dropped 40 pounds.
Wisconsin, at 2.8 billion pounds, was up 23 million or 0.8%. Cow numbers were down 1,000 but output per cow was up 20 pounds.
Idaho was off 0.3% on 1,000 fewer cows and a 5-pound drop per cow. Michigan was down 1.7% on 18,000 fewer cows, but output per cow was up 55 pounds. New Mexico was down 10.5% on 38,000 fewer cows although output per cow was up 25 pounds.
New York was unchanged despite a 10,000-cow loss, offset by output per cow being up 35 pounds.
Oregon was up 1.3% on 2,000 more cows. Output per cow was unchanged. Pennsylvania was down 1.1%, on 8,000 fewer cows, though output per cow was up 10 pounds.
South Dakota posted the biggest increase, up 15.2%, milking 23,000 more cows and got 5 extra pounds per cow than a year ago.
Texas was up 5.8% thanks to 21,000 more cows and a 50-pound gain per cow.
Washington state was down 6.4% on 14,000 fewer cows and a 30-pound drop per cow.
Milk report a 'big deal'
Matt Gould, editor and analyst with the Dairy and Food Market Analyst newsletter, called the report “a big deal” during the June 27 "Dairy Radio Now" broadcast. He said the industry is wondering when dairy farmers will “turn it on” and “this report did not give any indication that is happening.”
He said it’s a global occurrence, citing lower output in New Zealand and Europe, calling it “good news for American dairy farmers, as that will keep support in the market for the foreseeable future.”
Expansions, both at the farm and processor level, were delayed, he said. “Farmers are now getting the economic signal to expand. Normally it takes six months of profitability to trigger a meaningful increase in cow numbers and milk output.”
If that holds true, Gould said, we should see that indication this summer. “The longer it takes for the supply response, the longer prices are going to stay high,” he concluded.
Culling lagging
High milk prices continue to keep cows in the milking string. Culling fell in May but was slightly above a year ago, according to the latest Livestock Slaughter report. An estimated 225,200 head were sent to slaughter under federal inspection, down 12,600 from April but 1,800 head above May 2021. Culling in the five month period totaled 1.29 million head, down 38,000 or 2.9% from a year ago.
Stocks climbing
U.S. butter stocks climbed higher in May but remained well below a year ago. The latest Cold Storage report shows the May 31 inventory at 321.6 million pounds, up 23.3 million pounds or 7.8% from April, but 92.3 million or 22.3% below a year ago, the eighth consecutive month stocks were below the previous year.
American cheese hit 857.9 million pounds, up 22.2 million or 2.6% from April, and 29.9 million or 3.6% above a year ago.
The “other” cheese category crept to 628.3 million pounds, up 7.1 million or 1.1% from April, and 19.8 million pounds or 3.3% above a year ago.
The total cheese inventory set a record 1.512 billion pounds, up 31.1 million pounds or 2.1% from April, and a bearish 53.6 million or 3.7% above a year ago.
Prices fall
CME block cheese fell for the fifth week in a row, closing the Juneteenth holiday-shortened week at $2.09 per pound, down 5.50 cents from the previous Friday, 30.25 cents below its most recent peak, but 60 cents above a year ago.
The barrels finished at $2.1475, down a penny, sixth week of loss, 29.25 cents below its recent peak, but 65.75 cents above a year ago.
There were 3 sales of block last week at the CME and only 1 of barrel.
Monday’s trading left the blocks unchanged but they jumped 5.25 cents Tuesday on a trade, hitting $2.1425.
The barrels inched a half-cent lower Monday but gained 1.75 cents Tuesday on 2 trades, hitting $2.16, 1.75 cents above the blocks.
While cheese producers continue to face labor and supply chain shortages, milk availability is moving in the other direction, according to Dairy Market News. Spot milk prices fell as low as $5 under Class last week.
Demand for cheese is trending lower across both retail and food service markets in the West. Restaurants are reducing operating hours due to high food costs, reduced consumer spending, and labor shortages. Export demand remains strong. Cheese plants are running busy schedules, as milk remains available, though some plants remain below capacity due to labor shortages and delayed deliveries of supplies.
Cash butter oscillated some but closed the last Friday of June at $2.9150 per pound, 2.50 cents lower but $1.1975 above a year ago, on 17 sales for the week.
The butter was down a half-cent Monday but charged 5.75 cents higher Tuesday, hitting $2.9675, with 9 cars trading hands.
Central butter makers say cream is still “reachable,” despite strong ice cream production. Butter prices near $3 prompted a push of production, but week after week, regular reports of employee shortages continue to depress full output. Butter demand is quiet, as expected in the early days of the summer but there remains a concern that late summer-early fall demand will outweigh availability. Inventories are balanced now, says DMN, “but expectations are unclear moving into a hot summer with clear expectations of lower milkfat output at the farm.”
Western butter makers say cream remains available but declining milk output, due to warmer weather, is contributing to tighter inventories. Cream demand is steady as butter makers try to build inventory. Higher retail butter prices are contributing to a decline in sales. Food service demand is softening as restaurants reduce hours. Market sentiments remain bullish and prices expected to rise in the coming months, says DMN.
Grade A nonfat dry milk closed Friday at $1.79 per pound, down a penny on the week but 52.50 cents above a year ago, with 7 cars finding new homes.
Monday’s powder was down a penny and lost 1.50 cents Tuesday, dipping to $1.7650.
Dry whey fell to a Friday finish at 47.50 cents per pound, 3.25 cents lower on the week and 10.25 cents below a year ago, with 14 sales at the CME.
The whey jumped 2.50 cents Monday on a trade, then gave back 1.75 cents Tuesday, slipping to 48.25 cents per pound, with 4 loads exchanging hands.
Class I unchanged
The July Federal order Class I base milk price was announced at $25.87 per hundredweight, unchanged from the record high June price and $8.45 above July 2021. The seven-month average sits at $23.69, up from $16.31 a year ago, $15.94 in 2020, and $16.12 in 2019.