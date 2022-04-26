U.S. milk production lagged year ago levels for the fifth consecutive month in March.
However, that trend may be ending. The Agriculture Department’s latest preliminary data show March output at 19.7 billion pounds, down 0.5% from March 2021, and follows the revised 0.9% drop in February. March output in the top 24 producing states totaled 18.8 billion pounds, down 0.4%.
Revisions raised the original 50-State February estimate by 18 million pounds to 17.53 billion, 0.9% below a year ago, instead of the 1.0% originally reported.
First Quarter 2022 output totaled 56.3 billion pounds, down 1.0% from the same period in 2021. Cow numbers totaled 9.38 million head, unchanged from the October to December quarter, but 85,000 below a year ago.
Farmers are adding cows back into the milking string. March numbers totaled 9.395 million head, up 15,000 from February, but were still down 87,000 from a year ago. The February count was revised up 10,000 head.
March output per cow averaged 2,096 pounds, up 8 pounds or 0.4% from 2021.
California’s March production totaled 3.7 billion pounds, up 19 million pounds or 0.5% from a year ago, thanks to 1,000 additional cows and output per cow up 10 pounds. Wisconsin output totaled 2.7 billion pounds, up 6 million or 0.2%. Cow numbers were up 3,000 and output per cow was unchanged from a year ago.
Idaho was unchanged in cow numbers, output per cow, and total production. Michigan was down 2.9% on 15,000 fewer cows, though output per cow was up 10 pounds. Minnesota was down 2.6% on a 15-pound drop per cow and 9,000 fewer cows. New Mexico was down 9.3% on 37,000 fewer cows but output per cow was up 45 pounds.
New York was down 1.0% on 6,000 fewer cows and output per cow unchanged.
Oregon was up 1.3% on a 10-pound gain per cow and 1,000 more cows. Pennsylvania was down 2.2%, on 8,000 fewer cows and a 10 pound drop per cow.
South Dakota cows put 20% more milk in the tank, thanks to 30,000 more of them and offset a 10-pound drop per cow.
Texas, still a long way from Number 2 Wisconsin, was the third largest milk producer in March beating Idaho, up 6.7%, on 22,000 more cows and a 65-pound gain per cow. Many of those cows came from New Mexico.
Washington State was down 4.0% on a loss of 14,000 cows, though output per cow was up 25 pounds.
Culling jumps
Dairy cow culling jumped in March but fell short of a year ago, according to the USDA’s latest Livestock Slaughter report. An estimated 297,200 head were sent to slaughter under federal inspection, up 30,700 or 11.5% from February, but 5,000 head or 1.7% below Mar. 2021. Culling in the first quarter totaled 824,600 head, down 20,100 or 2.4% from the same period a year ago.
Good demand, lower stocks
U.S. butter stocks grew slightly in March but remained well below a year ago. The Agriculture Department’s latest Cold Storage report shows the March 31 inventory at 283.1 million pounds, up 20.1 million pounds or 7.6% from February but a hefty 72.7 million pounds or 20.4% below those a year ago, the sixth consecutive month butter stocks were below the previous year.
American type cheese stocks fell to 822.2 million pounds, down 9 million pounds or 1.1% from the February level, which was revised down 2.3 million pounds, and were down 12.2 million or 1.5% below those a year ago.
The “other” cheese category inched up to 612.8 million pounds, up just 2.2 million or 0.4% from February, and 900,000 pounds or 0.1% above a year ago.
The total cheese inventory stood at 1.458 billion pounds, down 8.9 million pounds or 0.6% from February, and 10.9 million or 0.7% above a year ago.
GDT jars CME
CME Cheddar block cheese gained 2.50 cents last Monday, hitting $2.3975 per pound, highest since Nov. 5, 2020, but reversed direction Tuesday following the morning’s GDT auction, and fell to $2.3350 on Wednesday, then rallied Thursday, and closed Friday at $2.3925, up 2 cents on the week, fifth consecutive week of gain, and 60 cents above a year ago.
The barrels, after closing the previous week at $2.44 per pound, also the highest price since Nov. 5, 2020, fell to $2.3425 last Wednesday, reversed gears Thursday, and closed Friday at $2.37, down 7 cents, ending seven weeks of gains, 56.50 cents above a year ago, and at a more typical 2.25 cents below the blocks.
There were 12 cars of block and 23 of barrel that exchanged hands last week at the CME.
Traders must have been at the American Dairy Products-American Butter Institute’s annual conference Monday as not much happened in CME trading. Both the blocks and barrels were unchanged however Tuesday saw the blocks topple 2.75 cents to $2.3650 per pound on 2 sales. The barrels gained a penny on 7 trades, hitting $2.38, an inverted 1.50 cents above the blocks.
The April 15 Dairy and Food Market Analyst credited exports for the high CME cheese prices, which were still a bargain compared to global levels. Slowdowns in China were blamed for the slowdown in powder and high prices have affected butter sales, at least in the U.S., the Analyst stated. “Generally speaking, dairy markets continue to be supported, not by tremendous dairy demand, but by a shortfall in supplies globally.”
Midwestern cheesemakers continue to report strong demand to Dairy Market News, with some having to slim orders down to complete others. Milk is available but remained at a discount. Staffing shortages continue to plague plants but most are running active schedules. DMN says, “Cheese market bulls met some resistance throughout the week, but as demand continues to overshadow inventories, contacts are not overly concerned about price dips.”
Western cheesemakers also report strong demand from both domestic and international purchasers. Retail sales remain steady and food service is increasing. Restaurateurs say warmer weather and lightened COVID restrictions are helping. International demand remains strong and Asian purchasing has increased for shipping at the end of 2022 and into 2023. However, port congestion remains a hindrance.
While the congestion has improved, the world’s largest shipping port located in Shanghai, China, a city of 26 million, is in lockdown. Hellenic Shipping News reports that in the world stage, “One in five container vessels is waiting outside a congested port.” That has likely leap-frogged the congestion around the world.
Spot butter closed Friday at $2.6675 per pound, down 8.75 cents on the week, lowest since Feb. 28, but 89.75 cents above a year ago, with 22 sales reported on the week.
The butter lost a penny Monday on an uncovered offer and 0.75 cents Tuesday on an offer, slipping to $2.65, lowest since Feb. 28.
Central butter makers are busy despite continuing staffing shortages. Cream was more widely available, as was expected during and following the holiday weekend. Demand was also reported as active in food service, retail and export.
Cream inventories are available in the West, says DMN. Contacts report that demand slipped following the holiday weekend and interest from purchasers in other regions was waning. Regional ice cream makers are pulling on cream supplies. Food service butter demand is steady while retail is declining, according to DMN.
Spot Grade A nonfat dry milk closed Friday at $1.7550 per pound, down 6.75 cents on the week, but 50.25 cents above a year ago, with 18 sales.
Monday’s powder was unchanged but somebody had to get rid of some Tuesday, as 2 offers took it down 4.75 cents to $1.7075, lowest since Jan. 6.
Dry whey bobbled a bit last week but closed Friday at 63.50 cents per pound, unchanged on the week but 1.50 cents above a year ago. There were 7 sales for the week at the CME.
The whey was down 2 cents Monday and fell 4 cents Tuesday to 57.50 cents per pound, lowest CME price since Sept. 27, 2021.
Class I at record high
The Agriculture Department announced the May Federal order Class I base milk price at a new record high, $25.45 per hundredweight, up $1.07 from April and $8.35 above May 2021. It equates to $2.19 per gallon, up from $1.47 a year ago.
The five-month Class I average stands at $22.81, up from $15.70 a year ago, and $16.72 in 2020.