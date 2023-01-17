The Agriculture Department lowered its 2022 and 2023 milk production forecasts in the Jan. 12 World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates (WASDE).

The 2022 estimate was reduced based on lower expected milk per cow. The 2023 forecast was lowered due to a smaller expected herd size for the year, though output per cow was unchanged from last month.

Columnist Lee Mielke wraps up the week’s dairy industry news.