The Agriculture Department lowered its 2022 and 2023 milk production forecasts in the Jan. 12 World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates (WASDE).
The 2022 estimate was reduced based on lower expected milk per cow. The 2023 forecast was lowered due to a smaller expected herd size for the year, though output per cow was unchanged from last month.
2022 production and marketings were estimated at 226.8 billion and 225.8 billion pounds, respectively, down 200 million pounds on production and down 100 million on marketings from last month’s estimates. If realized, 2022 production would only be up 500 million pounds, or 0.2%, from 2021.
2023 production and marketings were estimated at 229.2 billion and 228.2 billion pounds, respectively, down 300 million pounds on both from a month ago. If realized, 2023 production would be up 2.4 billion pounds, or 1.1%, from 2022.
Cheese was projected to average $2.1122 per pound in 2022 and compares to $1.6755 in 2021 and $1.9236 in 2020. The 2023 average was projected at $1.93, down 6.50 cents from last month’s estimate.
The 2022 butter price average was estimated at $2.8665 per pound and compares to $1.7325 in 2021 and $1.5808 in 2020. The 2023 average was projected at $2.33, down 13.50 cents from a month ago.
Nonfat dry milk will average $1.6851 per pound in 2022, says the WASDE, up from $1.2693 in 2021 and $1.0417 in 2020. The 2023 average was estimated at $1.34, down 3.50 cents from a month ago.
Dry whey will average 41.50 cents per pound in 2022. The 2023 average was lowered a nickel to 41.50 cents per pound.
The 2023 price forecasts were lowered on expectations of weak domestic demand and price pressure in international markets, according to the WASDE.
The 2022 Class III milk price average was $21.96 per hundredweight, up from $17.08 in 2021 and $18.16 in 2020. The 2023 average was projected at $18.85, down 95 cents from last month’s estimate.
The 2022 Class IV average is $24.47 and compares to $16.09 in 2021 and $13.49 in 2020. The 2023 estimate is $19.25, down 85 cents from a month ago.
Cheese relapse
Cash cheese prices shot higher early last week, then suffered a relapse. The Cheddar blocks gained 14.25 cents Monday, hitting $2.1975 per pound, highest since Nov. 22, but cooled to a “Friday the 13th” finish at $2.00, down 5.50 cents on the week, while still 8 cents above a year ago.
The barrels, after diving 13.25 cents the previous week, gained a dime last Monday, hitting $1.8250, but closed Friday at $1.7075, 1.75 cents lower on the week and 25.25 cents below a year ago. Sales totaled 10 cars of block and 24 of barrel for the week.
The markets were closed Monday for the Martin Luther King holiday. Tuesday saw the blocks tick up 2.75 cents to $2.0275 on an unfilled bid. The barrels gained a penny, hitting $1.7175, on 4 trades, 31 cents below the blocks.
HighGround Dairy’s Jan. 9 “Monday Morning Huddle” warned that a fire at AMPI's Portage, Wis., processed cheese plant may temporarily make more barrel Cheddar available as the co-op works to re-open the facility.
StoneX says buyers will likely continue to ﬁnd value in bidding blocks in the $1.90s and sellers will continue to be more aggressive oﬄoading any available fresh supply north of $2.10.”
Dairy Market News reported that some Midwestern cheesemakers say the bullish market swings were dissimilar to what they were experiencing regarding demand. A majority of them said sales have softened in recent weeks. Not only spot interest, but contractual buyers have reduced buying. Milk availability has not changed much over the past three weeks and spot prices were still being reported as low as $10 under Class. Cheese inventories are expected to grow near-term, says DMN.
Food service and retail cheese demand in the West is steady to lighter but contacts reported steady demand from international purchasers though there is concern that lower global prices may contribute to lighter export demand. Barrel inventories are more excessive than blocks, says DMN, and plenty of milk remains for cheesemaking, though continuing delayed deliveries of supplies and labor shortages are hindering full capacity.
Butter climbed to $2.43 per pound last Tuesday but finished Friday at $2.4250, up 4.25 cents on the week but 30 cents below a year ago. Only 2 cars were sold last week.
Tuesday’s butter was down 0.75 cents on an offer, to $2.4175.
DMN says cream remains abundant within the Central region and from Western suppliers. Butter producers have active schedules, focusing on spring holiday inventory. Food service demand has gradually picked up, but retail buyers are reportedly buying on a necessity basis. Market tones remain somewhat firm, says DMN, despite strong production and an expectation of inventory growth.
Cream remains ample in the West while demand for it is steady to lighter. Butter production continues to be strong as cream remains widely available. Some expect churns being kept busy longer into the year than usual and into the spring flush. Butter availability is moving closer towards balancing with demand.
Grade A nonfat dry closed Friday at $1.2550 per pound, down 4.25 cents on the week and 56 cents below a year ago. Only 5 sales were reported last week.
Traders took the powder down 1.25 cents Tuesday, to $1.2425, lowest since July 21, 2021, on 3 sales.
Dry whey closed Friday at 33.25 cents per pound, down 5.75 cents on the week, lowest since Aug. 26, 2020, and 43.75 cents below a year ago. There were 25 sales last week at the CME, highest total since the week of June 8, 2020.
The whey inched up 0.25 cents Tuesday to 33.50 cents per pound, with 10 loads finding new homes.
GDT down 0.1%
The second Global Dairy Trade event of 2023 saw its weighted average slip 0.1% following a 2.8% drop on Jan. 3, and a 3.8% fall on Dec. 20.
GDT Cheddar was up 4.0%, after falling 2.7% on Jan. 3. Whole milk powder inched 0.1% higher, after falling 1.4% last time. Skim milk powder was down 0.3%, after dropping 4.3%. Anhydrous milkfat led the declines, down 0.9%, following a 5.1% drop, and butter was off 0.6%, after dropping 2.8% on Jan. 3.
StoneX Dairy Group says the GDT 80% butterfat butter price equates to $1.9687 per pound U.S., down 1.4 cents, after losing 5.5 cents last time, and compares to CME butter which closed Tuesday at $2.4175.
GDT Cheddar, at $2.2097, was up 8.2 cents, and compares to Tuesday’s CME block Cheddar at $2.0275. GDT skim milk powder averaged $1.2891 per pound, up from $1.2874, and whole milk powder averaged $1.4598 per pound, up from $1.4552. CME Grade A nonfat dry milk closed Tuesday at $1.2425 per pound.
Fluid sales down 2.9%
Fluid milk sales continue to flounder. The Agriculture Department’s latest data shows November sales of U.S. packaged fluid products at 3.69 billion pounds, down 2.9% from November 2021.
Conventional product sales totaled 3.5 billion pounds, down 2.7% from a year ago. Organic products, at 230 million pounds, were down 4.9%, and represented a typical 6.2% of total sales for the month.
Whole milk sales totaled 1.3 billion pounds, up 1.5% from a year ago, up 1.4% year to date, and represented 34.1% of total milk sales YTD.
Skim milk sales, at 187 million pounds, were down 8.7% from a year ago and down 8.5% YTD.
Total packaged fluid sales for the 11 months amounted to 39.5 billion pounds, down 2.3% from 2021. Conventional product sales totaled 36.9 billion pounds, down 2.4%. Organic products, at 2.6 billion, were down 1.2%.
