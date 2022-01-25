U.S. milk production was slightly below that of a year ago in December, according to the USDA’s latest Milk Production report.
Preliminary data put December output at 18.8 billion pounds, down just 0.15% from December 2020. Output in the top 24 producing states totaled 18.0 billion pounds, down 0.2%.
Revisions lowered the original 50-State November estimate by 11 million pounds, now put at 18.0 billion, down 0.4% from a year ago.
December cow numbers totaled 9.375 million head, down 7,000 from November, the seventh consecutive month they were down from the previous month, and were 67,000 head below a year ago.
The November count was revised 3,000 head lower. The U.S. milking herd has dropped 132,000 head from its peak in May.
Output per cow averaged 2,008 pounds, up 11 pounds or 0.6% from a year ago.
Preliminary data shows 2021 milk output at 226.3 billion pounds, up 1.4% from 2020. Cow numbers averaged 9.45 million head, up 60,000 or 0.6% from 2020, with output per cow up an average of 173 pounds or 0.7% from 2020. USDA’s latest projections show 2022 milk output will be up 0.7% from 2021.
Milk output in the No. 1 producing state, California, totaled 3.5 billion pounds in December, up 75 million or 2.2% from a year ago, thanks to a 45-pound gain per cow offsetting 1,000 fewer cows.
Wisconsin put 2.65 billion pounds in the tank, up 46 million or 1.8%. Cow numbers were up 16,000 and output per cow was up 10 pounds.
Idaho was up 1.7%, on 6,000 more cows and 15 pounds more per cow. Michigan was down 1.2% on 5,000 fewer cows and unchanged output per cow.
Minnesota was up 1.7% on 5,000 more cows and a 10 pound gain per cow. New Mexico was down 15.0% on a drop of 45,000 cows and 40 pounds less per cow.
New York was down 1.7% on 6,000 fewer cows and a 15-pound drop per cow.
Oregon was up 0.5% on a 10-pound gain per cow and no change in cow numbers. Pennsylvania was down 2.6%, on 8,000 fewer cows and 15 pounds less per cow. South Dakota was up 20.0%, thanks to 29,000 more cows offsetting a 10-pound drop per cow.
Texas was up 3.4% on 12,000 more cows and a 30-pound gain per cow.
Washington state was down 7.3% on a loss of 18,000 cows and 20 pounds less per cow.
The Jan. 24 Daily Dairy Report points out that herds in New Mexico and Washington state shrank “as co-ops began to manage supply and cows were relocated to states with fewer restrictions and newer facilities.” Weather and economics also contributed.
StoneX viewed the report as slightly bullish and points out that components were strong with protein up 3.32% versus 3.28% last year, and butterfat at 4.16% versus 4.11% a year ago.
Culling below 2020
Dairy cow culling increased from the previous month but fell below that of a year ago in December, according to USDA’s latest Livestock Slaughter report.
An estimated 267,800 head were sent to slaughter under federal inspection in December, up 22,500 from November but 5,700 head or 2.1% below December 2020. Culling for the year totaled 3.1 million head, up 42,900 or 1.4% from a year ago.
Disappearing butter
Americans chewed through plenty of butter in December, as evidenced in the Agriculture Department’s latest Cold Storage report. The Dec. 31 butter inventory fell to 199.1 million pounds, down 11.4 million or 5.4% from November, sixth consecutive month to lose ground, and were at the lowest level since December 2019. Stocks were 74.7 million pounds or 27.3% below those in December 2020, third month in a row to fall short of a year ago.
American type cheese added 11.5 million pounds or 1.4% from November, and were 44.6 million pounds or 5.6% above a year ago.
The “other” cheese category grew to 576.8 million pounds, up 10 million or 1.8% from November, and 2.1 million pounds or 0.4% above a year ago.
The total cheese inventory hit 1.445 billion pounds, up 22.8 million pounds or 1.6% from November, and a plentiful 48.8 million or 3.5% above a year ago.
StoneX viewed the report as neutral to cheese but bullish for butter, adding that “as an industry we weren’t putting expensive butter into inventory and that likely continued into the ﬁrst half of January but there are indications that stocks are now starting to build seasonally.”
Cheese hemorrhaging, butter melting down
Dairy prices strengthened, except for cheese, in the Martin Luther King holiday-shortened week, even as the world holds its breath over a possible invasion of Ukraine by Russia and how involved the U.S. might become.
The Cheddar blocks closed Friday at $1.8075 per pound, down 11.25 cents on the week, 24.50 cents below its Jan. 12 peak, but 19.75 cents above a year ago when they fell 11 cents to $1.61.
The barrels, after peaking at $1.96 the previous Friday, closed last week at $1.8125, down 14.75 cents, 42 cents above a year ago, and a half-cent above the blocks. There were 4 sales of block last week at the CME and 2 of barrel.
The blocks were down 1.25 cents Monday on a sale, as traders anticipated the December Milk Production and Cold Storage reports. Virtually ignoring those reports, the blocks lost another 3.50 cents Tuesday with 2 sales reported, and fell to $1.76, lowest since Nov. 18, 2021.
The barrels were down 3.75 cents Monday on 3 sales, and plunged 7 cents Tuesday on a sale, hitting $1.7050, lowest since Dec. 29, but at a more normal 5.50 cents below the blocks.
StoneX says it hears continued reports of tight butter and nonfat dry milk (NFDM) but not cheese. “Cheese demand is likely strong, but we have cheese out there to meet that demand.”
Dairy Market News reports that Midwest plants running fully staffed operations say milk is available but the discounted prices of $3 and $4 under Class are no longer being offered. Still, there are plants running lighter lines, as employees are short due to COVID related absences. Cheese sales were slowing, according to some, as prices rose and “market tones are lacking the bravado of prior weeks.”
Retail cheese demand is steady to lower in the West while food service is mixed. Contacts note that rising COVID cases have caused a decline in sales. Food service mozzarella sales are, reportedly, increasing as strong demand is present for pizza making, thanks to football playoffs. International cheese demand remains strong but transportation issues caused by a shortage of truck drivers and port congestion continue to cause delays. Cheesemakers say milk is available but delayed deliveries and labor shortages are causing some plants to run reduced schedules, according to DMN. Continuing port woes are likely hurting U.S. exports of cheese despite our competitive prices.
Butter had been firing on all cylinders, shooting to a $2.9350 per pound finish Friday, up 21 cents, highest since Sept. 28, 2015, and $1.5325 above a year ago; 32 sales transpired last week. Butter’s CME record is $3.1350 per pound on Sept. 25, 2015.
The butter suffered a meltdown Monday however, dropping 8.75 cents on 2 uncovered offers, and plummeted 14.75 cents Tuesday on 2 trades, dipping to $2.70 per pound.
Midwest churners are calling for cream and have been active since before the holidays. Freight continues to be the biggest hurdle, particularly moving cream from Idaho and the mountain states. Butter sales have begun to settle. The holidays were very busy, but prices have caused buyer hesitancy.
Western cream demand is unchanged. Loads of cream are heading to the Midwest though some faced delays from bad weather and a shortage of truck drivers. Butter demand is strong in domestic and international markets, and inventories are tight. Butter makers are running below capacity due to labor shortages and delayed deliveries of production supplies, according to DMN.
Grade A nonfat dry milk climbed to $1.85 per pound last Tuesday, highest since June 12, 2014, but closed Friday at $1.8150, unchanged on the week, but 64.25 cents above a year ago, on 7 sales for the week.
Monday’s powder was down a quarter-cent and lost a penny Tuesday, slipping to $1.8025.
Dry whey closed Friday at a record 80 cents per pound, up 3 cents on the week and 26 cents above a year ago, with 2 sales reported at the CME.
The whey was unchanged Monday but jumped 2 cents Tuesday on 2 sales, posting another new record high, at 82 cents per pound.